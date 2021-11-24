Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/24

UPDATED: 11/24/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is the first to break through in the recruitiment of Grady Gross as Syracuse became his initial offer last Thursday. The Horizon kicker/punter is in his third year on the varsity. This season, Gross is a perfect 53-for-53 in extra points and 10-of-13 in field goals with a long of 52 against Apollo. He's averaging 47.1 yards per punt and has put 11 of his 31 inside the 20. Kohl's Kicking ranks Gross No. 3 in the nation for the 2022 class of kickers. In their comments, they mentioned that he "hits a clean rotating ball that is good from 55-60 yards away". The season is still going for Gross as Horizon (9-2) is the top seed in the 5A playoffs and has a home game against Cienega on Friday. Syracuse (5-6) has one last shot at bowl eligibility this Saturday as the Orange hosts Pitt. The Carrier Dome will salute the seniors before the series against the Panthers, which has been played annually since 1955, continues. The ACC Network will have the game at 5:30 p.m. between Syracuse and No. 20 Pittsburgh, who comes in at 9-2.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received his first offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Desert View running back Serge Gboweiah received his first offers from Saint Mary (Kans.) and Arizona Christian.

Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Highland wide receiver Kaimana Hanohano received his first offer from Buena Vista.

Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Hastings.

Desert Vista offensive tackle Elijah Baker received his first offer from Morgan State (Md.).

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received an offer from Hendrix (Ark.).

Valley Vista linebacker Brody Lindemann received his first offer from Buena Vista.

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Hastings.

Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received an offer from Hastings.

Millennium quarterback Blake Sparks received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received offers from Hastings and Simpson.

Casa Grande linebacker Zion Gomez received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Deer Valley running back Ashton Hill received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Brophy quarterback Elijah Warner received offers from Connecticut and Georgia Southern.

Perry offensive guard Trevor Swan received an offer from Georgetown.

River Valley running back Zach Hammett received offers from Simpson and Crown (Minn.).

Desert Vista offensive tackle David Nation received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Dubuque (Iowa).

Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Greenville (Ill.).

Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera received an offer from Willamette (Ore.).

Marana Mountain View linebacker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Hastings.

Highland tight end Jace Patton received offers from Augustana (S. Dak.) and Black Hills State.

Canyon View defensive end Force Cramer received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received offers from Carthage (Wisc.), Dakota State (S. Dak.), and Simpson.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Basha defensive end Ty Robinson received an offer from Hastings.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.