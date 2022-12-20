This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Centennial defensive end Salehe Koonooka received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.) Ironwood linebacker Dominic Woodall received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.). Desert Edge cornerback Treshon Liddle received an offer from Lewis & Clark. San Tan Charter tight end Logan Gentry received an offer from Willamette (Ore.). Eastmark offensive tackle Jacob Trampp received an offer from McPherson (Kans.). Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from McPherson. Cesar Chavez center Christopher Chacon received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.). Pinnacle running back Jacobie Rucker received an offer from Kentucky Christian. Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.). Mesa wide receiver Kelton Mason received an offer from Mayville State.

In a deep Mountain Pointe running back room, Jay'Len Rushing turned out a 1,000-yard season for the Pride in 2022. The 5-10, 215-pound back received an offer from Washburn on Tuesday. Rushing had 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns on a team that had two other players rush for at least 700 yards and 20 combined TDs. Rushing averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and was named the Tempe All-City running back. He was also selected by the 6A Central Region coaches as the region's Player of the Year. Washburn finished its season at 7-4. The Ichabods play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Div. II). Washburn is located in Topeka, Kansas.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/19/22

Mountain Ridge made it back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10 and its three-year starter at quarterback had a lot to do with it.



Brendan Anderson threw 90 TD passes for the Mountain Lions in his time on varsity and announced on Dec. 11 that he has committed to Southern Utah following a visit to the Cedar City campus.



"The culture that has been established there is something that I'm excited to be a part of," Anderson said in a text message. "The people that I have met there really make it feel like home."



Southern Utah was one of five FCS programs to offer the 6-1, 185-pound signal caller. Anderson also held offers from Yale, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), and San Diego.



This year, Anderson completed 212 of his 363 passes for 2,527 yards and threw 32 touchdown passes. While his last game ended up as a playoff loss (42-41), Anderson went out with a bang as he had a season-high 386 yards and five TD passes at Mountain Pointe. He is one of nine SUU commits from Arizona (so far).



One of the recruits from the '22 class made a quick impact to Southern Utah. Kohner Cullimore, a Highland alum, made Second Team-All Western Athletic Conference at linebacker as a freshman. SUU improved from a 1-10 season in 2021 to 5-6 this year. This was the first season for head coach DeLane Fitzgerald with the Thunderbirds.





Some of the Phoenix Union schools had seasons to celebrate in 2022. At Trevor Browne, the Bruins are also proud to have one of their players go Division I.



On Dec. 7, defensive end Ralph Bernard committed to Colgate University in Upstate New York. He was a dominant force in the trenches for the Bruins.



Bernard (6-3, 270) started his second year for the Bruins in 2022 and tallied 57 tackles to tie for the team lead. Over the past two seasons, he had 20 sacks.



Bernard also held an FCS offer from Northern Arizona. He received his offer from Colgate last May after spring ball.



Colgate, which plays in the Patriot League (FCS), finished 3-8 this year. The Raiders dropped their last three games.





One of the local NAIA schools, Arizona Christian, received its first in-state commit for this class last Tuesday when Juan Pablo Garcia announced his college decision.

Garcia, a defensive end at Douglas, received his offer from ACU back in September during the Bulldogs' season.



"Everyone has that winning mentality," Garcia said of Arizona Christian in a text message. "It's just about everyone being on the same page."



Garcia (6-3, 190) had a two-sack game against Empire in October. Douglas improved two games in the standings this year to finish 4-6, its most victories since 2018. Garcia will be taking part in the Gametime Senior Bowl in Mesa next month. It is an all-star game featuring seniors from throughout the state.



Arizona Christian not only made the playoffs in 2022, but one of its local players, Nestor Higuera, was voted to the Associated Press NAIA Second Team. Higuera, a Paradise Valley alum, connected on 15-of-18 field goals with a long of 52 yards. During his four years, Higuera made 35 field goals. The Firestorm finished 8-3 and gave a great fight on a snowy day in Iowa against Morningside in the playoffs. ACU trailed the top seed by just 21-18 after three quarters before falling 35-18. Arizona Christian finished as co-champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference with Texas Wesleyan and Ottawa (all 7-2 in league play).





Washington University in St. Louis is ranked in the top 15 academically by U.S. News & World Report. Matthew Bass, an offensive guard at Chandler, has been interested in the school and visited earlier this year. He received an offer from the Bears over the summer and last Tuesday, committed to go to Wash U.



"I love the school and how hard they push you in the classroom and on the field," Bass said in a text message. I really enjoyed taking a visit out there and the culture of the university. I believe it's a great fit for me."



Bass (6-4, 290), spent all four of his high school years in the CHS program with two of those on varsity. The Wolves made the Open Division playoffs in each of those seasons. Bass was part of a line that opened up holes for Ca'lil Valentine (1,347 yards, 18 TDs) and gave time for quarterback Dylan Raiola to throw (2,435 yards, 22 TDs).



Washington University was rewarded following an 8-2 season with a spot in the Culver's Isthmus Bowl. The Bears were defeated by Wisconsin-River Falls (31-24) on Nov. 19 in Wisconsin. The Bears play in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III).





Here's the rest of the commitments since Dec. 6:

Mohave defensive back Anthony Dalisay committed to Carthage (Wisc.).

Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs committed to Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Estrella Foothills running back Liam Henry committed to Luther (Iowa).

Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson committed to Northern Arizona.

Mountain Ridge punter Jayden Rogers committed to Southern Utah.

River Valley defensive end Jake Purdy committed to Hastings (Neb.).

