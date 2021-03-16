ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/15

UPDATED: 3/15/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 290 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Today we launch the 2022 Recruiting Page! So far, 57 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2021 football season.

Of course, everything in the world of sports has not yet returned to normal due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing. That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I. It also means Division I coaches won't be able to attend spring practices in person this April and May.

No matter where he was lined up last season, Parker Brailsford did a lot of knocking down defenders to keep the Saguaro offense rolling. The lineman played center as well as both guard positions and both tackle spots as a junior. The 6-3, 265-pounder is up to 13 offers now as San Diego State became the latest to extend one last Tuesday. A combination of injuries and a mid-season influx of transfers were the reasons the versatile Brailsford moved left and right across the line. Last season, the Sabercats averaged 39.2 points and 419.5 yards per game while qualifying for the Open Division tournament for the second straight season.

Another high-octane offense in 2020 was that of the Hamilton Huskies. One of the newcomers on that squad was tight end Michael Masunas. The 6-5, 240-pounder received an offer from Maryland last Wednesday as the Terrapins became the eighth school to present a scholarship. Masunas made the move to the Valley last summer from Sabino HS in Tucson. Masunas caught seven passes last season, including one for a touchdown in the Open State title game against Chandler. The top-flight student (4.16 GPA) also blocked for an HHS run game that averaged 252 yards per game.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.