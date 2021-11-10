Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/10

UPDATED: 11/10/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Cienega rebounded from a 1-3 start and hasn't lost a game since Oct. 1. The Bobcats will head into the 5A playoffs with a 7-3 mark and the Sonoran Region title. One of their two-way players, Brody Kallman, received his third Division I offer on Monday from St. Thomas. Kallman is a 6-5, 230-pound defensive end and tight end. He is averaging 15 yards per reception and has scored two touchdowns. On defense, Kallman has 29 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. In the classroom, he carries a 4.5 GPA. St. Thomas, located in Minnesota, is in its first season in the Pioneer Football League (FCS) after moving up from Division III. The Tommies' record dropped to 5-3 last week as they ran into the top rushing team in FCS and dropped a game at Davidson (N.C.), 42-15. St. Thomas has its final road game of the season this week in Des Moines against Drake (2-6).



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received offers from Luther (Iowa) and Simpson (Iowa).

Valley Vista center Jade Lay received offers from Buena Vista (Iowa), Judson (Ill.), Lawrence (Wisc.), and Southwestern College (Kans.).

Cooldige offensive tackle Denzel Glass received an offer from Fitchburg State (Mass.).

Sunrise Mountain running back Andrew Ochoa received offers from Fitchburg State and Cornell College (Iowa).

Kellis quarterback Isaac Matthews received his first offer from Muskingum (Ohio).

O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).

Saguaro safety Thomas DeChesaro received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).

Cactus wide receiver Rameel Yaro received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received offers from Whittier and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Sierra Linda cornerback Xavier Quintanilla received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt received his first two offers from Lawrence and Simpson.

Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received offers from Lawrence, Allegheny (Pa.), and Southwestern College (Kans.).

Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Sterling (Kans.).

Deer Valley wide receiver Ty Thomas received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Desert Edge wide receiver Richard Kulik received his first two offers from Bethany College (Kans.) and Whittier.

Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received an offer from Simpson.

Canyon View defensive end Ethan Jewell received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received an offer from Northwestern (Minn.).

Marana offensive tackle Ben Evans received his first offer from St. Olaf.

Perry linebacker Josh Richardson received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Canyon View offensive guard Ricky Randall received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Allegheny.

Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Carl Hayden defensive end Jordan Talbert received offers from Ottawa (Ariz.) and Bethany College (Kans.).

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Benedictine (Ill.).

Willow Canyon offensive guard Joseph Hill received an offer from Wooster.

Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Willow Canyon running back Vincent Calbone received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received an offer from Simpson.

Brophy kicker/punter Marcus Lye received an offer from Morehead State (Ky.).

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Bemidji State (Minn.).

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Jack Plote received an offer from Saint Mary.

Canyon View running back Matthew Flores received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Westwood wide receiver Korwyn Brantley-Ellis received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Flagstaff linebacker Spencer Smith received an offer from Northern Arizona.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.