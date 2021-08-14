Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 8/14
Kansas Wesleyan offers Mountain Ridge offensive lineman Hicks
UPDATED: 8/14/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
An NAIA offer from Kansas Wesleyan went out on Saturday to Kaden Hicks. The 6-4, 260-pound offensive guard from Mountain Ridge is getting ready for his senior year. He can make his blocks downfield and get to the next level of the defense. Hicks is now at 11 offers. His family is originally from Kansas. Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches and media polls. The Coyotes are ranked No. 24 and finished 8-2 during a split fall and spring season in 2020-21. KWU opens its season in Wichita at Friends University on Sept. 4.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Mercer, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Puget Sound
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Chicago, Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (TE): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Olaf
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Chandler receiver Quaron Adams commits to Iowa State
UPDATED: 8/14/21
The Iowa State roster, which should contend for a Big 12 title, includes five players from Arizona. On Wednesday, the Cyclones reeled in another one from their Southwest recruiting hot spot.
Three-star all-purpose back Quaron Adams of Chandler High School announced his commitment to ISU on social media. Adams had offers from 11 schools, including Oregon, Arizona, and Arizona State.
Iowa State will use Adams as a receiver, which is mostly what he did for the Wolves last season. The 5-8, 155-pound athlete caught 45 passes for 361 yards during Chandler's perfect 10-0 year which ended with a second straight Open Division Championship (and fifth overall title).
In June, Adams visited both Tucson and Ames, Iowa. He received his scholarship offer from ISU last September, right before the pandemic-delayed 2020 season started.
He first opened up eyes in Arizona with his blazing speed. Adams won the 100-meters at the Division I state meet in 2019 as a freshman, posting a time of 10.49 seconds. In addition to the speed, he brings elusiveness and versatility.
This is the second straight year for one of the Wolves' offensive players to head to Iowa State. Last February, running back Eli Sanders signed with the Cyclones.
Iowa State has a player on the Biletnikoff Watch List in wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Last season, Hutchinson was the conference's Newcomer of the Year. The Cyclones started off the calendar year of 2021 with a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon (34-17) to finish at 9-3. This fall's schedule begins on Sept. 4 with a home game against Northern Iowa.
Out of Northern Arizona's 2021 class, 19 of the 26 signees were from the state. Head Coach Chris Ball and the Lumberjacks are working within the boundaries of State 48 again and got their first in-state commit on Tuesday with O'Connor linebacker Brevin Czosnyka.
Czosnyka is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds. NAU is recruiting him to play the nickel linebacker spot. That would place him as an underneath defender responsible for defending the perimeter. If the offense has a two-back set, or two receivers to one side, the nickel normally plays a role in stopping the run. It's a position Czosnyka wants to play at the college level.
"The coaches are really good guys," Czosnyka said in a text message. "They care about their players. I also have friends that I used to play with up there playing right now."
Kody Say, a wide receiver at Northern Arizona, played his high school ball at O'Connor (Class of 2020).
Last season, Czosnyka had 84 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. One of the picks was returned for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during a 37-21 road victory.
The Lumberjacks beat out three other Big Sky schools for Czosnyka. He held offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Montana State. He received his offer from NAU in May.and visited the Flagstaff campus a couple weeks ago.
The Big Sky Conference held its three-day kickoff event earlier this week. The Lumberjacks were tabbed to finish 7th in the 13-team league in both the media and coaches polls. Northern Arizona finished 3-2 this past spring during an abbreviated season after the fall slate was postponed. The Jacks open this fall on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Sam Houston (Tex.).
Just a day later, Northern Arizona had another commitment as Desert Vista running back/safety Devon Grubbs announced his commitment.
The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete will be reuniting with his older brother, Tyson, who played in two games for the Lumberjacks last spring.
"I love the location and the coaches really showed me that they prioritized me," Grubbs said in a text message. "I know I'd really feel at home with my brother and former teammates being there."
Grubbs has played on varsity for the Thunder since his freshman year when he rushed for 768 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games filling in for Tyson, who was out with an injury. The past two years, it's been Devon that has lost time due to injuries. The 2020 season began with him playing through a groin injury early on, and ended with him in a walking boot. In four games, Grubbs was mainly used on defense and excelled. Against Basha, he piled up 19 tackles. Over those four games, he ended up with 52 tackles and two forced fumbles.
He said NAU is recruiting him at the nickel position on defense. Grubbs now heads into his senior year as one of the team's captains under new head coach Ty Wisdom.
The University of Arizona brought Jordan Paopao in as its new tight ends coach in January. Paopao, who has nearly a decade of experience in the Pac-12 with Washington, has a new tight end to work with in Brophy's Tyler Powell.
The 6-7, 240-pound Powell, selected Arizona on Friday over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, and Arizona State, among others. He received his offer from the Wildcats just a couple weeks after Paopao was hired by new head coach Jedd Fisch and took an official visit to Tucson in June.
"It felt like home," Powell said in a text message. "It's close to home. I want to be a part of the energy of what the staff is doing down there."
Powell, who also pitches for the Broncos, is particularly interested in the business school. He made his decision to commit just three weeks before Brophy will begin its 2021 schedule with a game at Central High against longtime-rival St. Mary's.
Powell, who is rated as a three-star recruit, is the 14th commitment in the '22 Arizona class and second tight end. He is also the fifth from within the state to pledge to the 'Cats joining Russell Davis (Hamilton), Isaiah Johnson (Chandler), Tristan Monday (Saguaro), and Grayson Stovall (Hamilton). Powell was mainly used as a blocker for the Broncos' run game as their starting quarterback was lost to injury in the first quarter of the first game of the season in 2020. With his size, he could prove to be a mismatch for defenders that have to cover him across the middle or in the end zone.
Arizona will continue to have open practices through Saturday, Aug. 21. That will be the second of two Fan Fest weekends. The Wildcats will kick off their season on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a neutral-site game against BYU. ESPN will have the broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Arizona (0-5 in 2020) will be looking to end a 12-game losing streak.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton