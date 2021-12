Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/22

UPDATED: 12/22/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Notre Dame Prep made the playoffs for the fifth straight season (and gave Salpointe all it could handle in the quarterfinals). One of its linemen - Duke Frye - has been getting more recruiting attention and he received an offer from Morehead State on Tuesday. The 6-1, 280-pounder had 43 tackles from his defensive tackle spot and also lined up as an offensive guard, where he was named to the All-5A San Tan Region First Team. He has been picked to play in the Desert Storm Classic high school all-star game on Feb. 6. Frye also maintains a 4.2 GPA in the classroom. Morehead State put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002 & 2003. The Eagles concluded the year at 7-4, its most victories since 2015. MSU finished in second place in the Pioneer Football League (FCS).



Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday and Wednesday:

Westview wide receiver Christian Echevarry received his first offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Cienega linebacker/running back Ritchie McCormack received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Coconino defensive end Matias Ortiz received his first offer from Simpson.

Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received an offer from Simpson.

Salpointe long snapper Trey Naughton received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Notre Dame defensive end Dillon Jones received an offer from CSU-Pueblo. (Colo.).

Horizon defensive tackle Daniel Santiago received an offer from Holy Cross (Mass.).

Perry defensive end Steven Kennedy Jr. received an offer from Western Colorado.

Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Clarke (Iowa).

Sequoia Pathway wide receiver Jeremiah Garcia received an offer from Avila (Mo.).

Cienega wide receiver Gunnar Hernandez received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).

Buena cornerback Jaylen McCall received an offer from Clarke.

Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Centennial defensive tackle Jacob Garrison received an offer from Ripon.

Liberty offensive guard Braden Croteau received an offer from Lake Forest.

Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received offers from Simpson and Buena Vista (Iowa).

Centennial offensive guard Oliver Ocampo received an offer from Ottawa.

O'Connor linebacker Kaikoanui Gagarin received an offer from Buena Vista.

Liberty tight end Darin Barrows received an offer from Lake Forest.

Tanque Verde wide recevier Kaden Eichinger received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Seton Catholic wide receiver Nick DiPucchio received an offer from Ottawa.

Sabino fullback Zachary Tolson received an offer from Hastings.

Catalina Foothills linebacker Luis Perez received his first offer from Hastings.

O'Connor kicker Christian Makanoeich received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Liberty wide receiver Johnathan Kennedy received an offer from Simpson.

Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Neb.).

Saguaro linebacker Alejandro Echavarria received his first offer from Buena Vista.

Goldwater cornerback Christopher Coty received an offer from Ottawa.

Horizon quarterback Skyler Partridge received an offer from Simpson.

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Simpson.

Northwest Christian linebacker Alex Jeffries received an offer from McPherson.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.