ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 4/24

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 00:18:12 -0500') }} football

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 4/24

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Chandler DL Isaiah Johnson picks up CSU offer

UPDATED: 4/24/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Colorado State pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with two of them coming from Hamilton. On Saturday, the Rams looked down the road on Arizona Avenue and made an offer to Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson. The 6-3, 280-pound lineman made the 6A Premier Region Second Team last season, despite playing in just the first five games. Johnson made 23 tackles and had three sacks. The offer from the Rams is his fifth overall, and second from the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State recently announced an extension of its in-state game with Colorado. The games will take place in back-to-back years with two-year breaks in between. Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins will play host in 2024, 2029, 2034, and 2038. While the Buffaloes don't appear on this year's schedule, CSU (1-3 in an abbreviated 2020 season) will play a pair of Power Five teams. Vanderbilt visits Colorado State on Sept. 11 and the Rams travel to Iowa on Sept. 25.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Morehead State

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado

Elijah Barclay - Salpointe (WR): Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Utah, Utah State

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Montana Tech

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): St. Norbert

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, Washington State

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Devin Brown - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, USC, Wisconsin

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): St. Norbert

Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Army

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Navy

Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Dartmouth

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): St. Norbert

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Southwest Minnesota State

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Lake Forest

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): St. Norbert

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, FLORIDA STATE, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Navy

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, UNLV

Jeryl McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): St. Norbert

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Kevin Miniefield Jr. - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Tony Servin - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Navy, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Southern Utah

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Morgan State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): Navy

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Central (Iowa), St. Norbert

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Photo by Andy Silvas Photography
Photo by Andy Silvas Photography

Saguaro defensive end Tristan Monday commits to Arizona

UPDATED: 3/22/21

Over the past few years, the Saguaro Sabercats have sent star players on to college in the SEC (Georgia), Big Ten (Ohio State), Big Twelve (Oklahoma State), along with a handful to the Pac-12 Conference (Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon). One of the local schools has been missing from this list, but its new coaching staff said it was going to prioritize in-state recruiting.

Chalk one up for head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats, who gained a verbal commitment from Saguaro defensive end Tristan Monday fittingly, on Monday. The 6-4, 240-pounder announced on social media that he is staying in his home state.

"I believe in what Coach Brown is bringing for me on the field," Monday said in a text message. "As well as my whole family being U of A fans."

That would newly hired defensive coordinator Don Brown. He comes from Michigan, where he guided the Wolverines to a top 12 ranking in defense in four of his five seasons there. Brown has 45 years of experience and is known for his aggressive attacks earning him the nickname Dr. Blitz.

Getting to the quarterback is something Monday has done a lot of the last two years for the Sabercats. He has tallied 15.5 sacks in that time leading SHS in the category each season and helped the team to back-to-back Open Division tournaments.

Arizona is set to begin spring practice on Tuesday and will go at it on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays for five straight weeks. That will lead up to a Spring Game on April 24 at noon. The event will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and feature guest alumni Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski as coaches. It will be at Arizona Stadium in Tucson and the UA athletic department is hopeful that a limited number of fans will be able to attend for no charge. Arizona (0-5 in 2020) will kick off its 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU (11-1 in 2020).

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

USC TROJANS

Devin Brown (QB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

