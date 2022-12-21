UPDATED: 12/21/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Eastmark offensive tackle Jacob Trampp wrapped up his high school career last month with the 3A championship. The 6-7, 315-pound lineman may be done playing games, but his recruitment keeps going. A new school came into the mix with an offer from Washburn on Wednesday. Trampp helped the Firebirds average 415 yards and 47 points per game. He made First Team All-3A Conference and was a three-year starter at EHS. Washburn finished its season at 7-4. The Ichabods play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Div. II). Washburn is located in Topeka, Kansas.



Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday:



Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from San Diego.

Poston Butte offensive tackle Cade Alisa received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Westwood wide receiver Nikita McCrimon received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Basha wide receiver Dorae Scott received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Roman Carrasco received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Eastmark running back Diego Rodriguez received his first offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Marcos de Niza linebacker Xavier Bueno received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Apollo safety Cedric Moore received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).

Berean Academy linebacker Nik Evans received his first offer from Quincy (Ill.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.