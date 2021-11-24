Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/24
Syracuse first to offer Horizon kicker Grady Gross
UPDATED: 11/24/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is the first to break through in the recruitiment of Grady Gross as Syracuse became his initial offer last Thursday. The Horizon kicker/punter is in his third year on the varsity. This season, Gross is a perfect 53-for-53 in extra points and 10-of-13 in field goals with a long of 52 against Apollo. He's averaging 47.1 yards per punt and has put 11 of his 31 inside the 20. Kohl's Kicking ranks Gross No. 3 in the nation for the 2022 class of kickers. In their comments, they mentioned that he "hits a clean rotating ball that is good from 55-60 yards away". The season is still going for Gross as Horizon (9-2) is the top seed in the 5A playoffs and has a home game against Cienega on Friday. Syracuse (5-6) has one last shot at bowl eligibility this Saturday as the Orange hosts Pitt. The Carrier Dome will salute the seniors before the series against the Panthers, which has been played annually since 1955, continues. The ACC Network will have the game at 5:30 p.m. between Syracuse and No. 20 Pittsburgh, who comes in at 9-2.
Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:
Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Desert View running back Serge Gboweiah received his first offers from Saint Mary (Kans.) and Arizona Christian.
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Highland wide receiver Kaimana Hanohano received his first offer from Buena Vista.
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Hastings.
Desert Vista offensive tackle Elijah Baker received his first offer from Morgan State (Md.).
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received an offer from Hendrix (Ark.).
Valley Vista linebacker Brody Lindemann received his first offer from Buena Vista.
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Hastings.
Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Hastings.
Millennium quarterback Blake Sparks received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received offers from Hastings and Simpson.
Casa Grande linebacker Zion Gomez received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Deer Valley running back Ashton Hill received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Brophy quarterback Elijah Warner received offers from Connecticut and Georgia Southern.
Perry offensive guard Trevor Swan received an offer from Georgetown.
River Valley running back Zach Hammett received offers from Simpson and Crown (Minn.).
Desert Vista offensive tackle David Nation received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Dubuque (Iowa).
Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Greenville (Ill.).
Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera received an offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Marana Mountain View linebacker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Hastings.
Highland tight end Jace Patton received offers from Augustana (S. Dak.) and Black Hills State.
Canyon View defensive end Force Cramer received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received offers from Carthage (Wisc.), Dakota State (S. Dak.), and Simpson.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received an offer from Hastings.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Greenville, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): Morgan State
Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State
Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt
Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Whittier, Willamette
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, San Diego
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Southern Virginia
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Cook - Miami (RB): Luther
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Muskingum, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown
Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Ben Evans - Marana (OT): St. Olaf
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Buena Vista, Rose-Hulman
Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin
Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): Cornell Coll. (Iowa)
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Fitchburg State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Lyon
Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert, Willamette
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Syracuse
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Gustavus Adolphus, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Midway, Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Wooster
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, TULANE, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Simpson
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Presentation
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso
Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southwestern (Kans.)
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Whittier
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista
Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)
CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Hastings
Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, Presbyterian
Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Buena Vista, Crown, Lawrence Tech, Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Muskingum
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, John Carroll, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hendrix
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke
Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Ottawa (Kans.)
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana Tech, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Willamette
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa (Kans.)
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum, Rockford
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Northern Arizona
Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Luther, Nichols, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary
Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Simp[son
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, Georgetown
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, NEVADA, Southern Utah, Utah State
Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Muskingum, Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke
Salpointe defensive back Cody Raetzman commits to Minot State
UPDATED: 11/24/21
Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman committed to Minot State last Saturday.
Raetzman, a 6-1, 180-pound athlete, plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and a defensive back, but is best known for his defense. He has 36 tackles this season with a sack.
In addition to football, he plays volleyball for the Lancers. Raetzman attended a camp at Minot State last July and earned his offer from the Beavers shortly afterwards.
"I chose MSU because of the amount of love they have for me," Raetzman said in a text message. "I know I will be a good addition to what they are trying to accomplish over there!"
Cody will be reunited with his older brother, Charlie. Charlie graduated from Salpointe in 2020 and is also a defensive back.
Minot State, a Division II school in North Dakota, has an Arizona alum nominated as a candidate for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the Division II college player of the year. Ali Mohamed, a running back that prepped at Apollo, rushed for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore year. His high game was 212 yards against Northern State. The Beavers finished 2-9, but battled through a winter storm to take their last game on Senior Day. MSU defeated Concordia-St. Paul, 28-20 on an ice-covered field. Minot State ended with a win for the first time since 2017.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES
Brok Determan (QB) - Benson
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Malaki Ta'ase (DE) - Mesa Mountain View
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
TULANE GREEN WAVE
Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro