Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/13

Arizona offers Connor Clinton, standout safety at Casteel

UPDATED: 7/13/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Casteel finished its first season at the 6A level with a 5-4 record and a spot in the eight-team conference playoff bracket. Safety Connor Clinton had 49 tackles in eight games for the Colts and now has offers from all three of the state's Division I programs as he received one from Arizona on Monday. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back is a three-sport athlete (lacrosse and track) and also carries a 4.1 GPA. In addition to Army and Navy, Clinton has the attention of some Ivy League programs. Arizona will welcome fans back in 2021 and is also bringing back its tailgating tradition on campus. Following a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against BYU on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ESPN), the Wildcats will have their home opener against San Diego State on Sept. 11 (7 p.m. Pac-12 Network). Arizona (0-5 in 2020) is looking to break a 12-game losing streak.

Also receiving offers were Chandler defensive tackle Jacob Holmes (from Northern Arizona), Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche (from Bowdoin College in Maine), Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar (from Ripon College in Wisconsin) and Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine (from Ithaca College in New York).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego, Western Carolina

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Puget Sound

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

UA lands defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson from Chandler

UPDATED: 7/13/21

The new coaching staff at Arizona led by Jedd Fisch said it was going to prioritize in-state talent and it continues to make that claim come true.

On Tuesday, Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Johnson was also being pursued by Pac-12 South member Colorado.

The 6-3, 290-pound lineman had 23 tackles and three sacks playing in just the first five games for the Wolves last season. After signing just one player from Arizona in the 2021 class, the Wildcats now have four in-state commitments and they come from three of the state's "blueblood" programs - Hamilton, Saguaro, and Chandler.

The first weekend after the dead period ended (June 4-6), Johnson went on an official visit to Tucson.


Already a two-time state champion, Andrew Morris went on a visit to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia last June when recruiting opened up again.

The school was impressed with the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and extended an offer.

A month later, Morris likes the fit with the Conference USA school and decided to announce his commitment to the Thundering Herd.

"For me, it felt like home," Morris said in a text message. "The people there are great and I can really see myself thriving in Huntington."

Morris has been productive as a receiver for Mesquite High School and amassed 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three years on varsity. But, it's on the defensive side where he's being recruited. Morris said we'll see even more on both sides of the ball than what he's previously been doing in his senior year.

Fans in Arizona may not be familiar with Marshall, which competes at the FBS level. The last Arizona player to sign with the Herd out of high school was Deyton Jackson from Liberty (Class of 2016).

Marshall will be back with full capacity crowds in the stadium this fall. The Thundering Herd's first home game is on Sept. 11 against North Carolina Central. That will be the week after Marshall's first contest, which is at Navy on Sept. 4. CBS Sports Network will have the game nationally at 12:30 p.m. Last year, MU finished 7-3 and spent Christmas Day playing in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama against Buffalo.

For the second year in a row, the University of New Mexico has gone next door to Arizona to find its quarterback.

Chaparral signal caller Brayten Silbor, who was offered by the Lobos in May, made his pledge public on social media Tuesday.

He visited Albuquerque on June 1, the very first day that high school seniors were permitted to set foot on college campuses and meet in person with coaches.

"After my visit, I loved the atmosphere they've created there and I loved the connections between the coaches and players," Silbor said in a text message. "I also want to go into my senior season just focusing on playing and not finding a home!"

Silbor (6-3, 205) started four games as a sophomore filling in for an injury to starter Jack Miller. Last year, he passed for 2,348 yards and 18 touchdowns completing 65 percent of his passes. The numbers are even more impressive when you consider Chaparral played in just five regular season games. There were eight total contests because Silbor led the Firebirds to the 6A Conference championship.

To close out the regular season, and clinch a playoff spot, Silbor put on one of the most impressive QB displays I've seen with 401 yards on 25-of-34 passing and five TDs.

Last December, New Mexico landed quarterback Bear Milacek from Boulder Creek.

New Mexico played the entire 2020 season outside of its home state, the only Division I team to do so. The Lobos finished 2-5 playing four road games and three neutral-site contests in Las Vegas as the state of New Mexico had not given clearance to hold football events. UNM will open at home against Houston Baptist on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Lobos play in the Mountain West Conference.

It was a mix of offers that Nason Coleman had to sort through. From earning a local Pac-12 offer from Arizona State at the end of his freshman year to a pair of others from the conference at Arizona & Utah to Power Five schools Arkansas & Iowa State to a trio from the Ivy League (Dartmouth, Princeton, and Yale).

On Monday, the Chandler tight end decided to become a Princeton Tiger.

"Head Coach (Bob) Surace, tight ends coach (Mike) Willis, and (recruiting coordinator Mark) Rosenbaum have been very open and straight forward about how they would use me in their offense," Coleman said in a text message. "The main position I would be playing is tight end, but they feel like I could be put in the slot and wideout position as well. They have built a very strong relationship with me that I feel will last a lifetime."

In addition to Coleman's 6-3, 230-pound stature, there is another number that stands out - 4.2. That's his GPA at Chandler HS. Coleman is ready to embrace the rigors of an education at a prestigious school.

"I also like the small class sizes, which I feel will allow me to have a closer relationship with my professors," Coleman said.

He received his offer from Princeton last March following a Zoom meeting with Willis and Rosenbaum. A recruiting trip to New Jersey followed in June, where Coleman said he felt comfortable moving from his current city setting to that of a small college town.

"It reminded me a lot of my hometown of Laie, Hawaii where I was born and raised up until the eighth grade," Coleman said.

He played on the varsity team as a sophomore in 2019 and had 14 receptions for 126 yards as the Wolves went undefeated and won the Open Division tournament. He didn't get to be a part of the repeat perfect season on the field as he suffered a knee injury shortly before his junior year was to begin. Coleman said his rehab is going great and he seems to be ahead of schedule. He'll be cleared in a couple of weeks and is anxious to get on the field for his senior year.

Also eager to get back on the football field are the Tigers at Princeton University. The Ivy League didn't play any games this past calendar year, but it will be business as usual this fall. They've been playing football back there for a long time and this will be the 151st season of Princeton football. It gets started on Sept. 18 with a trip to Lehigh (Pa.). A pair of Tiger road games will be seen on ESPNU. Games at Cornell (Oct. 29) and Dartmouth (Nov. 5) will both be on Fridays and both be carried by the network nationally. Princeton has won three of the last six league championships and finished 8-2 in 2019.

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

