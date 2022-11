UPDATED: 11/24/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Black Hills State enjoyed its first winning season since 2016 this year. The Yellow Jackets extended offers to a pair of East Valley players this week. Kyle Bartnik and Antonio Delgado received them from BHSU. Bartnik is a 6-4, 230-pound tight end at Perry. In addition to his work in the passing game, Bartnik also blocks well. Delgado is a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker at Desert Vista. He was named the 6A Central Region Defensive Player of the Year after his team-leading 102 tackles. Delgado also carries a 4.2 GPA. For both Bartnik and Delgado, this was their first Division II offers. Florence alum Nolan Susel was one of four Black Hills State players named Academic All-District. Susel also made Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in his graduate year with 743 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Black Hills State, located in South Dakota, went 7-4 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Bartnik also collected an offer from Ottawa University in Surprise. Ottawa was one of three co-champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA). The Spirit finished 7-2 with the entire schedule consisting of conference games. OUAZ has finished on top of the league in three of the past four years.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (11/18):



Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Northern State (S. Dak.).

Paradise Honors kicker Mark Johnson received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Centennial center Anthony Chacon received an offer from Ottawa.

Centennial long snapper Braxton Maunsina received his first offer from Ottawa.

Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received an offer from Ottawa.

Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc received an offer from Ottawa.

ALA-Ironwood linebacker Travis Mbuya received his first offers from Clarke (Iowa), Hastings (Neb.), and Arizona Christian.

ALA-West Foothills center Jaron Winters received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Arizona Christian.

ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received an offer from Hastings.

Shadow Ridge wide receiver Samuel Sollars received his first offer from Hastings.

Salpointe running back Dailan Goodman received an offer from Hastings.

Perry cornerback CJ Snowden received an offer from Taylor (Ind.).

Moon Valley defensive tackle Sydney Lane received an offer from John Melvin (La.).

Flagstaff wide receiver Jake Weidinger received an offer from Hastings.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.