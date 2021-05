ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 5/12

UPDATED: 5/12/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 350 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The University of Washington has some offers out to some juniors and sophomores in Arizona and added to those this week with ones for Parker Brailsford and Lance Holtzclaw. Brailsford is a 6-3, 265-pound offensive guard at Saguaro. He has now been offered by half of the Pac-12 and holds 16 total offers. Brailsford was a First Team All-5A Conference First Team selection last season after helping return the Sabercats to the Open Division bracket. Holtzclaw is a 6-4, 205-pound athlete. He plays wide receiver, defensive end, and linebacker for Desert Ridge. Holtzclaw is also at double-digit offers with 13 and four of those are from the Pac-12. In six games last season, he had 27 tackles, with nine of them for a loss, and two sacks on defense. For the Jaguar offense, Holtzclaw caught 13 passes for 186 yards. He improved his footwork in the offseason by playing 7-on-7 ball with True Buzz West Coast. Washington held its Spring Game on May 1. In front of 9,000 fans, the Purple team defeated the Gold, 22-13. it was a trying season in 2020 for the Huskies. After being delayed for two months, UW had three cancellations in its seven-week season. Washington finished 3-1 in its four games that were played. The Huskies begin the '21 season at home in Seattle against Montana.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.