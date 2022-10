UPDATED: 10/5/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Marcos de Niza has started the season at 5-0. Mason Stromstad plays linebacker for a Padre defense that has allowed just 31 points all year. On Monday, he received his first Division I offer from Southern Utah. In four games played, Stromstad (6-2, 200) has 28 tackles and a pair of sacks. Last season, he also played wide receiver and had 482 yards. The entire Marcos team gets it done in the classroom as well as they have a combined GPA above 3.0. Stromstad contributes to that figure with his 3.3 GPA. Southern Utah is coming off its bye week with a 3-2 record. The Thunderbirds will host Tarleton State (Tex.), who is 3-1. SUU is in Cedar City and the team plays in the Western Athletic Conference. Freshman linebacker Kohner Cullimore, a Highland alum, leads the T-Birds' defense with 36 tackles along with two sacks.



Three-year starter Brendan Anderson is closing in on 6,000 passing yards for his career. The 6-1, 185-pound quarterback at Mountain Ridge picked up a pair of offers this week from San Diego and Drake. Anderson is coming off his best performance of the season against Apollo on Sept. 22, when he threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-20 win. For the season, he has 1,041 yards and 14 TD passes. Last month, Anderson visited Southern Utah.

San Diego and Drake will play one another in a Pioneer Football League (FCS) game this Saturday. San Diego didn't get to play last week as its opponent, Stetson, is located in Central Florida and was impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Toreros are 1-3. Drake will be hosting this one in Des Moines. This is part of Family Weekend for the Bulldogs, who are 0-5. Drake has been disciplined as it is ranked No. 3 in FCS in penalties at just 3.6 per game.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Perry quarterback Jack Amer received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received offers from Bethel Univ. (Minn.) and St. Olaf (Minn.).

Marana Mountain View offensive guard Lucas Crawford received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Ripon.

Moon Valley defensive tackle Sydney Lane received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Horizon offensive guard Jonathan Blohm received his first offer from Knox (Ill.).

Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Knox.

Sabino running back David Cordova II received an offer from Fitchburg State (Mass.).

O'Connor linebacker Blake Ware received an offer from Crown.

Ironwood linebacker Doran Wetzel received an offer from Crown.

Mountain Ridge defensive end Jacob Reynolds received his first offer from Crown.

Willow Canyon offensive tackle Brady Alfonso received his first offer from Crown.

Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc received an offer from Crown.

Mountain Ridge safety Lionell Clay received his first offer from Crown.

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

La Joya defensive tackle Juan Martinez received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received offers from Graceland (Iowa) and Valley City State (N. Dak.).

Douglas running back Vicente Cardona received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.