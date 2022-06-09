 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/9
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/9

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

USC Trojans offer Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu now has offers from 10 of the schools in the Pac-12. The latest came on Thursday from USC during an unofficial visit to the Los Angeles campus. Lomu is 6-5, 260 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Conference selection last season. He helped provide the blocking for a balanced Hawk offense that not only returned to the 6A Conference championship game in 2021, but won it for the first time in school history. Lomu has official visits soon to Arizona (this weekend) and Utah (next weekend). USC will open its season, the first under new head coach Lincoln Riley, at home in the Coliseum against Rice. The Pac-12 Network will have the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., on Sept. 3. National network games will follow the next two weeks at Stanford (ABC, 4:30 p.m.) and at home against Fresno State (FOX, 7:30 p.m.). The Trojans will bookend October with the Arizona schools, first at home against Arizona State on Oct. 1, and in Tucson at Arizona on Oct. 29. USC finished 4-8 last year.

Here's the rest of the offers since Tuesday (6/7):

Casteel cornerback Amare Johnson received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received offers from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.) and Lake Forest.
Hamilton safety Genesis Smith received offers from Florida A&M and Colorado State.
Hamilton wide receiver Jaxon Haynes received an offer from Drake (Iowa).
Hamilton linebacker Alex McLaughlin received an offer from Idaho.
Cesar Chavez defensive tackle Tysson Donnell received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez defensive end Ty'ree Rudulph received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez offensive lineman Zachary Cook received offers from Arizona Christian and Western New Mexico.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Myseth Currie received an offer from Arizona Chrisitain.
Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins Jr. received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Western New Mexico.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Jose Rivera received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Edge wide receiver Gavin Parks received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Presentation (S. Dak.).
Desert Edge wide receiver Vinny Mansfield received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro defensive end Magnum West received offers from South Dakota School of Mines, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), and Lake Forest.
Brophy safety Sam Williams received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).
Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Sioux Falls.
Centennial offensive guard Anthony Chacon received his first offer from St. Olaf.
Willow Canyon kicker Bryson Wilke received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Edge linebacker Jaden Pyrah received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Albion (Mich.).
Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Ottawa.
Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.
Boulder Creek running back JJ Silver received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.
Centennial safety Demari Washington received an offer from Sioux Falls.
Hamilton linebacker Aaron Loughran received an offer from Albion.
Verrado cornerback Colin Tibbs received his first offer from Sioux Falls.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (OG): St. Olaf

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Lake Forest, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): St. Norbert

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): St. Norbert

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Puget Sound

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Presentation, St. Norbert

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Sioux Falls

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Photo Courtesy of Lady D Photography
Future Falcon: Perry defensive end Herring commits to Air Force

Perry's football program will be sending another athlete to a Division I program. Senior defensive end Aiden Herring made his verbal commitment to Air Force on Sunday immediately following an official visit to the Academy in Colorado Springs.

Herring is a veteran player that will be starting his third year on varsity. Last season, he had 57 tackles and led the Pumas with 12 sacks. The 6-3, 260-pounder also makes an impact in the classroom with a GPA of 4.17. Herring's work ethic clearly extends to his academics.

He received his offer from Air Force in April just before the spring evaluation period began. Herring also had offers from 11 other schools, including Army, Nevada, Columbia, and Yale.

"The coaches were always in constanct contact and made me feel very welcomed from the second I stepped on campus," Herring said in a text message. "The program is a winning one and I want to come right in and keep the wins coming in, as well as win some Mountain West championships! Finally, the degree that I earn and the life after football that the academy sets me up with is next to absolutely no other school."

There is military experience in Herring's family as his grandfather and uncle served in the Marines together.

Herring is the ninth from the Class of '23 to make his commitment. In last year's class, three players from Arizona signed with Air Force. Each also played their high school football in the East Valley with Kaden Cloud (Williams Field), KJ Miniefield (Desert Ridge), and Rudy Varela (Casteel), now getting ready to fly with the Falcons.

The television schedule has been completed for Air Force and the Falcons will play on national television 11 times. The first two Mountain West games of the season (at Wyoming and home vs. Nevada) have been moved to Friday nights. Air Force will be featured on CBS three times with the first being at home against Colorado on Sept. 10. That will be in the coveted 12:30 p.m. time slot. The other CBS games are the two rivalry games at home against Navy on Oct. 1 (9 a.m.) and vs. Army on Nov. 5 (8:30 a.m.). The Army game will be played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field. Air Force finished last season with a 10-3 mark and was a co-champion of the Mountain Division at 6-2. The Falcons capped the season with a 31-28 win over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. It was the second straight bowl win over a Power Five team.

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

