Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/25
K-State Wildcats offer DL Gavin Geweniger from Chaparral
UPDATED: 5/25/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
It was a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!
Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger received another Power Five offer on Wednesday. This one came from Kansas State, his second from the Big 12 Conference and ninth (Power Five offer) overall. The 6-5, 260-pound lineman had 39 tackles and six sacks last season as the Firebirds returned to the 6A Conference championship game. Geweniger is a two-sport athlete (wrestling) and carries a 4.2 GPA. ESPN ranks him as the top defensive end (and No. 14 overall) in the state of Arizona for the Class of 2023. Kansas State will open its season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3. The school will be unveiling six more members to its Ring of Honor that weekend. Included in the class is wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The Wildcats finished 8-5 last season and defeated LSU in the Texas Bowl.
Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday:
Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls
Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received an offer from Montana.
Queen Creek wide receiver David Hicks received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson received an offer from Lake Forest.
Marana wide receiver Sam Brown received an offer from Lake Forest.
Apache Junction cornerback Dane Fidler received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View offensive guard Eli Barta received an offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received an offer from Lehigh (Pa.).
Queen Creek running back JJ Silver received an offer from St. Norbert.
Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Campo Verde cornerback Nate Gomez received his first offer from St. Norbert.
Perry defensive end Aiden Herring received offers from Montana and Colgate (N.Y.).
Trevor Browne defensive end Ralph Bernard received an offer from Colgate.
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Highland offensive guard AJ Dutchover received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis received an offer from San Diego State.
Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Lake Forest.
Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
St. Mary's tight end Andrue Cannon received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro offensive tackle CJ Ballard received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Centennial defensive end Salehe Koonooka received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Basha defensive end Tyson Simmons received an offer from Colgate.
Cactus defensive end Dom Solano received an offer from Lake Forest.
Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Elian Ruiz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Jamestown, Whittier
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Idaho State, Morgan State, New Mexico
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Southwest Baptist
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): St. Norbert
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Princeton
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, New Mexico State
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Utah Tech, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Presentation
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Ottawa
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Crown, Presentation
Saguaro cornerback Cole Shivers commits to Northwestern
UPDATED: 5/19/22
Northwestern had a few targets in the state of Arizona for recruiting its 2023 class. The Wildcats have successfully landed three of them in a week. The most recent was Cole Shivers, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.
Shivers, a 5-11 cornerback at Saguaro, went on an official visit to the campus at Evanston, Illinois the first week of May and as he wraps up his junior year, he knows where he'll be going to college. The pressures of making that big decision won't be weighing on Shivers as he and the Sabercats prepare to defend their 2021 Open Division title. He'll be ready for the rigors of the NU education with his 3.97 GPA at Saguaro.
On the field, Shivers was a First Team All-5A Conference selection as a defensive back. He is rated a three-star from Rivals. After receiving a total of 14 offers and named Arizona and Colorado his other finalists before making it known which college he was choosing. Shivers had 31 tackles last season, but it is his coverage skills that tell the full story. He's a battler that will lock down on any receiver and hold them far below their average game.
Dylan Jett Roberts (Centennial), Alex Doost (Mountain Ridge), and Shivers represent three of the 13 recruits for the Wildcats for the '23 class. Those athletes help Northwestern rank No. 9 nationally by Rivals.
Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha