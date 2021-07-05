Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/4
Saint Anselm offers Chaparral defensive back Jacob Franze
UPDATED: 7/4/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Chaparral finished an abbreviated season at 3-2 in 2020 and then went on a memorable 6A Conference playoff run. The Firebirds won road games at Queen Creek and O'Connor while allowing just two total touchdowns on defense. It was another strong defensive effort in a 24-14 win over Highland to claim the championship. One of the returners on that D is Jacob Franze, who received an offer from Saint Anselm on Sunday. This was the first offer for the 5-10, 175-pound safety. Franze had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. In June, he competed in camps at Penn and Yale. Saint Anselm is bringing football back this fall. The Hawks are members of the Northeast-10 Conference (Div. II), which did not play in the last academic year. The school, located in New Hampshire, will open on the road at Merrimack (Mass.) on Sept. 4. In 2019, Saint Anselm averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game during a 4-7 season.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Puget Sound
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona State, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona
Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Washington
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Hamilton defensive end Russell Davis commits to Arizona
UPDATED: 7/3/21
The University of Arizona continues to have success with its new coaching staff in keeping the locals at home. On Saturday, the Wildcats obtained their third in-state commit (all linemen) as Russell Davis II made his announcement on social media.
The Wildcats landed Davis' commitment over other contenders such as Boston College, Duke, and Iowa State.
Davis, a 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher at Hamilton, had 11 total offers, but took just one official visit. That came the first weekend of June as soon as the dead period had ended and yes, it was in Tucson.
"The entire coaching staff just felt like a second family," Davis said in a text message. "And, the campus is beautiful."
To say he had a breakout season would be an understatement. Davis had 61 tackles with 19 of those for a loss. He led the entire 6A Conference in sacks with 13.5 as the Huskies went 8-2 and played in the Open Division championship game. Following that tremendous season, Arizona was the first to extend an offer, doing so on January 15.
Davis joins his teammate, Grayson Stovall and Saguaro's Tristan Monday as Arizona commits.
Davis' father, also named Russell, played his college ball at North Carolina and then went on to the NFL, where he spent nine seasons (six with the Cardinals).
After not being permitted to have fans in 2020, Arizona is planning for full crowd capacity this fall. Tailgating on campus will also resume. The first home game at Arizona Stadium will be on Sept. 11 against San Diego State. There will be plenty of time to tailgate as kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast. The opener for UA will be a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against BYU on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ESPN). The Wildcats (0-5 in 2020) are currently on a 12-game losing streak.
While at Apache Junction in his sophomore year, Jordan Morris showed flashes of what could be in his future with catches in nine games for the Prospectors averaging more than 23 yards per reception and scoring seven touchdowns.
That future shifted to Red Mountain, where he transferred for his junior season. Between sitting out for the transfer and a COVID-shortened year, Morris appeared in just three games for the Lions. Against Skyline, he had catches of 53 and 49 yards (one for a TD) in a win over the Coyotes.
As he readied for his senior season, the offers came in with most from the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, and Utah State all were hopeful of getting the 6-4, 225-pound tight end.
On Tuesday, Morris announced he has committed to San Diego State, which offered him back in March.
"The school itself was beautiful," Morris said in a text message. "But, most importantly, the love from them was insane. I felt like my future would be in great hands with the staff they have there right now."
Morris loves the way the Aztecs use their tight ends. His relationship with SDSU didn't change after some recent bad news.
"I tore my ACL during those big 7x7 events that happened at Higley when all the high schools were there," Morris said. "Surgery will be on July 6th and the rehab should come probably a week or so after that."
So, while he is sidelined for his senior year, he will be working to get ready for his time in college at San Diego State. In his commitment announcement on social media, Morris started his post with "Everything happens for a reason!".
San Diego State will play seven of its 12 games this year at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (110 miles north of campus). SDSU will open its slate with a game there against New Mexico State on Sept. 4. CBS Sports Network will broadcast it at 7:30 p.m. The Aztecs' new $310 million stadium is expected to be ready in time for the 2022 season. SDSU finished 4-4 last year (4-2 in Mountain West games).
Casteel made the move up to 6A last year, but the Colts were able to hold their own and surprised some by making the playoffs. One of the components was a physical and tough offensive line.
Rudy Varela, a center with a 6-4, 285-pound frame, fielded offers from each of the three military academies. Earlier this month, he went on a Colorado trip and visited Colorado State, Air Force, and Colorado. On Monday, Varela chose Air Force.
"The love that Air Force showed me was way above any other school," Varela said in a text message. "Most of the coaches were Air Force grads, so they know what I will be going through. No other program had that."
Varela also enjoyed the facilities in Colorado Springs and said they were comparable or better than ones at Power Five schools.
An excellent student, Varela has a 4.2 GPA (3.8 unweighted). He realizes that college is not just a short-term decision.
"They say it's not the next four years," Varela said. "It's the next 40 years."
He's also not the only one in his family taking the military route. Varela has a cousin that plays volleyball for Army.
Air Force will have all 12 of its games broadcast nationally. The Falcons open on Sept. 4 at home against Lafayette (Pa.). It will be streamed on Stadium at 11 a.m. The rest of the schedule will be shown on CBS or FOX stations as part of the Mountain West package. Last year, AFA finished 3-3 and split its games against Navy (a win) and Army.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton