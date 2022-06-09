Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/9
USC Trojans offer Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu
UPDATED: 6/9/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu now has offers from 10 of the schools in the Pac-12. The latest came on Thursday from USC during an unofficial visit to the Los Angeles campus. Lomu is 6-5, 260 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Conference selection last season. He helped provide the blocking for a balanced Hawk offense that not only returned to the 6A Conference championship game in 2021, but won it for the first time in school history. Lomu has official visits soon to Arizona (this weekend) and Utah (next weekend). USC will open its season, the first under new head coach Lincoln Riley, at home in the Coliseum against Rice. The Pac-12 Network will have the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., on Sept. 3. National network games will follow the next two weeks at Stanford (ABC, 4:30 p.m.) and at home against Fresno State (FOX, 7:30 p.m.). The Trojans will bookend October with the Arizona schools, first at home against Arizona State on Oct. 1, and in Tucson at Arizona on Oct. 29. USC finished 4-8 last year.
Here's the rest of the offers since Tuesday (6/7):
Casteel cornerback Amare Johnson received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received offers from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.) and Lake Forest.
Hamilton safety Genesis Smith received offers from Florida A&M and Colorado State.
Hamilton wide receiver Jaxon Haynes received an offer from Drake (Iowa).
Hamilton linebacker Alex McLaughlin received an offer from Idaho.
Cesar Chavez defensive tackle Tysson Donnell received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez defensive end Ty'ree Rudulph received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez offensive lineman Zachary Cook received offers from Arizona Christian and Western New Mexico.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Myseth Currie received an offer from Arizona Chrisitain.
Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins Jr. received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Western New Mexico.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Jose Rivera received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Edge wide receiver Gavin Parks received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Presentation (S. Dak.).
Desert Edge wide receiver Vinny Mansfield received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro defensive end Magnum West received offers from South Dakota School of Mines, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), and Lake Forest.
Brophy safety Sam Williams received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).
Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Sioux Falls.
Centennial offensive guard Anthony Chacon received his first offer from St. Olaf.
Willow Canyon kicker Bryson Wilke received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Edge linebacker Jaden Pyrah received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Albion (Mich.).
Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Ottawa.
Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.
Boulder Creek running back JJ Silver received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.
Centennial safety Demari Washington received an offer from Sioux Falls.
Hamilton linebacker Aaron Loughran received an offer from Albion.
Verrado cornerback Colin Tibbs received his first offer from Sioux Falls.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (OG): St. Olaf
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Lake Forest, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): St. Norbert
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Presentation, St. Norbert
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Future Falcon: Perry defensive end Herring commits to Air Force
UPDATED: 6/5/22
Perry's football program will be sending another athlete to a Division I program. Senior defensive end Aiden Herring made his verbal commitment to Air Force on Sunday immediately following an official visit to the Academy in Colorado Springs.
Herring is a veteran player that will be starting his third year on varsity. Last season, he had 57 tackles and led the Pumas with 12 sacks. The 6-3, 260-pounder also makes an impact in the classroom with a GPA of 4.17. Herring's work ethic clearly extends to his academics.
He received his offer from Air Force in April just before the spring evaluation period began. Herring also had offers from 11 other schools, including Army, Nevada, Columbia, and Yale.
"The coaches were always in constanct contact and made me feel very welcomed from the second I stepped on campus," Herring said in a text message. "The program is a winning one and I want to come right in and keep the wins coming in, as well as win some Mountain West championships! Finally, the degree that I earn and the life after football that the academy sets me up with is next to absolutely no other school."
There is military experience in Herring's family as his grandfather and uncle served in the Marines together.
Herring is the ninth from the Class of '23 to make his commitment. In last year's class, three players from Arizona signed with Air Force. Each also played their high school football in the East Valley with Kaden Cloud (Williams Field), KJ Miniefield (Desert Ridge), and Rudy Varela (Casteel), now getting ready to fly with the Falcons.
The television schedule has been completed for Air Force and the Falcons will play on national television 11 times. The first two Mountain West games of the season (at Wyoming and home vs. Nevada) have been moved to Friday nights. Air Force will be featured on CBS three times with the first being at home against Colorado on Sept. 10. That will be in the coveted 12:30 p.m. time slot. The other CBS games are the two rivalry games at home against Navy on Oct. 1 (9 a.m.) and vs. Army on Nov. 5 (8:30 a.m.). The Army game will be played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field. Air Force finished last season with a 10-3 mark and was a co-champion of the Mountain Division at 6-2. The Falcons capped the season with a 31-28 win over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. It was the second straight bowl win over a Power Five team.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha