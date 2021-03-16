ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/15

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/15
Saguaro OL Brailsford can play anywhere on Sabercats' line
UPDATED: 3/15/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 290 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Today we launch the 2022 Recruiting Page! So far, 57 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2021 football season.
Of course, everything in the world of sports has not yet returned to normal due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing. That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I. It also means Division I coaches won't be able to attend spring practices in person this April and May.
No matter where he was lined up last season, Parker Brailsford did a lot of knocking down defenders to keep the Saguaro offense rolling. The lineman played center as well as both guard positions and both tackle spots as a junior. The 6-3, 265-pounder is up to 13 offers now as San Diego State became the latest to extend one last Tuesday. A combination of injuries and a mid-season influx of transfers were the reasons the versatile Brailsford moved left and right across the line. Last season, the Sabercats averaged 39.2 points and 419.5 yards per game while qualifying for the Open Division tournament for the second straight season.
Another high-octane offense in 2020 was that of the Hamilton Huskies. One of the newcomers on that squad was tight end Michael Masunas. The 6-5, 240-pounder received an offer from Maryland last Wednesday as the Terrapins became the eighth school to present a scholarship. Masunas made the move to the Valley last summer from Sabino HS in Tucson. Masunas caught seven passes last season, including one for a touchdown in the Open State title game against Chandler. The top-flight student (4.16 GPA) also blocked for an HHS run game that averaged 252 yards per game.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Elijah Barclay - Salpointe (WR): Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Utah, Utah State
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Devin Brown - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, USC, Wisconsin
Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Army
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Morgan State
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State
Russell Davis - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Colorado State, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, San Diego State, Utah State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Dartmouth
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Lake Forest
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boston College, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Idaho, Utah State
Bryan King - Casteel (FS): Southern Mississippi
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, FLORIDA STATE, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Army, Florida State, Maryland, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State
Jeryl McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Kevin Miniefield Jr. - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Nevada, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, San Diego State, Yale
Tony Servin - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Southern Utah
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Central (Iowa)
Marchiol, 4-star Hamilton QB, commits to Florida State
We already have a six-pack of juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. They're made up of three quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, and a wide receiver.
Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol committed to Florida State in January. He selected the Seminoles over Florida, Arizona State, and Rutgers which were his "Final Four". The 6-2, 215-pound lefty moved to Arizona from Colorado prior to last season. With the Huskies in 2020, Marchiol completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 535 yards and six scores and led Hamilton to the Open Division title game. Prior to his decision, Marchiol took unofficial visits to both UF and FSU with his parents.
Desert Edge quarterback Adryan Lara became the first 2022 commitment for Washington State back in September. A pro-style QB, Lara chose the Cougars over offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Iowa State, and Kansas. The 6-1, 190-pound signal caller has started for the Scorpions since his freshman year. In 2020, Lara threw for 2,393 yards and 23 touchdowns as DEHS went undefeated in the regular season and made the Open Division tournament. Lara has passed for 7,894 yards and 84 TDs in his high school career.
Queen Creek quarterback Devin Brown will also be Pac-12 bound as he committed to USC last September. A 6-2, 190-pound pro-style QB, Brown had 10 scholarship offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Wisconsin, and North Carolina State. He's a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, and threw for 1,761 yards and 18 touchdown passes in nine games last year. The current starting quarterback for USC is Desert Mountain product, Kedon Slovis.
Desert Edge offensive guard Gavin Broscious added some size to Michigan State's recruiting class with his commitment to the Spartans last November. The 6-4, 290-pound lineman picked MSU over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota, and Utah. A primary protector of Lara, Broscious is ready to go for another big season out in Goodyear for the Scorpions, who averaged 426 yards per game in 2020.
Hamilton offensive guard Grayson Stovall became the first in-state commitment for the '22 class when he pledged to Arizona in January. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman is an aggressive blocker for the Huskies. Stovall, who like Marchiol, moved to Arizona from Colorado last summer, went on a self-guided tour of the Tucson campus prior to his announcement. When the Huskies weren't throwing the ball, they were running it through holes by Stovall and the rest of the lineman to the tune of 252 yards per game during an 8-2 season.
Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes will take his competitive drive to Columbus and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 6-1, 170-pound athlete hasn't lost a game on varsity for the Wolves (23-0) and has helped the team win consecutive titles numbers 4 and 5. Grayes caught 28 passes for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games last season. In addition to his pass catching, Grayes loves to block and he's improved his size in the weight room.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
USC TROJANS
Devin Brown (QB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge