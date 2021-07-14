Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/13

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Also receiving offers were Chandler defensive tackle Jacob Holmes (from Northern Arizona), Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche (from Bowdoin College in Maine), Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar (from Ripon College in Wisconsin) and Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine (from Ithaca College in New York).

Casteel finished its first season at the 6A level with a 5-4 record and a spot in the eight-team conference playoff bracket. Safety Connor Clinton had 49 tackles in eight games for the Colts and now has offers from all three of the state's Division I programs as he received one from Arizona on Monday. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back is a three-sport athlete (lacrosse and track) and also carries a 4.1 GPA. In addition to Army and Navy, Clinton has the attention of some Ivy League programs. Arizona will welcome fans back in 2021 and is also bringing back its tailgating tradition on campus. Following a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against BYU on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ESPN), the Wildcats will have their home opener against San Diego State on Sept. 11 (7 p.m. Pac-12 Network). Arizona (0-5 in 2020) is looking to break a 12-game losing streak.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/13/21

The new coaching staff at Arizona led by Jedd Fisch said it was going to prioritize in-state talent and it continues to make that claim come true.

On Tuesday, Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Johnson was also being pursued by Pac-12 South member Colorado.

The 6-3, 290-pound lineman had 23 tackles and three sacks playing in just the first five games for the Wolves last season. After signing just one player from Arizona in the 2021 class, the Wildcats now have four in-state commitments and they come from three of the state's "blueblood" programs - Hamilton, Saguaro, and Chandler.

The first weekend after the dead period ended (June 4-6), Johnson went on an official visit to Tucson.





Already a two-time state champion, Andrew Morris went on a visit to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia last June when recruiting opened up again.

The school was impressed with the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and extended an offer.

A month later, Morris likes the fit with the Conference USA school and decided to announce his commitment to the Thundering Herd.

"For me, it felt like home," Morris said in a text message. "The people there are great and I can really see myself thriving in Huntington."

Morris has been productive as a receiver for Mesquite High School and amassed 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three years on varsity. But, it's on the defensive side where he's being recruited. Morris said we'll see even more on both sides of the ball than what he's previously been doing in his senior year.

Fans in Arizona may not be familiar with Marshall, which competes at the FBS level. The last Arizona player to sign with the Herd out of high school was Deyton Jackson from Liberty (Class of 2016).



Marshall will be back with full capacity crowds in the stadium this fall. The Thundering Herd's first home game is on Sept. 11 against North Carolina Central. That will be the week after Marshall's first contest, which is at Navy on Sept. 4. CBS Sports Network will have the game nationally at 12:30 p.m. Last year, MU finished 7-3 and spent Christmas Day playing in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama against Buffalo.





For the second year in a row, the University of New Mexico has gone next door to Arizona to find its quarterback.

Chaparral signal caller Brayten Silbor, who was offered by the Lobos in May, made his pledge public on social media Tuesday.

He visited Albuquerque on June 1, the very first day that high school seniors were permitted to set foot on college campuses and meet in person with coaches.

"After my visit, I loved the atmosphere they've created there and I loved the connections between the coaches and players," Silbor said in a text message. "I also want to go into my senior season just focusing on playing and not finding a home!"

Silbor (6-3, 205) started four games as a sophomore filling in for an injury to starter Jack Miller. Last year, he passed for 2,348 yards and 18 touchdowns completing 65 percent of his passes. The numbers are even more impressive when you consider Chaparral played in just five regular season games. There were eight total contests because Silbor led the Firebirds to the 6A Conference championship.

To close out the regular season, and clinch a playoff spot, Silbor put on one of the most impressive QB displays I've seen with 401 yards on 25-of-34 passing and five TDs.

Last December, New Mexico landed quarterback Bear Milacek from Boulder Creek.

New Mexico played the entire 2020 season outside of its home state, the only Division I team to do so. The Lobos finished 2-5 playing four road games and three neutral-site contests in Las Vegas as the state of New Mexico had not given clearance to hold football events. UNM will open at home against Houston Baptist on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Lobos play in the Mountain West Conference.





It was a mix of offers that Nason Coleman had to sort through. From earning a local Pac-12 offer from Arizona State at the end of his freshman year to a pair of others from the conference at Arizona & Utah to Power Five schools Arkansas & Iowa State to a trio from the Ivy League (Dartmouth, Princeton, and Yale).



On Monday, the Chandler tight end decided to become a Princeton Tiger.

"Head Coach (Bob) Surace, tight ends coach (Mike) Willis, and (recruiting coordinator Mark) Rosenbaum have been very open and straight forward about how they would use me in their offense," Coleman said in a text message. "The main position I would be playing is tight end, but they feel like I could be put in the slot and wideout position as well. They have built a very strong relationship with me that I feel will last a lifetime."



In addition to Coleman's 6-3, 230-pound stature, there is another number that stands out - 4.2. That's his GPA at Chandler HS. Coleman is ready to embrace the rigors of an education at a prestigious school.

"I also like the small class sizes, which I feel will allow me to have a closer relationship with my professors," Coleman said.

He received his offer from Princeton last March following a Zoom meeting with Willis and Rosenbaum. A recruiting trip to New Jersey followed in June, where Coleman said he felt comfortable moving from his current city setting to that of a small college town.

"It reminded me a lot of my hometown of Laie, Hawaii where I was born and raised up until the eighth grade," Coleman said.



He played on the varsity team as a sophomore in 2019 and had 14 receptions for 126 yards as the Wolves went undefeated and won the Open Division tournament. He didn't get to be a part of the repeat perfect season on the field as he suffered a knee injury shortly before his junior year was to begin. Coleman said his rehab is going great and he seems to be ahead of schedule. He'll be cleared in a couple of weeks and is anxious to get on the field for his senior year.



Also eager to get back on the football field are the Tigers at Princeton University. The Ivy League didn't play any games this past calendar year, but it will be business as usual this fall. They've been playing football back there for a long time and this will be the 151st season of Princeton football. It gets started on Sept. 18 with a trip to Lehigh (Pa.). A pair of Tiger road games will be seen on ESPNU. Games at Cornell (Oct. 29) and Dartmouth (Nov. 5) will both be on Fridays and both be carried by the network nationally. Princeton has won three of the last six league championships and finished 8-2 in 2019.

