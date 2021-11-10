 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-10 23:22:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/10

Photo by Nick Hierstein
Photo by Nick Hierstein
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

St. Thomas offers Cienega DE/TE Brody Kallman

UPDATED: 11/10/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Cienega rebounded from a 1-3 start and hasn't lost a game since Oct. 1. The Bobcats will head into the 5A playoffs with a 7-3 mark and the Sonoran Region title. One of their two-way players, Brody Kallman, received his third Division I offer on Monday from St. Thomas. Kallman is a 6-5, 230-pound defensive end and tight end. He is averaging 15 yards per reception and has scored two touchdowns. On defense, Kallman has 29 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. In the classroom, he carries a 4.5 GPA. St. Thomas, located in Minnesota, is in its first season in the Pioneer Football League (FCS) after moving up from Division III. The Tommies' record dropped to 5-3 last week as they ran into the top rushing team in FCS and dropped a game at Davidson (N.C.), 42-15. St. Thomas has its final road game of the season this week in Des Moines against Drake (2-6).

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received offers from Luther (Iowa) and Simpson (Iowa).
Valley Vista center Jade Lay received offers from Buena Vista (Iowa), Judson (Ill.), Lawrence (Wisc.), and Southwestern College (Kans.).
Cooldige offensive tackle Denzel Glass received an offer from Fitchburg State (Mass.).
Sunrise Mountain running back Andrew Ochoa received offers from Fitchburg State and Cornell College (Iowa).
Kellis quarterback Isaac Matthews received his first offer from Muskingum (Ohio).
O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).
Saguaro safety Thomas DeChesaro received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).
Cactus wide receiver Rameel Yaro received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received offers from Whittier and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Sierra Linda cornerback Xavier Quintanilla received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt received his first two offers from Lawrence and Simpson.
Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received offers from Lawrence, Allegheny (Pa.), and Southwestern College (Kans.).
Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Sterling (Kans.).
Deer Valley wide receiver Ty Thomas received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Desert Edge wide receiver Richard Kulik received his first two offers from Bethany College (Kans.) and Whittier.
Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received an offer from Simpson.
Canyon View defensive end Ethan Jewell received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received an offer from Northwestern (Minn.).
Marana offensive tackle Ben Evans received his first offer from St. Olaf.
Perry linebacker Josh Richardson received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Canyon View offensive guard Ricky Randall received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Allegheny.
Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Carl Hayden defensive end Jordan Talbert received offers from Ottawa (Ariz.) and Bethany College (Kans.).
Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Benedictine (Ill.).
Willow Canyon offensive guard Joseph Hill received an offer from Wooster.
Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Willow Canyon running back Vincent Calbone received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received an offer from Simpson.
Brophy kicker/punter Marcus Lye received an offer from Morehead State (Ky.).
Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Bemidji State (Minn.).
Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Jack Plote received an offer from Saint Mary.
Canyon View running back Matthew Flores received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Westwood wide receiver Korwyn Brantley-Ellis received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Flagstaff linebacker Spencer Smith received an offer from Northern Arizona.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Greenville, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)

Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State

Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Whittier, Willamette

Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Cook - Miami (RB): Luther

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Brok Determan - Benson (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark

CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Ben Evans - Marana (OT): St. Olaf

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State

Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Rose-Hulman

Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Fitchburg State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lyon

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Midway, Wisconsin-River Falls

Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Wooster

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Simpson

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Presentation

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso

Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Whittier

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Rose-Hulman

Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)

Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, Presbyterian

Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Ottawa (Kans.)

Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Muskingum

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, Wisconsin

Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State

Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana Tech, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Northern Arizona

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Nichols, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary

Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Simp[son

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Clarke

Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State

Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Northwestern (Minn.)

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke

Photo Courtesy of Corey Cross Photography
Photo Courtesy of Corey Cross Photography

Chandler linebacker Devin Dunn commits to Air Force

UPDATED: 10/28/21

For the second week in a row, we feature a high school senior making a commitment to the U.S. Air Force Acdemy.

Devin Dunn, a 5-11, 195-pound linebacker and safety, announced the acceptance of his appointment to the Falcons on Tuesday. He just visited the AFA last Saturday for their game against San Diego State.

"You could just tell it's a family environment there," Dunn said in a text message. "The whole staff was extremely welcoming. The opportunities that come with being a part of the Air Force Academy was just something I couldn't pass up both with football and academically."

Dunn is being recruited by the Falcons as a strong safety.

In his first year as a starter, he has 52 tackles with six for a loss. Dunn has 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. During last offseason, he prepared for his senior campaign playing with RedRum during 7-on-7 tournaments.

Air Force is on the bye this week and will take a 6-2 record into a home game against Army on Nov. 6. CBS will have the game, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs. The Falcons can clinch the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy with a win since they already have a victory over Navy.

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

BYU COUGARS

Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

