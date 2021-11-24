 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/24
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/24

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Syracuse first to offer Horizon kicker Grady Gross

UPDATED: 11/24/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is the first to break through in the recruitiment of Grady Gross as Syracuse became his initial offer last Thursday. The Horizon kicker/punter is in his third year on the varsity. This season, Gross is a perfect 53-for-53 in extra points and 10-of-13 in field goals with a long of 52 against Apollo. He's averaging 47.1 yards per punt and has put 11 of his 31 inside the 20. Kohl's Kicking ranks Gross No. 3 in the nation for the 2022 class of kickers. In their comments, they mentioned that he "hits a clean rotating ball that is good from 55-60 yards away". The season is still going for Gross as Horizon (9-2) is the top seed in the 5A playoffs and has a home game against Cienega on Friday. Syracuse (5-6) has one last shot at bowl eligibility this Saturday as the Orange hosts Pitt. The Carrier Dome will salute the seniors before the series against the Panthers, which has been played annually since 1955, continues. The ACC Network will have the game at 5:30 p.m. between Syracuse and No. 20 Pittsburgh, who comes in at 9-2.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Desert View running back Serge Gboweiah received his first offers from Saint Mary (Kans.) and Arizona Christian.
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Highland wide receiver Kaimana Hanohano received his first offer from Buena Vista.
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Hastings.
Desert Vista offensive tackle Elijah Baker received his first offer from Morgan State (Md.).
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received an offer from Hendrix (Ark.).
Valley Vista linebacker Brody Lindemann received his first offer from Buena Vista.
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Hastings.
Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Hastings.
Millennium quarterback Blake Sparks received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received offers from Hastings and Simpson.
Casa Grande linebacker Zion Gomez received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Deer Valley running back Ashton Hill received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Brophy quarterback Elijah Warner received offers from Connecticut and Georgia Southern.
Perry offensive guard Trevor Swan received an offer from Georgetown.
River Valley running back Zach Hammett received offers from Simpson and Crown (Minn.).
Desert Vista offensive tackle David Nation received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Dubuque (Iowa).
Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Greenville (Ill.).
Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera received an offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Marana Mountain View linebacker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Hastings.
Highland tight end Jace Patton received offers from Augustana (S. Dak.) and Black Hills State.
Canyon View defensive end Force Cramer received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received offers from Carthage (Wisc.), Dakota State (S. Dak.), and Simpson.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received an offer from Hastings.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Greenville, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)

Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): Morgan State

Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State

Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt

Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Whittier, Willamette

Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, San Diego

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Southern Virginia

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Cook - Miami (RB): Luther

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Muskingum, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown

Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark

CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Ben Evans - Marana (OT): St. Olaf

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State

Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Buena Vista, Rose-Hulman

Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin

Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Ottawa (Kans.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): Cornell Coll. (Iowa)

Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Fitchburg State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Lyon

Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert, Willamette

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Syracuse

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Gustavus Adolphus, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Midway, Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista

Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Wooster

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, TULANE, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Simpson

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Presentation

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso

Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southwestern (Kans.)

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Whittier

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista

Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)

CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Hastings

Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, Presbyterian

Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Buena Vista, Crown, Lawrence Tech, Ottawa (Kans.)

Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Muskingum

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN

Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis

Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State

Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, John Carroll, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hendrix

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke

Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Ottawa (Kans.)

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana Tech, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Willamette

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum, Rockford

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Northern Arizona

Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Luther, Nichols, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary

Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Simp[son

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, Georgetown

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, NEVADA, Southern Utah, Utah State

Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State

Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Muskingum, Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke

Salpointe defensive back Cody Raetzman commits to Minot State

UPDATED: 11/24/21

Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman committed to Minot State last Saturday.

Raetzman, a 6-1, 180-pound athlete, plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and a defensive back, but is best known for his defense. He has 36 tackles this season with a sack.

In addition to football, he plays volleyball for the Lancers. Raetzman attended a camp at Minot State last July and earned his offer from the Beavers shortly afterwards.

"I chose MSU because of the amount of love they have for me," Raetzman said in a text message. "I know I will be a good addition to what they are trying to accomplish over there!"

Cody will be reunited with his older brother, Charlie. Charlie graduated from Salpointe in 2020 and is also a defensive back.

Minot State, a Division II school in North Dakota, has an Arizona alum nominated as a candidate for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the Division II college player of the year. Ali Mohamed, a running back that prepped at Apollo, rushed for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore year. His high game was 212 yards against Northern State. The Beavers finished 2-9, but battled through a winter storm to take their last game on Senior Day. MSU defeated Concordia-St. Paul, 28-20 on an ice-covered field. Minot State ended with a win for the first time since 2017.

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES

Brok Determan (QB) - Benson

BYU COUGARS

Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Malaki Ta'ase (DE) - Mesa Mountain View

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro

