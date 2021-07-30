Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/28
Notre Dame corner John Ruvo adds an offer from Bowdoin
UPDATED: 7/28/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Receiving his first offer last Saturday was Will Clark. The wide receiver from Campo Verde got it from Jamestown. Clark is 6-foot, 155 pounds and can also long snap (was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection as a specialist). As a receiver, he caught 13 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Coyotes. Clark recently took tours to Jamestown (N. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), and St. John's (Minn.). Jamestown is nearing completion of its $12 million stadium renovation. There is a new press box, steel bleachers replacing concrete seats, and a new scoreboard in the south end zone. The Jimmies begin on the road at Valley City State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Aug. 26 and will then break in the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Sept. 11 against Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Jamestown plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and finished 1-7 last year.
Another player collecting an NAIA offer last Saturday was Etwood Williams. The Mesa cornerback received it from Ottawa University in Surprise. Last season, Williams had 41 tackles and recovered a couple of fumbles. The 5-9, 155-pound secondary player can also play slot receiver and return kicks. Williams is a hard worker that brings an element of speed to his game. Ottawa will play six of its 10 games this fall on its home turf at Spirit Field. OUAZ will begin with a conference game on Sept. 4 at home against Lyon (Ark.). The Spirit played a five-game spring schedule and went 4-1 last season. Ottawa is in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Arizona now has more than 200 seniors with offers and one of the latest is Quinton Johnson. The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end at Centennial earned it last Sunday from Colorado State-Pueblo. Johnson had 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks as the Coyotes made it back to the Open Division playoffs. He capped off his junior year in the spring with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester. As we head into the fall, Johnson is primed for a monster senior year. CSU-Pueblo is set to return to the ThunderBowl this fall with no fan restrictions. The ThunderWolves are in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and didn't play last year. In 2019, CSUP had a huge season going 11-2 and making the second round of the Division II playoffs. This year's schedule begins with a Red Out on Thursday, Sept. 2 at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Another RMAC offer went out last Sunday to Mack Taylor. The Queen Creek lineman and long snapper gained it from Colorado School of Mines. Taylor stands 6-4 and 245 pounds and received the offer following a camp at the school in Golden. Mines is regarded as one of the top engineering schools in the country and Taylor carries a 4.5 GPA. Last month, Taylor was named the Long Snapping MVP at a BYU camp. Lindy's magazine ranks Colorado School of Mines No. 9 in its summer preview issue. Like CSU-Pueblo, the Orediggers did not play in the last academic year. In 2019, Mines was a perfect 10-0 in conference play and ended up going 12-1. A total of 15 starters return from that team, which is slated to begin at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Western Oregon.
Perry returns its leading tackler from last season in Kolton Cunningham. The 5-9, 190-pound linebacker had 35 tackles in the Pumas' six games and on Monday, he got an offer from St. Norbert College. Last month, he went to a camp at UNLV. In the weight room, he can squat over 400 pounds. Away from football, Cunningham wrestles and holds down a 4.45 GPA. St. Norbert, located in Wisconsin, has moved from the Midwest Conference to the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The Green Knights, who did not play last year, will open at home against Loras (Iowa) on Sept. 4. SNC finished 6-3 in 2019. Cunningham added an offer from Lewis & Clark on Tuesday. The Pioneers named linebackers coach Randy Heath as the team's new defensive coordinator last week. He has been on the staff since 2018. Lewis & Clark canceled competition for high-risk sports last year (football & basketball). The Pioneers will return to play on Sept. 11 with a game at Claremont Mudd Scripps (Calif.) In 2019, L&C, which plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III), finished 4-5.
St. Olaf is another Division III school in the Midwest (located 45 miles south of Minneapolis). The Oles offered a trio of players on Monday extending them to Matthew McClelland, Joseph Lagafuaina, and Ivan Martin. McClelland is a 6-2, 175-pound quarterback and defensive back at Arete Prep. The athlete made the transition last year from eight-man football to 11 as the Chargers moved up from 1A to the 2A Conference. A dual-threat, McClelland passed for 1,567 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games while also rushing for 826 yards and 10 TDs. On defense, he made 60 tackles. McClelland started playing football (flag) in kindergarten. Lagafuaina is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety at Cactus. The Cobras played for the 4A Conference title last season. During that quest, Lagafuaina had 25 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also sees time on offense as a wide receiver (11 receptions, 305 yards, 6 TD). A big playmaker, Lagafuaina had catches that resulted in 45, 50, 58, and 59 yards. Martin is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback at Saguaro. The Sabercats, who moved up from 4A to 5A in 2020, made it back to the Open Division playoffs. Martin had 16 tackles in four games plus a pick-six. Earlier on Monday, he checked out Grand View University in Iowa. Other spots in his recent Midwest tour were at Southwest Minnesota State and Minot State (N. Dak.). St. Olaf is looking to get back at it with a 10-game slate after not having a season last year. The Oles will open at home against Central (Iowa) on Sept. 4 in the first meeting between the two programs. St. Olaf is in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and went 5-5 in 2019.
Lagafuaina tacked on offers this week from Northern Michigan and Black Hills State. The Wildcats are a Division II school in the Upper Peninsula. NMU begins its season on Sept. 4 with a trip to McKendree (Ill.). The team plays its home games in the Superior Dome and went 1-9 in 2019. Black Hills State, also a Division II school, is located in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets are gearing up for a more normal football season and the school is working on its game day experience for BHSU fans. Black Hills State had five games scheduled in the spring. Two of them were losses and the other three ended up being canceled. This year's schedule begins with a home game against Dickinson State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Arizona talent is looked at by colleges throughout the nation, even way up in Brunswick, Maine. The school halfway up the Atlantic coast of the Lobster State is Bowdoin College and on Wednesday, the Polar Bears made an offer to John Ruvo. Ruvo is a 5-10, 160-pound cornerback at Notre Dame Prep. Last season, he made 17 tackles, intercepted three passes, and forced three fumbles for the Saints. He got better in the spring by running track and had a huge season, breaking the school record in the 100-meters (10.69) and placing 2nd in the state. Bowdoin plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (Div. III). Due to limits on campus attendance last fall, the Polar Bears did not play any games. Bowdoin (0-9 in 2019) is looking to end a 10-game losing streak in its opener on Sept. 18 at Hamilton (N.Y.).
The newest member of the FCS (Division I) is the University of St. Thomas. The school, located in St. Paul, Minn., is in the Pioneer Football League. The Tommies are making the unprecedented move of moving all of their sports from Division III to Division I. On Tuesday, Chaparral athlete Jamarei Ashby-Phan obtained an offer from St. Thomas. In the Firebirds, eight-game season, which ended with the 6A Conference championship. Ashby-Phan rushed for 134 yards and caught 108 yards worth of passes. At the Los Angeles Rivals Camp last month, he clocked the fastest 40 time at 4.3 seconds. This is his first offer. In its last season in the MIAC in 2019, St. Thomas finished 8-2. The team did not play any games in the 2020-21 academic year. The Tommies open with a home game against St. Francis (Ill.), an NAIA school. The first game against another Division I school will be on Sept. 18 at Northern Iowa.
Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received offers from Mercer (Ga.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received offers from Lehigh (Pa.) and San Diego.
Red Mountain linebacker Parker McClure received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Desert Edge cornerback Camren Foster received an offer from Black Hills State.
Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from Johns Hopkins (Md.).
Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche received an offer from Johns Hopkins.
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryce Chen received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Cactus center Mason Cullop received an offer from Northern Michigan.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Hamilton cornerback Cameron Knight received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
Perry safety Dane Kohl received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
Corona del Sol linebacker Jeff Lambert received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Casteel offensive guard Carson Gazeley received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.
Coolidge cornerback Augustin Chiang received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Chaparral tight end Gavin Higley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.
Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, Mercer, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Puget Sound
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (TE): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Olaf
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Lewis & Clark
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Chandler receiver Quaron Adams commits to Iowa State
The Iowa State roster, which should contend for a Big 12 title, includes five players from Arizona. On Wednesday, the Cyclones reeled in another one from their Southwest recruiting hot spot.
Three-star all-purpose back Quaron Adams of Chandler High School announced his commitment to ISU on social media. Adams had offers from 11 schools, including Oregon, Arizona, and Arizona State.
Iowa State will use Adams as a receiver, which is mostly what he did for the Wolves last season. The 5-8, 155-pound athlete caught 45 passes for 361 yards during Chandler's perfect 10-0 year which ended with a second straight Open Division Championship (and fifth overall title).
In June, Adams visited both Tucson and Ames, Iowa. He received his scholarship offer from ISU last September, right before the pandemic-delayed 2020 season started.
He first opened up eyes in Arizona with his blazing speed. Adams won the 100-meters at the Division I state meet in 2019 as a freshman, posting a time of 10.49 seconds. In addition to the speed, he brings elusiveness and versatility.
This is the second straight year for one of the Wolves' offensive players to head to Iowa State. Last February, running back Eli Sanders signed with the Cyclones.
Iowa State has a player on the Biletnikoff Watch List in wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Last season, Hutchinson was the conference's Newcomer of the Year. The Cyclones started off the calendar year of 2021 with a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon (34-17) to finish at 9-3. This fall's schedule begins on Sept. 4 with a home game against Northern Iowa.
Out of Northern Arizona's 2021 class, 19 of the 26 signees were from the state. Head Coach Chris Ball and the Lumberjacks are working within the boundaries of State 48 again and got their first in-state commit on Tuesday with O'Connor linebacker Brevin Czosnyka.
Czosnyka is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds. NAU is recruiting him to play the nickel linebacker spot. That would place him as an underneath defender responsible for defending the perimeter. If the offense has a two-back set, or two receivers to one side, the nickel normally plays a role in stopping the run. It's a position Czosnyka wants to play at the college level.
"The coaches are really good guys," Czosnyka said in a text message. "They care about their players. I also have friends that I used to play with up there playing right now."
Kody Say, a wide receiver at Northern Arizona, played his high school ball at O'Connor (Class of 2020).
Last season, Czosnyka had 84 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. One of the picks was returned for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during a 37-21 road victory.
The Lumberjacks beat out three other Big Sky schools for Czosnyka. He held offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Montana State. He received his offer from NAU in May.and visited the Flagstaff campus a couple weeks ago.
The Big Sky Conference held its three-day kickoff event earlier this week. The Lumberjacks were tabbed to finish 7th in the 13-team league in both the media and coaches polls. Northern Arizona finished 3-2 this past spring during an abbreviated season after the fall slate was postponed. The Jacks open this fall on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Sam Houston (Tex.).
Just a day later, Northern Arizona had another commitment as Desert Vista running back/safety Devon Grubbs announced his commitment.
The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete will be reuniting with his older brother, Tyson, who played in two games for the Lumberjacks last spring.
"I love the location and the coaches really showed me that they prioritized me," Grubbs said in a text message. "I know I'd really feel at home with my brother and former teammates being there."
Grubbs has played on varsity for the Thunder since his freshman year when he rushed for 768 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games filling in for Tyson, who was out with an injury. The past two years, it's been Devon that has lost time due to injuries. The 2020 season began with him playing through a groin injury early on, and ended with him in a walking boot. In four games, Grubbs was mainly used on defense and excelled. Against Basha, he piled up 19 tackles. Over those four games, he ended up with 52 tackles and two forced fumbles.
He said NAU is recruiting him at the nickel position on defense. Grubbs now heads into his senior year as one of the team's captains under new head coach Ty Wisdom.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton