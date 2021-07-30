 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/28
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/28

Photo Courtesy of John Ruvo
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Notre Dame corner John Ruvo adds an offer from Bowdoin

UPDATED: 7/28/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Receiving his first offer last Saturday was Will Clark. The wide receiver from Campo Verde got it from Jamestown. Clark is 6-foot, 155 pounds and can also long snap (was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection as a specialist). As a receiver, he caught 13 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Coyotes. Clark recently took tours to Jamestown (N. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), and St. John's (Minn.). Jamestown is nearing completion of its $12 million stadium renovation. There is a new press box, steel bleachers replacing concrete seats, and a new scoreboard in the south end zone. The Jimmies begin on the road at Valley City State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Aug. 26 and will then break in the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Sept. 11 against Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Jamestown plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and finished 1-7 last year.

Another player collecting an NAIA offer last Saturday was Etwood Williams. The Mesa cornerback received it from Ottawa University in Surprise. Last season, Williams had 41 tackles and recovered a couple of fumbles. The 5-9, 155-pound secondary player can also play slot receiver and return kicks. Williams is a hard worker that brings an element of speed to his game. Ottawa will play six of its 10 games this fall on its home turf at Spirit Field. OUAZ will begin with a conference game on Sept. 4 at home against Lyon (Ark.). The Spirit played a five-game spring schedule and went 4-1 last season. Ottawa is in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Arizona now has more than 200 seniors with offers and one of the latest is Quinton Johnson. The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end at Centennial earned it last Sunday from Colorado State-Pueblo. Johnson had 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks as the Coyotes made it back to the Open Division playoffs. He capped off his junior year in the spring with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester. As we head into the fall, Johnson is primed for a monster senior year. CSU-Pueblo is set to return to the ThunderBowl this fall with no fan restrictions. The ThunderWolves are in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and didn't play last year. In 2019, CSUP had a huge season going 11-2 and making the second round of the Division II playoffs. This year's schedule begins with a Red Out on Thursday, Sept. 2 at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Another RMAC offer went out last Sunday to Mack Taylor. The Queen Creek lineman and long snapper gained it from Colorado School of Mines. Taylor stands 6-4 and 245 pounds and received the offer following a camp at the school in Golden. Mines is regarded as one of the top engineering schools in the country and Taylor carries a 4.5 GPA. Last month, Taylor was named the Long Snapping MVP at a BYU camp. Lindy's magazine ranks Colorado School of Mines No. 9 in its summer preview issue. Like CSU-Pueblo, the Orediggers did not play in the last academic year. In 2019, Mines was a perfect 10-0 in conference play and ended up going 12-1. A total of 15 starters return from that team, which is slated to begin at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Western Oregon.

Perry returns its leading tackler from last season in Kolton Cunningham. The 5-9, 190-pound linebacker had 35 tackles in the Pumas' six games and on Monday, he got an offer from St. Norbert College. Last month, he went to a camp at UNLV. In the weight room, he can squat over 400 pounds. Away from football, Cunningham wrestles and holds down a 4.45 GPA. St. Norbert, located in Wisconsin, has moved from the Midwest Conference to the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The Green Knights, who did not play last year, will open at home against Loras (Iowa) on Sept. 4. SNC finished 6-3 in 2019. Cunningham added an offer from Lewis & Clark on Tuesday. The Pioneers named linebackers coach Randy Heath as the team's new defensive coordinator last week. He has been on the staff since 2018. Lewis & Clark canceled competition for high-risk sports last year (football & basketball). The Pioneers will return to play on Sept. 11 with a game at Claremont Mudd Scripps (Calif.) In 2019, L&C, which plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III), finished 4-5.

