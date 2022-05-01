Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/1

UPDATED: 5/1/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Patriot League member Lehigh extended an offer to Sirri Kandiyeli on Sunday, adding to the choices for the Mesa Mountain View offensive lineman. A 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle, Kandiyeli is a prospect who is coming off a strong year with the Toros. He was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection on a Mountain View team that went 8-3 and averaged 31.9 points per game. Kandiyeli also passes the academic requirements with his 4.0 GPA. He also made the trip up to Flagstaff for NAU Junior Day last month. Lehigh closed out its spring season with its annual Brown & White Game in April. Three different quarterbacks had touchdown passes for the offense with 10 different receivers gaining receptions. The Mountain Hawks (3-8 last season) open the 2022 season on the road at Villanova. The school is located in Eastern Pennsylvania and will have its home opener in Game 3 against Richmond. Defensive line coach Montell Allen will be recruiting the state this week looking for more Arizona players to play at Lehigh.



Queen Creek linebacker Porter Reynolds took a visit to Eastern Washington over the weekend. Before it was over, the 6-foot, 225-pounder had an offer from the Eagles. Reynolds is versatile and can also play defensive line, fullback, and running back. Last season, he recorded 107 tackles, while also rushing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This will be Reynolds' fourth year starting on varsity for the Bulldogs. A beast in the weight room, Reynolds can squat 535 pounds. Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, had three players sign as undrafted free agents following Saturday's NFL Draft. The Eagles finished 10-3 last season and made the second round of the FCS Playoffs.



A '23 player receiving his first offer over the weekend was Dominic Esposito. The Higley wide receiver got it from Lake Forest. Esposito is working on his speed during the track season and it's showing. He ran a PR of 11.27 in the 100 meters last week at the East Valley Qualifier meet. The 5-8, 165-pounder got his offer following a home visit with Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro. Esposito was also named the Athlete of the Meet at the Red Mountain Rampage back in March. With a couple seniors that will be graduating this month, he should see more passes coming his way in 2022. Lake Forest ran the table in 2021 with a perfect 10-0 regular season and a spot in the Division III playoffs. The Foresters begin this year on Sept. 3 with a home game (just outside of Chicago) against Wisconsin Lutheran.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.