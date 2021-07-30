Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/28

UPDATED: 7/28/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Receiving his first offer last Saturday was Will Clark. The wide receiver from Campo Verde got it from Jamestown. Clark is 6-foot, 155 pounds and can also long snap (was a First Team All-5A San Tan Region selection as a specialist). As a receiver, he caught 13 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Coyotes. Clark recently took tours to Jamestown (N. Dak.), Mayville State (N. Dak.), and St. John's (Minn.). Jamestown is nearing completion of its $12 million stadium renovation. There is a new press box, steel bleachers replacing concrete seats, and a new scoreboard in the south end zone. The Jimmies begin on the road at Valley City State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Aug. 26 and will then break in the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Sept. 11 against Mount Marty (S. Dak.). Jamestown plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and finished 1-7 last year.

Another player collecting an NAIA offer last Saturday was Etwood Williams. The Mesa cornerback received it from Ottawa University in Surprise. Last season, Williams had 41 tackles and recovered a couple of fumbles. The 5-9, 155-pound secondary player can also play slot receiver and return kicks. Williams is a hard worker that brings an element of speed to his game. Ottawa will play six of its 10 games this fall on its home turf at Spirit Field. OUAZ will begin with a conference game on Sept. 4 at home against Lyon (Ark.). The Spirit played a five-game spring schedule and went 4-1 last season. Ottawa is in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Arizona now has more than 200 seniors with offers and one of the latest is Quinton Johnson. The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end at Centennial earned it last Sunday from Colorado State-Pueblo. Johnson had 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks as the Coyotes made it back to the Open Division playoffs. He capped off his junior year in the spring with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester. As we head into the fall, Johnson is primed for a monster senior year. CSU-Pueblo is set to return to the ThunderBowl this fall with no fan restrictions. The ThunderWolves are in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and didn't play last year. In 2019, CSUP had a huge season going 11-2 and making the second round of the Division II playoffs. This year's schedule begins with a Red Out on Thursday, Sept. 2 at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Another RMAC offer went out last Sunday to Mack Taylor. The Queen Creek lineman and long snapper gained it from Colorado School of Mines. Taylor stands 6-4 and 245 pounds and received the offer following a camp at the school in Golden. Mines is regarded as one of the top engineering schools in the country and Taylor carries a 4.5 GPA. Last month, Taylor was named the Long Snapping MVP at a BYU camp. Lindy's magazine ranks Colorado School of Mines No. 9 in its summer preview issue. Like CSU-Pueblo, the Orediggers did not play in the last academic year. In 2019, Mines was a perfect 10-0 in conference play and ended up going 12-1. A total of 15 starters return from that team, which is slated to begin at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Western Oregon.

Perry returns its leading tackler from last season in Kolton Cunningham. The 5-9, 190-pound linebacker had 35 tackles in the Pumas' six games and on Monday, he got an offer from St. Norbert College. Last month, he went to a camp at UNLV. In the weight room, he can squat over 400 pounds. Away from football, Cunningham wrestles and holds down a 4.45 GPA. St. Norbert, located in Wisconsin, has moved from the Midwest Conference to the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The Green Knights, who did not play last year, will open at home against Loras (Iowa) on Sept. 4. SNC finished 6-3 in 2019. Cunningham added an offer from Lewis & Clark on Tuesday. The Pioneers named linebackers coach Randy Heath as the team's new defensive coordinator last week. He has been on the staff since 2018. Lewis & Clark canceled competition for high-risk sports last year (football & basketball). The Pioneers will return to play on Sept. 11 with a game at Claremont Mudd Scripps (Calif.) In 2019, L&C, which plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III), finished 4-5.

