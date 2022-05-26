Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/25

UPDATED: 5/25/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!



Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger received another Power Five offer on Wednesday. This one came from Kansas State, his second from the Big 12 Conference and ninth (Power Five offer) overall. The 6-5, 260-pound lineman had 39 tackles and six sacks last season as the Firebirds returned to the 6A Conference championship game. Geweniger is a two-sport athlete (wrestling) and carries a 4.2 GPA. ESPN ranks him as the top defensive end (and No. 14 overall) in the state of Arizona for the Class of 2023. Kansas State will open its season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3. The school will be unveiling six more members to its Ring of Honor that weekend. Included in the class is wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The Wildcats finished 8-5 last season and defeated LSU in the Texas Bowl.



Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday:

Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls

Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received an offer from Montana.

Queen Creek wide receiver David Hicks received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson received an offer from Lake Forest.

Marana wide receiver Sam Brown received an offer from Lake Forest.

Apache Junction cornerback Dane Fidler received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa Mountain View offensive guard Eli Barta received an offer from Lake Forest.

Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received an offer from Lehigh (Pa.).

Queen Creek running back JJ Silver received an offer from St. Norbert.

Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).

Campo Verde cornerback Nate Gomez received his first offer from St. Norbert.

Perry defensive end Aiden Herring received offers from Montana and Colgate (N.Y.).

Trevor Browne defensive end Ralph Bernard received an offer from Colgate.

Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Highland offensive guard AJ Dutchover received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis received an offer from San Diego State.

Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Lake Forest.

Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

St. Mary's tight end Andrue Cannon received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro offensive tackle CJ Ballard received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial defensive end Salehe Koonooka received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Basha defensive end Tyson Simmons received an offer from Colgate.

Cactus defensive end Dom Solano received an offer from Lake Forest.

Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Elian Ruiz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.