Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/1

Lehigh offers Mountain View offensive lineman Sirri Kandiyeli
UPDATED: 5/1/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Patriot League member Lehigh extended an offer to Sirri Kandiyeli on Sunday, adding to the choices for the Mesa Mountain View offensive lineman. A 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle, Kandiyeli is a prospect who is coming off a strong year with the Toros. He was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection on a Mountain View team that went 8-3 and averaged 31.9 points per game. Kandiyeli also passes the academic requirements with his 4.0 GPA. He also made the trip up to Flagstaff for NAU Junior Day last month. Lehigh closed out its spring season with its annual Brown & White Game in April. Three different quarterbacks had touchdown passes for the offense with 10 different receivers gaining receptions. The Mountain Hawks (3-8 last season) open the 2022 season on the road at Villanova. The school is located in Eastern Pennsylvania and will have its home opener in Game 3 against Richmond. Defensive line coach Montell Allen will be recruiting the state this week looking for more Arizona players to play at Lehigh.
Queen Creek linebacker Porter Reynolds took a visit to Eastern Washington over the weekend. Before it was over, the 6-foot, 225-pounder had an offer from the Eagles. Reynolds is versatile and can also play defensive line, fullback, and running back. Last season, he recorded 107 tackles, while also rushing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This will be Reynolds' fourth year starting on varsity for the Bulldogs. A beast in the weight room, Reynolds can squat 535 pounds. Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, had three players sign as undrafted free agents following Saturday's NFL Draft. The Eagles finished 10-3 last season and made the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
A '23 player receiving his first offer over the weekend was Dominic Esposito. The Higley wide receiver got it from Lake Forest. Esposito is working on his speed during the track season and it's showing. He ran a PR of 11.27 in the 100 meters last week at the East Valley Qualifier meet. The 5-8, 165-pounder got his offer following a home visit with Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro. Esposito was also named the Athlete of the Meet at the Red Mountain Rampage back in March. With a couple seniors that will be graduating this month, he should see more passes coming his way in 2022. Lake Forest ran the table in 2021 with a perfect 10-0 regular season and a spot in the Division III playoffs. The Foresters begin this year on Sept. 3 with a home game (just outside of Chicago) against Wisconsin Lutheran.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Idaho State, New Mexico State
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State, Nevada
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Butler, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Valparaiso
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Graceland
Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Army, Illinois State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Arizona, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Whittier
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Baylor lands commitment from Horizon tight end Matthew Klopfenstein
UPDATED: 4/8/22
After an unofficial visit to Baylor two weeks ago, Matthew Klopfenstein said he was blown away with what the Bears' program had to offer. On Thursday, he held a commitment ceremony at Horizon High School in the centrally-located quad and verbally committed to BU.
"It is an overall great program," Klopfenstein said in a text message. "The culture is rich and I can't wait to be a part of it."
The 6-5, 230-pound tight end caught 45 passes for 575 yards and scored 10 touchdowns during a breakthrough junior year for the Huskies. Horizon won the 5A Conference championship in 2021 after a 12-2 season.
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes loves to use the tight end in his scheme. Last season, Ben Sims and Drake Dabney combined for 41 catches, 452 yards, and eight touchdowns for the Bears, who went 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.
Klopfenstein is the ninth known commitment for Baylor in the '23 class and second tight end. He had 24 offers, including Louisville, Michigan State, and Arizona.
Baylor is at about the halfway point of its spring drills. The Bears finished up a third week of practice on Thursday and will scrimmage this Saturday. The annual Green & Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 10 am Arizona time. Baylor kicks off its 2022 season at home in Waco's McLane Stadium against FCS-opponent Albany (2-9 in 2021) on Sept. 3.
Another Valley player impressed with a college visit made his decision on Friday as Wyatt Milkovic committed to Boise State. The Basha linebacker was offered by the Broncos last Friday upon his arrival to Boise, went on what he called a "great visit" where he had an "awesome time" over the weekend and has chosen BSU.
Milkovic played on the inside for the Bears last season and led the team in tackles with 132. Basha finished 10-1 and made the Open Division playoffs for the first time. Milkovic had 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.
Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron caught up with Milkovic earlier this week and discussed his visits to Utah State and Boise State in a video interview. Milkovic had 11 offers, including Nevada, Colorado, Cal, and Iowa State.
Milkovic is the second commitment for Boise State in this class. The other is a name familiar to Arizona HS football fans as quarterback CJ Tiller was the first to pledge to the Broncos. Tiller has recently moved to Southern California and will play his senior year at Rancho Cucamonga HS.
This week, Boise State announced plans for an Athletics Master Village. The project includes facility improvements and additions for all 18 of its sports programs. Included for the football team are completion of a 360-degree concourse, increasing capacity of Albertsons Stadium to 40,000 (from its current 36,400), and renovating the restrooms and concessions. Boise State finished 7-5 last season and was invited to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues. The Broncos begin 2022 with a trip to Corvallis to face Oregon State (7-6 last year) on Sept. 3.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha