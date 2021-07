Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/24

UPDATED: 7/24/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.



Receiving his first offer on Saturday was Will Clark. The wide receiver from Campo Verde got it from Jamestown. Clark is 6-foot, 155 pounds, and can also long snap (was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection as a specialist). As a receiver, he caught 13 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Coyotes. Clark recently took tours to Jamestown (N. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), and St. John's (Minn.). Jamestown is nearing completion of its $12 million stadium renovation. There is a new press box, steel bleachers replacing concrete seats, and a new scoreboard in the south end zone. The Jimmies begin on the road at Valley City State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Aug. 26 and will then break in the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Sept. 11 against Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Jamestown plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and finished 1-7 last year.



Another player collecting an NAIA offer on Saturday was Etwood Williams. The Mesa cornerback received it from Ottawa University in Surprise. Last season, Williams had 41 tackles and recovered a couple of fumbles. The 5-9, 155-pound secondary player can also play slot receiver and return kicks. Williams is a hard worker that brings an element of speed to his game. Ottawa will play six of its 10 games this fall on its home turf at Spirit Field. OUAZ will begin with a conference game on Sept 4 at home against Lyon (Ark.). The Spirit played a five-game spring schedule and went 4-1 last season. Ottawa is in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.