St. Olaf is another Division III school in the Midwest (located 45 miles south of Minneapolis). The Oles offered a trio of players on Monday extending them to Matthew McClelland, Joseph Lagafuaina, and Ivan Martin. McClelland is a 6-2, 175-pound quarterback and defensive back at Arete Prep. The athlete made the transition last year from eight-man football to 11 as the Chargers moved up from 1A to the 2A Conference. A dual-threat, McClelland passed for 1,567 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games while also rushing for 826 yards and 10 TDs. On defense, he made 60 tackles. McClelland started playing football (flag) in kindergarten. Lagafuaina is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety at Cactus. The Cobras played for the 4A Conference title last season. During that quest, Lagafuaina had 25 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also sees time on offense as a wide receiver (11 receptions, 305 yards, 6 TD). A big playmaker, Lagafuaina had catches that resulted in 45, 50, 58, and 59 yards. Martin is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback at Saguaro. The Sabercats, who moved up from 4A to 5A in 2020, made it back to the Open Division playoffs. Martin had 16 tackles in four games plus a pick-six. Earlier on Monday, he checked out Grand View University in Iowa. Other spots in his recent Midwest tour were at Southwest Minnesota State and Minot State (N. Dak.). St. Olaf is looking to get back at it with a 10-game slate after not having a season last year. The Oles will open at home against Central (Iowa) on Sept. 4 in the first meeting between the two programs. St. Olaf is in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and went 5-5 in 2019.

Lagafuaina tacked on offers this week from Northern Michigan and Black Hills State. The Wildcats are a Division II school in the Upper Peninsula. NMU begins its season on Sept. 4 with a trip to McKendree (Ill.). The team plays its home games in the Superior Dome and went 1-9 in 2019. Black Hills State, also a Division II school, is located in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets are gearing up for a more normal football season and the school is working on its game day experience for BHSU fans. Black Hills State had five games scheduled in the spring. Two of them were losses and the other three ended up being canceled. This year's schedule begins with a home game against Dickinson State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Arizona talent is looked at by colleges throughout the nation, even way up in Brunswick, Maine. The school halfway up the Atlantic coast of the Lobster State is Bowdoin College and on Wednesday, the Polar Bears made an offer to John Ruvo. Ruvo is a 5-10, 160-pound cornerback at Notre Dame Prep. Last season, he made 17 tackles, intercepted three passes, and forced three fumbles for the Saints. He got better in the spring by running track and had a huge season, breaking the school record in the 100-meters (10.69) and placing 2nd in the state. Bowdoin plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (Div. III). Due to limits on campus attendance last fall, the Polar Bears did not play any games. Bowdoin (0-9 in 2019) is looking to end a 10-game losing streak in its opener on Sept. 18 at Hamilton (N.Y.).

The newest member of the FCS (Division I) is the University of St. Thomas. The school, located in St. Paul, Minn., is in the Pioneer Football League. The Tommies are making the unprecedented move of moving all of their sports from Division III to Division I. On Tuesday, Chaparral athlete Jamarei Ashby-Phan obtained an offer from St. Thomas. In the Firebirds, eight-game season, which ended with the 6A Conference championship. Ashby-Phan rushed for 134 yards and caught 108 yards worth of passes. At the Los Angeles Rivals Camp last month, he clocked the fastest 40 time at 4.3 seconds. This is his first offer. In its last season in the MIAC in 2019, St. Thomas finished 8-2. The team did not play any games in the 2020-21 academic year. The Tommies open with a home game against St. Francis (Ill.), an NAIA school. The first game against another Division I school will be on Sept. 18 at Northern Iowa.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Saturday:

Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received offers from Mercer (Ga.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received offers from Lehigh (Pa.) and San Diego.
Red Mountain linebacker Parker McClure received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Desert Edge cornerback Camren Foster received an offer from Black Hills State.
Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from Johns Hopkins (Md.).
Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche received an offer from Johns Hopkins.
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryce Chen received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Cactus center Mason Cullop received an offer from Northern Michigan.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Hamilton cornerback Cameron Knight received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
Perry safety Dane Kohl received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
Corona del Sol linebacker Jeff Lambert received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Casteel offensive guard Carson Gazeley received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
Coolidge cornerback Augustin Chiang received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Chaparral tight end Gavin Higley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.
Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Campo Verde WR Will Clark
Centennial DE Quinton Johnson
Perry LB Kolton Cunningham (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, Mercer, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Puget Sound

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (TE): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Olaf

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Lewis & Clark

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Chandler receiver Quaron Adams commits to Iowa State

The Iowa State roster, which should contend for a Big 12 title, includes five players from Arizona. On Wednesday, the Cyclones reeled in another one from their Southwest recruiting hot spot.

