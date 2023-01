This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

The first month of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Wednesday, Western New Mexico and Harding extended offers to Queen Creek's Griffin Schureman . Schureman is a 6-3, 250-pound offensive guard and defensive end. He was a rare sight at the 6A level playing on both sides of the line. Schureman made the First Team All-6A Conference on the O-Line. As a DE, he had 54 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Western New Mexico will have a new head coach next season as Philip Vigil stepped down to take the same position at CSU-Pueblo. The Mustangs had a winning record (6-5) for the first time in 30 years in 2022. WNMU also scored a Green Chile Bowl win over Eastern New Mexico. Harding finished the year ranked No. 22 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll. It's the sixth straight season that the Bisons have appeared in the final poll. Harding, located in Arkansas, had a 9-2 record last season and placed second in the Great American Conference.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/25/23

There's something to be said about wanting to build a program up from the depths.



Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc announced his commitment to Fort Lewis College on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 240-pound lineman received an offer from the Skyhawks last July and visited the Durango campus in October.

"On my first visit, I felt welcomed by the team and the coaching staff," Getejanc said in a text message. "I like the idea of playing for a program that is growing and building something special. The coaches see the value in building from the ground up, recruiting out of high school instead of the transfer portal. The small college-town feel also appealed to me."



Getejanc was recognized seven different weeks by the Stallions as the Big Dog of the Week, so it was no surprise that he was named the Big Dog of the Year.



Fort Lewis has signed five players thus far for the '23 class, three on the offensive line. The Skyhawks were 0-10 last year and carry a 28-game losing streak into next season. FLC plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).





Yuma Catholic averaged 308 passing yards per game behind QB Richard Stallworth. Five receivers on the Shamrocks each totaled more than 450 yards. One of those, Dion Quintana, committed to Black Hills State.



Quintana (6-2, 170) caught 35 passes for 492 yards and nine touchdowns. The Shamrocks finished 9-3 in their first season at the 4A level. Quintana is continually working to get better. He competed in a regional exposure camp last weekend in Los Angeles.

It wasn't until he took his official visit to the school in South Dakota that Black Hills became the front runner.

"(Head) Coach (Josh) Breske and staff illustrated their vision 'To Build Better Men'," Quintana said in a text message. "This was thoroughly demonstrated by the caretaking of their facilities. The coaches, staff, and team believe in one another down to the team's average GPA (3.38). After coming home, I realized attending Black Hills is the best decision to continue my journey!"



Black Hills State had its first winning season since 2016. The Yellow Jackets went 7-4 and also play in the RMAC. In October, BHSU broke a single-game scoring record in a 75-0 victory over Fort Lewis. The Yellow Jackets produced 633 yards of offense, which was the team's highest total since joining the NCAA.