St. Olaf is another Division III school in the Midwest (located 45 miles south of Minneapolis). The Oles offered a trio of players on Monday extending them to Matthew McClelland, Joseph Lagafuaina, and Ivan Martin. McClelland is a 6-2, 175-pound quarterback and defensive back at Arete Prep. The athlete made the transition last year from eight-man football to 11 as the Chargers moved up from 1A to the 2A Conference. A dual-threat, McClelland passed for 1,567 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games while also rushing for 826 yards and 10 TDs. On defense, he made 60 tackles. McClelland started playing football (flag) in kindergarten. Lagafuaina is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety at Cactus. The Cobras played for the 4A Conference title last season. During that quest, Lagafuaina had 25 tackles and intercepted two passes. He also sees time on offense as a wide receiver (11 receptions, 305 yards, 6 TD). A big playmaker, Lagafuaina had catches that resulted in 45, 50, 58, and 59 yards. Martin is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback at Saguaro. The Sabercats, who moved up from 4A to 5A in 2020, made it back to the Open Division playoffs. Martin had 16 tackles in four games plus a pick-six. Earlier on Monday, he checked out Grand View University in Iowa. Other spots in his recent Midwest tour were at Southwest Minnesota State and Minot State (N. Dak.). St. Olaf is looking to get back at it with a 10-game slate after not having a season last year. The Oles will open at home against Central (Iowa) on Sept. 4 in the first meeting between the two programs. St. Olaf is in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and went 5-5 in 2019.

Lagafuaina tacked on offers this week from Northern Michigan and Black Hills State. The Wildcats are a Division II school in the Upper Peninsula. NMU begins its season on Sept. 4 with a trip to McKendree (Ill.). The team plays its home games in the Superior Dome and went 1-9 in 2019. Black Hills State, also a Division II school, is located in South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets are gearing up for a more normal football season and the school is working on its game day experience for BHSU fans. Black Hills State had five games scheduled in the spring. Two of them were losses and the other three ended up being canceled. This year's schedule begins with a home game against Dickinson State (N. Dak.) on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Arizona talent is looked at by colleges throughout the nation, even way up in Brunswick, Maine. The school halfway up the Atlantic coast of the Lobster State is Bowdoin College and on Wednesday, the Polar Bears made an offer to John Ruvo. Ruvo is a 5-10, 160-pound cornerback at Notre Dame Prep. Last season, he made 17 tackles, intercepted three passes, and forced three fumbles for the Saints. He got better in the spring by running track and had a huge season, breaking the school record in the 100-meters (10.69) and placing 2nd in the state. Bowdoin plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (Div. III). Due to limits on campus attendance last fall, the Polar Bears did not play any games. Bowdoin (0-9 in 2019) is looking to end a 10-game losing streak in its opener on Sept. 18 at Hamilton (N.Y.).

The newest member of the FCS (Division I) is the University of St. Thomas. The school, located in St. Paul, Minn., is in the Pioneer Football League. The Tommies are making the unprecedented move of moving all of their sports from Division III to Division I. On Tuesday, Chaparral athlete Jamarei Ashby-Phan obtained an offer from St. Thomas. In the Firebirds, eight-game season, which ended with the 6A Conference championship. Ashby-Phan rushed for 134 yards and caught 108 yards worth of passes. At the Los Angeles Rivals Camp last month, he clocked the fastest 40 time at 4.3 seconds. This is his first offer. In its last season in the MIAC in 2019, St. Thomas finished 8-2. The team did not play any games in the 2020-21 academic year. The Tommies open with a home game against St. Francis (Ill.), an NAIA school. The first game against another Division I school will be on Sept. 18 at Northern Iowa.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Saturday:

Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received offers from Mercer (Ga.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received offers from Lehigh (Pa.) and San Diego.

Red Mountain linebacker Parker McClure received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Desert Edge cornerback Camren Foster received an offer from Black Hills State.

Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from Johns Hopkins (Md.).

Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche received an offer from Johns Hopkins.

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryce Chen received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Cactus center Mason Cullop received an offer from Northern Michigan.

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Hamilton cornerback Cameron Knight received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.

Perry safety Dane Kohl received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.

Corona del Sol linebacker Jeff Lambert received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Casteel offensive guard Carson Gazeley received his first offer from Lewis & Clark.

Coolidge cornerback Augustin Chiang received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Chaparral tight end Gavin Higley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.