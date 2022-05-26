 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/25
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-26 09:48:27 -0500') }} football

Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/25

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
K-State Wildcats offer DL Gavin Geweniger from Chaparral

UPDATED: 5/25/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!

Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger received another Power Five offer on Wednesday. This one came from Kansas State, his second from the Big 12 Conference and ninth (Power Five offer) overall. The 6-5, 260-pound lineman had 39 tackles and six sacks last season as the Firebirds returned to the 6A Conference championship game. Geweniger is a two-sport athlete (wrestling) and carries a 4.2 GPA. ESPN ranks him as the top defensive end (and No. 14 overall) in the state of Arizona for the Class of 2023. Kansas State will open its season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3. The school will be unveiling six more members to its Ring of Honor that weekend. Included in the class is wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The Wildcats finished 8-5 last season and defeated LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday:

Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls
Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received an offer from Montana.
Queen Creek wide receiver David Hicks received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson received an offer from Lake Forest.
Marana wide receiver Sam Brown received an offer from Lake Forest.
Apache Junction cornerback Dane Fidler received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View offensive guard Eli Barta received an offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received an offer from Lehigh (Pa.).
Queen Creek running back JJ Silver received an offer from St. Norbert.
Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Campo Verde cornerback Nate Gomez received his first offer from St. Norbert.
Perry defensive end Aiden Herring received offers from Montana and Colgate (N.Y.).
Trevor Browne defensive end Ralph Bernard received an offer from Colgate.
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Highland offensive guard AJ Dutchover received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis received an offer from San Diego State.
Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Lake Forest.
Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
St. Mary's tight end Andrue Cannon received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro offensive tackle CJ Ballard received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Centennial defensive end Salehe Koonooka received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Basha defensive end Tyson Simmons received an offer from Colgate.
Cactus defensive end Dom Solano received an offer from Lake Forest.
Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Elian Ruiz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Jamestown, Whittier

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Idaho State, Morgan State, New Mexico

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Southwest Baptist

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): St. Norbert

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): St. Norbert

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, Utah Tech

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Princeton

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, New Mexico State

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Utah Tech, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Presentation

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Ottawa

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Crown, Presentation

Saguaro cornerback Cole Shivers commits to Northwestern

UPDATED: 5/19/22

Northwestern had a few targets in the state of Arizona for recruiting its 2023 class. The Wildcats have successfully landed three of them in a week. The most recent was Cole Shivers, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Shivers, a 5-11 cornerback at Saguaro, went on an official visit to the campus at Evanston, Illinois the first week of May and as he wraps up his junior year, he knows where he'll be going to college. The pressures of making that big decision won't be weighing on Shivers as he and the Sabercats prepare to defend their 2021 Open Division title. He'll be ready for the rigors of the NU education with his 3.97 GPA at Saguaro.

On the field, Shivers was a First Team All-5A Conference selection as a defensive back. He is rated a three-star from Rivals. After receiving a total of 14 offers and named Arizona and Colorado his other finalists before making it known which college he was choosing. Shivers had 31 tackles last season, but it is his coverage skills that tell the full story. He's a battler that will lock down on any receiver and hold them far below their average game.

Dylan Jett Roberts (Centennial), Alex Doost (Mountain Ridge), and Shivers represent three of the 13 recruits for the Wildcats for the '23 class. Those athletes help Northwestern rank No. 9 nationally by Rivals.

Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

