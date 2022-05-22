Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/22

UPDATED: 5/22/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!



Air Force pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them on the offensive line. On Sunday, the Falcons looked to Mesa's Mountain View HS and made an offer to offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli. The 6-3, 270-pound lineman has seen his offer list climb from zero in March to seven in May. Kandiyeli couples quickness with a high football IQ. He also uses those smarts in the classroom to the tune of a 4.0 GPA. He trains with TBA and has been working on his run blocking. Air Force will meet Army on a neutral field once again in 2022. The setting will be the same as last year - Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be played on Nov. 5, following an open date for the AFA. The traditional matchup with Navy will be at home in Colorado Springs on Oct. 1. The Falcons finished 10-3 last season after defeating Louisville in the First Responder Bowl, which was also held in North Texas (in Dallas).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.