Three-star all-purpose back Quaron Adams of Chandler High School announced his commitment to ISU on social media. Adams had offers from 11 schools, including Oregon, Arizona, and Arizona State.

Iowa State will use Adams as a receiver, which is mostly what he did for the Wolves last season. The 5-8, 155-pound athlete caught 45 passes for 361 yards during Chandler's perfect 10-0 year which ended with a second straight Open Division Championship (and fifth overall title).

In June, Adams visited both Tucson and Ames, Iowa. He received his scholarship offer from ISU last September, right before the pandemic-delayed 2020 season started.

He first opened up eyes in Arizona with his blazing speed. Adams won the 100-meters at the Division I state meet in 2019 as a freshman, posting a time of 10.49 seconds. In addition to the speed, he brings elusiveness and versatility.

This is the second straight year for one of the Wolves' offensive players to head to Iowa State. Last February, running back Eli Sanders signed with the Cyclones.

Iowa State has a player on the Biletnikoff Watch List in wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Last season, Hutchinson was the conference's Newcomer of the Year. The Cyclones started off the calendar year of 2021 with a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon (34-17) to finish at 9-3. This fall's schedule begins on Sept. 4 with a home game against Northern Iowa.

Out of Northern Arizona's 2021 class, 19 of the 26 signees were from the state. Head Coach Chris Ball and the Lumberjacks are working within the boundaries of State 48 again and got their first in-state commit on Tuesday with O'Connor linebacker Brevin Czosnyka.

Czosnyka is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds. NAU is recruiting him to play the nickel linebacker spot. That would place him as an underneath defender responsible for defending the perimeter. If the offense has a two-back set, or two receivers to one side, the nickel normally plays a role in stopping the run. It's a position Czosnyka wants to play at the college level.

"The coaches are really good guys," Czosnyka said in a text message. "They care about their players. I also have friends that I used to play with up there playing right now."

Kody Say, a wide receiver at Northern Arizona, played his high school ball at O'Connor (Class of 2020).

Last season, Czosnyka had 84 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. One of the picks was returned for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during a 37-21 road victory.

The Lumberjacks beat out three other Big Sky schools for Czosnyka. He held offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Montana State. He received his offer from NAU in May.and visited the Flagstaff campus a couple weeks ago.

The Big Sky Conference held its three-day kickoff event earlier this week. The Lumberjacks were tabbed to finish 7th in the 13-team league in both the media and coaches polls. Northern Arizona finished 3-2 this past spring during an abbreviated season after the fall slate was postponed. The Jacks open this fall on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Sam Houston (Tex.).


Just a day later, Northern Arizona had another commitment as Desert Vista running back/safety Devon Grubbs announced his commitment.

The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete will be reuniting with his older brother, Tyson, who played in two games for the Lumberjacks last spring.

"I love the location and the coaches really showed me that they prioritized me," Grubbs said in a text message. "I know I'd really feel at home with my brother and former teammates being there."

Grubbs has played on varsity for the Thunder since his freshman year when he rushed for 768 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games filling in for Tyson, who was out with an injury. The past two years, it's been Devon that has lost time due to injuries. The 2020 season began with him playing through a groin injury early on, and ended with him in a walking boot. In four games, Grubbs was mainly used on defense and excelled. Against Basha, he piled up 19 tackles. Over those four games, he ended up with 52 tackles and two forced fumbles.

He said NAU is recruiting him at the nickel position on defense. Grubbs now heads into his senior year as one of the team's captains under new head coach Ty Wisdom.

O'Connor LB Brevin Czosnyka
Desert Vista RB Devon Grubbs
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

