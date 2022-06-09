Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/9

UPDATED: 6/9/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu now has offers from 10 of the schools in the Pac-12. The latest came on Thursday from USC during an unofficial visit to the Los Angeles campus. Lomu is 6-5, 260 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Conference selection last season. He helped provide the blocking for a balanced Hawk offense that not only returned to the 6A Conference championship game in 2021, but won it for the first time in school history. Lomu has official visits soon to Arizona (this weekend) and Utah (next weekend). USC will open its season, the first under new head coach Lincoln Riley, at home in the Coliseum against Rice. The Pac-12 Network will have the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., on Sept. 3. National network games will follow the next two weeks at Stanford (ABC, 4:30 p.m.) and at home against Fresno State (FOX, 7:30 p.m.). The Trojans will bookend October with the Arizona schools, first at home against Arizona State on Oct. 1, and in Tucson at Arizona on Oct. 29. USC finished 4-8 last year.

Here's the rest of the offers since Tuesday (6/7):

Casteel cornerback Amare Johnson received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received offers from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.) and Lake Forest.

Hamilton safety Genesis Smith received offers from Florida A&M and Colorado State.

Hamilton wide receiver Jaxon Haynes received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Hamilton linebacker Alex McLaughlin received an offer from Idaho.

Cesar Chavez defensive tackle Tysson Donnell received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez defensive end Ty'ree Rudulph received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez offensive lineman Zachary Cook received offers from Arizona Christian and Western New Mexico.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Myseth Currie received an offer from Arizona Chrisitain.

Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins Jr. received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Western New Mexico.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Jose Rivera received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Edge wide receiver Gavin Parks received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Presentation (S. Dak.).

Desert Edge wide receiver Vinny Mansfield received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro defensive end Magnum West received offers from South Dakota School of Mines, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), and Lake Forest.

Brophy safety Sam Williams received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).

Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Sioux Falls.

Centennial offensive guard Anthony Chacon received his first offer from St. Olaf.

Willow Canyon kicker Bryson Wilke received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Edge linebacker Jaden Pyrah received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Albion (Mich.).

Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Ottawa.

Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Boulder Creek running back JJ Silver received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.

Centennial safety Demari Washington received an offer from Sioux Falls.

Hamilton linebacker Aaron Loughran received an offer from Albion.

Verrado cornerback Colin Tibbs received his first offer from Sioux Falls.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.