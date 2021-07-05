 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/4
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/4

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Saint Anselm offers Chaparral defensive back Jacob Franze

UPDATED: 7/4/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Chaparral finished an abbreviated season at 3-2 in 2020 and then went on a memorable 6A Conference playoff run. The Firebirds won road games at Queen Creek and O'Connor while allowing just two total touchdowns on defense. It was another strong defensive effort in a 24-14 win over Highland to claim the championship. One of the returners on that D is Jacob Franze, who received an offer from Saint Anselm on Sunday. This was the first offer for the 5-10, 175-pound safety. Franze had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. In June, he competed in camps at Penn and Yale. Saint Anselm is bringing football back this fall. The Hawks are members of the Northeast-10 Conference (Div. II), which did not play in the last academic year. The school, located in New Hampshire, will open on the road at Merrimack (Mass.) on Sept. 4. In 2019, Saint Anselm averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game during a 4-7 season.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Puget Sound

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona State, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona

Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Washington

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Photo by Andy Silvas Photography
Hamilton defensive end Russell Davis commits to Arizona

UPDATED: 7/3/21

The University of Arizona continues to have success with its new coaching staff in keeping the locals at home. On Saturday, the Wildcats obtained their third in-state commit (all linemen) as Russell Davis II made his announcement on social media.

The Wildcats landed Davis' commitment over other contenders such as Boston College, Duke, and Iowa State.

Davis, a 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher at Hamilton, had 11 total offers, but took just one official visit. That came the first weekend of June as soon as the dead period had ended and yes, it was in Tucson.

"The entire coaching staff just felt like a second family," Davis said in a text message. "And, the campus is beautiful."

To say he had a breakout season would be an understatement. Davis had 61 tackles with 19 of those for a loss. He led the entire 6A Conference in sacks with 13.5 as the Huskies went 8-2 and played in the Open Division championship game. Following that tremendous season, Arizona was the first to extend an offer, doing so on January 15.

Davis joins his teammate, Grayson Stovall and Saguaro's Tristan Monday as Arizona commits.

Davis' father, also named Russell, played his college ball at North Carolina and then went on to the NFL, where he spent nine seasons (six with the Cardinals).

After not being permitted to have fans in 2020, Arizona is planning for full crowd capacity this fall. Tailgating on campus will also resume. The first home game at Arizona Stadium will be on Sept. 11 against San Diego State. There will be plenty of time to tailgate as kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast. The opener for UA will be a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against BYU on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ESPN). The Wildcats (0-5 in 2020) are currently on a 12-game losing streak.

While at Apache Junction in his sophomore year, Jordan Morris showed flashes of what could be in his future with catches in nine games for the Prospectors averaging more than 23 yards per reception and scoring seven touchdowns.

That future shifted to Red Mountain, where he transferred for his junior season. Between sitting out for the transfer and a COVID-shortened year, Morris appeared in just three games for the Lions. Against Skyline, he had catches of 53 and 49 yards (one for a TD) in a win over the Coyotes.

As he readied for his senior season, the offers came in with most from the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, and Utah State all were hopeful of getting the 6-4, 225-pound tight end.

On Tuesday, Morris announced he has committed to San Diego State, which offered him back in March.

"The school itself was beautiful," Morris said in a text message. "But, most importantly, the love from them was insane. I felt like my future would be in great hands with the staff they have there right now."

Morris loves the way the Aztecs use their tight ends. His relationship with SDSU didn't change after some recent bad news.

"I tore my ACL during those big 7x7 events that happened at Higley when all the high schools were there," Morris said. "Surgery will be on July 6th and the rehab should come probably a week or so after that."

So, while he is sidelined for his senior year, he will be working to get ready for his time in college at San Diego State. In his commitment announcement on social media, Morris started his post with "Everything happens for a reason!".

San Diego State will play seven of its 12 games this year at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (110 miles north of campus). SDSU will open its slate with a game there against New Mexico State on Sept. 4. CBS Sports Network will broadcast it at 7:30 p.m. The Aztecs' new $310 million stadium is expected to be ready in time for the 2022 season. SDSU finished 4-4 last year (4-2 in Mountain West games).

Casteel made the move up to 6A last year, but the Colts were able to hold their own and surprised some by making the playoffs. One of the components was a physical and tough offensive line.

Rudy Varela, a center with a 6-4, 285-pound frame, fielded offers from each of the three military academies. Earlier this month, he went on a Colorado trip and visited Colorado State, Air Force, and Colorado. On Monday, Varela chose Air Force.

"The love that Air Force showed me was way above any other school," Varela said in a text message. "Most of the coaches were Air Force grads, so they know what I will be going through. No other program had that."

Varela also enjoyed the facilities in Colorado Springs and said they were comparable or better than ones at Power Five schools.

An excellent student, Varela has a 4.2 GPA (3.8 unweighted). He realizes that college is not just a short-term decision.

"They say it's not the next four years," Varela said. "It's the next 40 years."

He's also not the only one in his family taking the military route. Varela has a cousin that plays volleyball for Army.

Air Force will have all 12 of its games broadcast nationally. The Falcons open on Sept. 4 at home against Lafayette (Pa.). It will be streamed on Stadium at 11 a.m. The rest of the schedule will be shown on CBS or FOX stations as part of the Mountain West package. Last year, AFA finished 3-3 and split its games against Navy (a win) and Army.

Red Mountain TE Jordan Morris (Photo Courtesy of Jordan Morris)
Casteel C Rudy Varela (Photo by J. Digos Photography)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

