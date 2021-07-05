Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/4

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Chaparral finished an abbreviated season at 3-2 in 2020 and then went on a memorable 6A Conference playoff run. The Firebirds won road games at Queen Creek and O'Connor while allowing just two total touchdowns on defense. It was another strong defensive effort in a 24-14 win over Highland to claim the championship. One of the returners on that D is Jacob Franze , who received an offer from Saint Anselm on Sunday. This was the first offer for the 5-10, 175-pound safety. Franze had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. In June, he competed in camps at Penn and Yale. Saint Anselm is bringing football back this fall. The Hawks are members of the Northeast-10 Conference (Div. II), which did not play in the last academic year. The school, located in New Hampshire, will open on the road at Merrimack (Mass.) on Sept. 4. In 2019, Saint Anselm averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game during a 4-7 season.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/3/21

The University of Arizona continues to have success with its new coaching staff in keeping the locals at home. On Saturday, the Wildcats obtained their third in-state commit (all linemen) as Russell Davis II made his announcement on social media.

The Wildcats landed Davis' commitment over other contenders such as Boston College, Duke, and Iowa State.

Davis, a 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher at Hamilton, had 11 total offers, but took just one official visit. That came the first weekend of June as soon as the dead period had ended and yes, it was in Tucson.

"The entire coaching staff just felt like a second family," Davis said in a text message. "And, the campus is beautiful."

To say he had a breakout season would be an understatement. Davis had 61 tackles with 19 of those for a loss. He led the entire 6A Conference in sacks with 13.5 as the Huskies went 8-2 and played in the Open Division championship game. Following that tremendous season, Arizona was the first to extend an offer, doing so on January 15.

Davis joins his teammate, Grayson Stovall and Saguaro's Tristan Monday as Arizona commits.



Davis' father, also named Russell, played his college ball at North Carolina and then went on to the NFL, where he spent nine seasons (six with the Cardinals).



After not being permitted to have fans in 2020, Arizona is planning for full crowd capacity this fall. Tailgating on campus will also resume. The first home game at Arizona Stadium will be on Sept. 11 against San Diego State. There will be plenty of time to tailgate as kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast. The opener for UA will be a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against BYU on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ESPN). The Wildcats (0-5 in 2020) are currently on a 12-game losing streak.





While at Apache Junction in his sophomore year, Jordan Morris showed flashes of what could be in his future with catches in nine games for the Prospectors averaging more than 23 yards per reception and scoring seven touchdowns.

That future shifted to Red Mountain, where he transferred for his junior season. Between sitting out for the transfer and a COVID-shortened year, Morris appeared in just three games for the Lions. Against Skyline, he had catches of 53 and 49 yards (one for a TD) in a win over the Coyotes.

As he readied for his senior season, the offers came in with most from the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, and Utah State all were hopeful of getting the 6-4, 225-pound tight end.

On Tuesday, Morris announced he has committed to San Diego State, which offered him back in March.

"The school itself was beautiful," Morris said in a text message. "But, most importantly, the love from them was insane. I felt like my future would be in great hands with the staff they have there right now."

Morris loves the way the Aztecs use their tight ends. His relationship with SDSU didn't change after some recent bad news.

"I tore my ACL during those big 7x7 events that happened at Higley when all the high schools were there," Morris said. "Surgery will be on July 6th and the rehab should come probably a week or so after that."

So, while he is sidelined for his senior year, he will be working to get ready for his time in college at San Diego State. In his commitment announcement on social media, Morris started his post with "Everything happens for a reason!".

San Diego State will play seven of its 12 games this year at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (110 miles north of campus). SDSU will open its slate with a game there against New Mexico State on Sept. 4. CBS Sports Network will broadcast it at 7:30 p.m. The Aztecs' new $310 million stadium is expected to be ready in time for the 2022 season. SDSU finished 4-4 last year (4-2 in Mountain West games).





Casteel made the move up to 6A last year, but the Colts were able to hold their own and surprised some by making the playoffs. One of the components was a physical and tough offensive line.



Rudy Varela, a center with a 6-4, 285-pound frame, fielded offers from each of the three military academies. Earlier this month, he went on a Colorado trip and visited Colorado State, Air Force, and Colorado. On Monday, Varela chose Air Force.



"The love that Air Force showed me was way above any other school," Varela said in a text message. "Most of the coaches were Air Force grads, so they know what I will be going through. No other program had that."

Varela also enjoyed the facilities in Colorado Springs and said they were comparable or better than ones at Power Five schools.

An excellent student, Varela has a 4.2 GPA (3.8 unweighted). He realizes that college is not just a short-term decision.

"They say it's not the next four years," Varela said. "It's the next 40 years."

He's also not the only one in his family taking the military route. Varela has a cousin that plays volleyball for Army.



Air Force will have all 12 of its games broadcast nationally. The Falcons open on Sept. 4 at home against Lafayette (Pa.). It will be streamed on Stadium at 11 a.m. The rest of the schedule will be shown on CBS or FOX stations as part of the Mountain West package. Last year, AFA finished 3-3 and split its games against Navy (a win) and Army.