Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/13
Arizona offers Connor Clinton, standout safety at Casteel
UPDATED: 7/13/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Casteel finished its first season at the 6A level with a 5-4 record and a spot in the eight-team conference playoff bracket. Safety Connor Clinton had 49 tackles in eight games for the Colts and now has offers from all three of the state's Division I programs as he received one from Arizona on Monday. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back is a three-sport athlete (lacrosse and track) and also carries a 4.1 GPA. In addition to Army and Navy, Clinton has the attention of some Ivy League programs. Arizona will welcome fans back in 2021 and is also bringing back its tailgating tradition on campus. Following a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against BYU on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ESPN), the Wildcats will have their home opener against San Diego State on Sept. 11 (7 p.m. Pac-12 Network). Arizona (0-5 in 2020) is looking to break a 12-game losing streak.
Also receiving offers were Chandler defensive tackle Jacob Holmes (from Northern Arizona), Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche (from Bowdoin College in Maine), Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar (from Ripon College in Wisconsin) and Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine (from Ithaca College in New York).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego, Western Carolina
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Puget Sound
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
UA lands defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson from Chandler
UPDATED: 7/13/21
The new coaching staff at Arizona led by Jedd Fisch said it was going to prioritize in-state talent and it continues to make that claim come true.
On Tuesday, Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Johnson was also being pursued by Pac-12 South member Colorado.
The 6-3, 290-pound lineman had 23 tackles and three sacks playing in just the first five games for the Wolves last season. After signing just one player from Arizona in the 2021 class, the Wildcats now have four in-state commitments and they come from three of the state's "blueblood" programs - Hamilton, Saguaro, and Chandler.
The first weekend after the dead period ended (June 4-6), Johnson went on an official visit to Tucson.
Already a two-time state champion, Andrew Morris went on a visit to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia last June when recruiting opened up again.
The school was impressed with the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and extended an offer.
A month later, Morris likes the fit with the Conference USA school and decided to announce his commitment to the Thundering Herd.
"For me, it felt like home," Morris said in a text message. "The people there are great and I can really see myself thriving in Huntington."
Morris has been productive as a receiver for Mesquite High School and amassed 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three years on varsity. But, it's on the defensive side where he's being recruited. Morris said we'll see even more on both sides of the ball than what he's previously been doing in his senior year.
Fans in Arizona may not be familiar with Marshall, which competes at the FBS level. The last Arizona player to sign with the Herd out of high school was Deyton Jackson from Liberty (Class of 2016).
Marshall will be back with full capacity crowds in the stadium this fall. The Thundering Herd's first home game is on Sept. 11 against North Carolina Central. That will be the week after Marshall's first contest, which is at Navy on Sept. 4. CBS Sports Network will have the game nationally at 12:30 p.m. Last year, MU finished 7-3 and spent Christmas Day playing in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama against Buffalo.
For the second year in a row, the University of New Mexico has gone next door to Arizona to find its quarterback.
Chaparral signal caller Brayten Silbor, who was offered by the Lobos in May, made his pledge public on social media Tuesday.
He visited Albuquerque on June 1, the very first day that high school seniors were permitted to set foot on college campuses and meet in person with coaches.
"After my visit, I loved the atmosphere they've created there and I loved the connections between the coaches and players," Silbor said in a text message. "I also want to go into my senior season just focusing on playing and not finding a home!"
Silbor (6-3, 205) started four games as a sophomore filling in for an injury to starter Jack Miller. Last year, he passed for 2,348 yards and 18 touchdowns completing 65 percent of his passes. The numbers are even more impressive when you consider Chaparral played in just five regular season games. There were eight total contests because Silbor led the Firebirds to the 6A Conference championship.
To close out the regular season, and clinch a playoff spot, Silbor put on one of the most impressive QB displays I've seen with 401 yards on 25-of-34 passing and five TDs.
Last December, New Mexico landed quarterback Bear Milacek from Boulder Creek.
New Mexico played the entire 2020 season outside of its home state, the only Division I team to do so. The Lobos finished 2-5 playing four road games and three neutral-site contests in Las Vegas as the state of New Mexico had not given clearance to hold football events. UNM will open at home against Houston Baptist on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Lobos play in the Mountain West Conference.
It was a mix of offers that Nason Coleman had to sort through. From earning a local Pac-12 offer from Arizona State at the end of his freshman year to a pair of others from the conference at Arizona & Utah to Power Five schools Arkansas & Iowa State to a trio from the Ivy League (Dartmouth, Princeton, and Yale).
On Monday, the Chandler tight end decided to become a Princeton Tiger.
"Head Coach (Bob) Surace, tight ends coach (Mike) Willis, and (recruiting coordinator Mark) Rosenbaum have been very open and straight forward about how they would use me in their offense," Coleman said in a text message. "The main position I would be playing is tight end, but they feel like I could be put in the slot and wideout position as well. They have built a very strong relationship with me that I feel will last a lifetime."
In addition to Coleman's 6-3, 230-pound stature, there is another number that stands out - 4.2. That's his GPA at Chandler HS. Coleman is ready to embrace the rigors of an education at a prestigious school.
"I also like the small class sizes, which I feel will allow me to have a closer relationship with my professors," Coleman said.
He received his offer from Princeton last March following a Zoom meeting with Willis and Rosenbaum. A recruiting trip to New Jersey followed in June, where Coleman said he felt comfortable moving from his current city setting to that of a small college town.
"It reminded me a lot of my hometown of Laie, Hawaii where I was born and raised up until the eighth grade," Coleman said.
He played on the varsity team as a sophomore in 2019 and had 14 receptions for 126 yards as the Wolves went undefeated and won the Open Division tournament. He didn't get to be a part of the repeat perfect season on the field as he suffered a knee injury shortly before his junior year was to begin. Coleman said his rehab is going great and he seems to be ahead of schedule. He'll be cleared in a couple of weeks and is anxious to get on the field for his senior year.
Also eager to get back on the football field are the Tigers at Princeton University. The Ivy League didn't play any games this past calendar year, but it will be business as usual this fall. They've been playing football back there for a long time and this will be the 151st season of Princeton football. It gets started on Sept. 18 with a trip to Lehigh (Pa.). A pair of Tiger road games will be seen on ESPNU. Games at Cornell (Oct. 29) and Dartmouth (Nov. 5) will both be on Fridays and both be carried by the network nationally. Princeton has won three of the last six league championships and finished 8-2 in 2019.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton