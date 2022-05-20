Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/19

UPDATED: 5/19/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It's been a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're starting to see the first flows of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!



The recruitment of Genesis Smith continues to skyrocket both from Power Five schools and the prestigious Ivy League. The 6-2, 185-pound Hamilton safety received offers on Wednesday from Washington and Yale. Smith is a long and athletic defensive back had 40 tackles and was a ball hawk with four interceptions for the Huskies, who returned to the Open Division playoffs. He likes to play physical and hit people. Washington had a pair of defensive backs go early in the NFL Draft last month. Trent McDuffie was the first round selection by the Chiefs and Kyler Gordon went to the Bears in the second round. The Huskies will play both Arizona schools in consecutive weeks with Arizona State hosting UW on Oct. 8 followed by Arizona traveling to Seattle the next Saturday. Washington finished 4-8 last season. Yale has hired a new director of football operations. Austin Van Poucke comes to Connecticut from Arkansas, where he worked on everything from team travel to the execution of team events. Yale finished 5-5 last season. The Bulldogs open their season on Sept. 17 in Worcester, Mass. against Holy Cross.



Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday and Thursday:

Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan received an offer from Utah Tech.

Hamilton linebacker Alex McLaughlin received offers from Idaho State, Utah Tech, Air Force, and Montana State.

Hamilton defensive end Chandler Davis received his first offers from Northern Arizona and Idaho State.

Basha center Ryan Blum received an offer from Columbia (N.Y.).

O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis received offers from North Dakota and Montana State.

Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received offers from Northern Arizona, Montana State, Utah Tech, and Air Force.

Pinnacle running back Jacobie Rucker received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Brophy wide receiver Layton Duncan received an offer from Northern Colorado.

Mountain Ridge punter Jayden Rogers received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Boulder Creek running back Sinjin Schmitt received his first offer from Air Force.

Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received offers from Northern Arizona and Utah Tech.

Perry defensive end Aiden Herring received an offer from Columbia.

Mountain Ridge defensive end Jason Kirkland received an offer from Brown (R.I.).

Hamilton long snapper Griffin Stalfort received an offer from Air Force.

Coconino linebacker Pierson Watson received an offer from Air Force.

Hamilton wide receiver Tre' Spivey received offers from Washington and BYU.

Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received an offer from Utah Tech.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received offers from Idaho State and Northern Arizona.

Glendale linebacker Zurian Lapsley received his first offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Micah Johnson received an offer from Northern Colorado.

Hamilton linebacker Taye Brown received an offer from South Dakota.

Saguaro linebacker John Butler received offers from Northern Arizona and Idaho State.

Higley wide receiver Carter Hancock received an offer from Columbia.

Saguaro defensive end Mason Chorak received his first offer from Idaho State.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.