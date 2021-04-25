ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 4/24

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 4/24
Chandler DL Isaiah Johnson picks up CSU offer
UPDATED: 4/24/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Colorado State pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with two of them coming from Hamilton. On Saturday, the Rams looked down the road on Arizona Avenue and made an offer to Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson. The 6-3, 280-pound lineman made the 6A Premier Region Second Team last season, despite playing in just the first five games. Johnson made 23 tackles and had three sacks. The offer from the Rams is his fifth overall, and second from the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State recently announced an extension of its in-state game with Colorado. The games will take place in back-to-back years with two-year breaks in between. Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins will play host in 2024, 2029, 2034, and 2038. While the Buffaloes don't appear on this year's schedule, CSU (1-3 in an abbreviated 2020 season) will play a pair of Power Five teams. Vanderbilt visits Colorado State on Sept. 11 and the Rams travel to Iowa on Sept. 25.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Morehead State
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado
Elijah Barclay - Salpointe (WR): Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Utah, Utah State
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Montana Tech
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): St. Norbert
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, Washington State
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Devin Brown - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, USC, Wisconsin
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): St. Norbert
Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Army
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Navy
Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Dartmouth
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): St. Norbert
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Southwest Minnesota State
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Lake Forest
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): St. Norbert
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, FLORIDA STATE, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Navy
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, UNLV
Jeryl McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): St. Norbert
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Kevin Miniefield Jr. - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Tony Servin - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Navy, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Southern Utah
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Morgan State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): Navy
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Central (Iowa), St. Norbert
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Saguaro defensive end Tristan Monday commits to Arizona
UPDATED: 3/22/21
Over the past few years, the Saguaro Sabercats have sent star players on to college in the SEC (Georgia), Big Ten (Ohio State), Big Twelve (Oklahoma State), along with a handful to the Pac-12 Conference (Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon). One of the local schools has been missing from this list, but its new coaching staff said it was going to prioritize in-state recruiting.
Chalk one up for head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats, who gained a verbal commitment from Saguaro defensive end Tristan Monday fittingly, on Monday. The 6-4, 240-pounder announced on social media that he is staying in his home state.
"I believe in what Coach Brown is bringing for me on the field," Monday said in a text message. "As well as my whole family being U of A fans."
That would newly hired defensive coordinator Don Brown. He comes from Michigan, where he guided the Wolverines to a top 12 ranking in defense in four of his five seasons there. Brown has 45 years of experience and is known for his aggressive attacks earning him the nickname Dr. Blitz.
Getting to the quarterback is something Monday has done a lot of the last two years for the Sabercats. He has tallied 15.5 sacks in that time leading SHS in the category each season and helped the team to back-to-back Open Division tournaments.
Arizona is set to begin spring practice on Tuesday and will go at it on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays for five straight weeks. That will lead up to a Spring Game on April 24 at noon. The event will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and feature guest alumni Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski as coaches. It will be at Arizona Stadium in Tucson and the UA athletic department is hopeful that a limited number of fans will be able to attend for no charge. Arizona (0-5 in 2020) will kick off its 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU (11-1 in 2020).
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
USC TROJANS
Devin Brown (QB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge