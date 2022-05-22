 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-22 23:59:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/22

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Falcons dish out offer to Mountain View offensive tackle Kandiyeli

UPDATED: 5/22/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!

Air Force pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with one of them on the offensive line. On Sunday, the Falcons looked to Mesa's Mountain View HS and made an offer to offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli. The 6-3, 270-pound lineman has seen his offer list climb from zero in March to seven in May. Kandiyeli couples quickness with a high football IQ. He also uses those smarts in the classroom to the tune of a 4.0 GPA. He trains with TBA and has been working on his run blocking. Air Force will meet Army on a neutral field once again in 2022. The setting will be the same as last year - Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be played on Nov. 5, following an open date for the AFA. The traditional matchup with Navy will be at home in Colorado Springs on Oct. 1. The Falcons finished 10-3 last season after defeating Louisville in the First Responder Bowl, which was also held in North Texas (in Dallas).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Northern Arizona

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forst

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Jamestown, Whittier

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Presentation

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Idaho State, Morgan State, New Mexico

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Southwest Baptist

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Lake Forest

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Nevada, Northern Arizona

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, Utah Tech

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Princeton

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Utah Tech, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Presentation

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Ottawa

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Crown, Presentation

Saguaro cornerback Cole Shivers commits to Northwestern

UPDATED: 5/19/22

Northwestern had a few targets in the state of Arizona for recruiting its 2023 class. The Wildcats have successfully landed three of them in a week. The most recent was Cole Shivers, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Shivers, a 5-11 cornerback at Saguaro, went on an official visit to the campus at Evanston, Illinois the first week of May and as he wraps up his junior year, he knows where he'll be going to college. The pressures of making that big decision won't be weighing on Shivers as he and the Sabercats prepare to defend their 2021 Open Division title. He'll be ready for the rigors of the NU education with his 3.97 GPA at Saguaro.

On the field, Shivers was a First Team All-5A Conference selection as a defensive back. He is rated a three-star from Rivals. After receiving a total of 14 offers and named Arizona and Colorado his other finalists before making it known which college he was choosing. Shivers had 31 tackles last season, but it is his coverage skills that tell the full story. He's a battler that will lock down on any receiver and hold them far below their average game.

Dylan Jett Roberts (Centennial), Alex Doost (Mountain Ridge), and Shivers represent three of the 13 recruits for the Wildcats for the '23 class. Those athletes help Northwestern rank No. 9 nationally by Rivals.

Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}