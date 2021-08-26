Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 8/25

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Nichols (Mass.). Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received offers from Nichols and Willamette (Ore.). Marana Mountain View offensive tackle Pablo Pena received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa). Marana Mountain View linebacker Lloyd Johnson received his first offer from Clarke. Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received an offer from Clarke. Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Clarke. Salpointe center Carlos Gonzalez received his first offer from Clarke.

Centennial made the Open Division playoffs for the second straight time in 2020 and the Coyotes return both running backs that rushed for more than 500 yards. One of those is James Scott , who collected his first Division I offer last Sunday from Drake. He ran for 589 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns in eight games for CeHS. A powerful back that stays low to the ground, Scott has been working on his strength in the offseason. Earlier this month, he benched a PR of 340 pounds. Drake is picked to finish third in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Bulldogs return all four captains and multiple starters on offense and defense from a team that went 2-3 during an abbreviated spring schedule. The new season begins on Thursday, Sept. 2 when Drake hosts West Virginia Wesleyan.

Benjamin Franklin returns a few offensive linemen this season and one of them is Brigham Alexander . The 6-6, 315-pound left tackle received his second Division I offer last Sunday from Northern Arizona. Alexander has an 84-inch wingspan and carries a 4.5 GPA. He was named to the Second Team All-4A Desert Sky Region last season as the Chargers made the move up from 3A. Northern Arizona is ready to return to playing fall football after a brief, five-game spring season (3-2 record). The Lumberjacks have a deep team that returns all but one starter. The most experienced offensive lineman is Canyon del Oro alum Jonas Leader, who has started each of the last 16 games and was named Second Team All-Big Sky last spring. NAU kicks off its season at home in the Skydome on Thursday, Sept. 2 against defending FCS champion Sam Houston State.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 8/14/21

The Iowa State roster, which should contend for a Big 12 title, includes five players from Arizona. On Wednesday, the Cyclones reeled in another one from their Southwest recruiting hot spot.

Three-star all-purpose back Quaron Adams of Chandler High School announced his commitment to ISU on social media. Adams had offers from 11 schools, including Oregon, Arizona, and Arizona State.

Iowa State will use Adams as a receiver, which is mostly what he did for the Wolves last season. The 5-8, 155-pound athlete caught 45 passes for 361 yards during Chandler's perfect 10-0 year which ended with a second straight Open Division Championship (and fifth overall title).

In June, Adams visited both Tucson and Ames, Iowa. He received his scholarship offer from ISU last September, right before the pandemic-delayed 2020 season started.

He first opened up eyes in Arizona with his blazing speed. Adams won the 100-meters at the Division I state meet in 2019 as a freshman, posting a time of 10.49 seconds. In addition to the speed, he brings elusiveness and versatility.

This is the second straight year for one of the Wolves' offensive players to head to Iowa State. Last February, running back Eli Sanders signed with the Cyclones.

Iowa State has a player on the Biletnikoff Watch List in wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Last season, Hutchinson was the conference's Newcomer of the Year. The Cyclones started off the calendar year of 2021 with a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon (34-17) to finish at 9-3. This fall's schedule begins on Sept. 4 with a home game against Northern Iowa.





Out of Northern Arizona's 2021 class, 19 of the 26 signees were from the state. Head Coach Chris Ball and the Lumberjacks are working within the boundaries of State 48 again and got their first in-state commit on Tuesday with O'Connor linebacker Brevin Czosnyka.

Czosnyka is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds. NAU is recruiting him to play the nickel linebacker spot. That would place him as an underneath defender responsible for defending the perimeter. If the offense has a two-back set, or two receivers to one side, the nickel normally plays a role in stopping the run. It's a position Czosnyka wants to play at the college level.

"The coaches are really good guys," Czosnyka said in a text message. "They care about their players. I also have friends that I used to play with up there playing right now."

Kody Say, a wide receiver at Northern Arizona, played his high school ball at O'Connor (Class of 2020).

Last season, Czosnyka had 84 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. One of the picks was returned for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during a 37-21 road victory.

The Lumberjacks beat out three other Big Sky schools for Czosnyka. He held offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Montana State. He received his offer from NAU in May.and visited the Flagstaff campus a couple weeks ago.

The Big Sky Conference held its three-day kickoff event earlier this week. The Lumberjacks were tabbed to finish 7th in the 13-team league in both the media and coaches polls. Northern Arizona finished 3-2 this past spring during an abbreviated season after the fall slate was postponed. The Jacks open this fall on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Sam Houston (Tex.).



Just a day later, Northern Arizona had another commitment as Desert Vista running back/safety Devon Grubbs announced his commitment.

The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete will be reuniting with his older brother, Tyson, who played in two games for the Lumberjacks last spring.

"I love the location and the coaches really showed me that they prioritized me," Grubbs said in a text message. "I know I'd really feel at home with my brother and former teammates being there."

Grubbs has played on varsity for the Thunder since his freshman year when he rushed for 768 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games filling in for Tyson, who was out with an injury. The past two years, it's been Devon that has lost time due to injuries. The 2020 season began with him playing through a groin injury early on, and ended with him in a walking boot. In four games, Grubbs was mainly used on defense and excelled. Against Basha, he piled up 19 tackles. Over those four games, he ended up with 52 tackles and two forced fumbles.

He said NAU is recruiting him at the nickel position on defense. Grubbs now heads into his senior year as one of the team's captains under new head coach Ty Wisdom.



The University of Arizona brought Jordan Paopao in as its new tight ends coach in January. Paopao, who has nearly a decade of experience in the Pac-12 with Washington, has a new tight end to work with in Brophy's Tyler Powell.

The 6-7, 240-pound Powell, selected Arizona on Friday over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, and Arizona State, among others. He received his offer from the Wildcats just a couple weeks after Paopao was hired by new head coach Jedd Fisch and took an official visit to Tucson in June.

"It felt like home," Powell said in a text message. "It's close to home. I want to be a part of the energy of what the staff is doing down there."

Powell, who also pitches for the Broncos, is particularly interested in the business school. He made his decision to commit just three weeks before Brophy will begin its 2021 schedule with a game at Central High against longtime-rival St. Mary's.

Powell, who is rated as a three-star recruit, is the 14th commitment in the '22 Arizona class and second tight end. He is also the fifth from within the state to pledge to the 'Cats joining Russell Davis (Hamilton), Isaiah Johnson (Chandler), Tristan Monday (Saguaro), and Grayson Stovall (Hamilton). Powell was mainly used as a blocker for the Broncos' run game as their starting quarterback was lost to injury in the first quarter of the first game of the season in 2020. With his size, he could prove to be a mismatch for defenders that have to cover him across the middle or in the end zone.

Arizona will continue to have open practices through Saturday, Aug. 21. That will be the second of two Fan Fest weekends. The Wildcats will kick off their season on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a neutral-site game against BYU. ESPN will have the broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Arizona (0-5 in 2020) will be looking to end a 12-game losing streak.

