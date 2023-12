This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Liberty linebacker Zane Tallman collected his first Division I offer last week. Army extended it to the 6-4, 200-pounder. Tallman was named to the Second Team All-6A Northeast Valley Region team. He tallied 83 tackles and had five sacks as the Lions claimed their first Open Division championship this season. Tallman can also play safety and carries a 3.65 GPA. A versatile player, he combines speed with his size. Tallman can also play on special teams as he blocked a field goal against O'Connor and a punt versus Highland in the semifinals (which he returned for a touchdown). Army claimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the fourth time in seven years after defeating rival Navy, 17-11 in Foxborough earlier this month. It was the second straight win for the Black Knights over Navy to go with their 23-3 victory over Air Force in November. Army, which plays as an FBS Independent, finished the season with four consecutive wins to go 6-6.

With a holiday vacation, the Recruiting Page fell a little behind. This is the first update since December 15.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/29/23

Since the last update two weeks ago, we've had two significant things happen. One, was a total of 12 new commitments. The other, was the Early Signing Period. A total of 69 players signed Letters of Intent to play with Division I colleges on Dec. 20. Let's take a look at a few of the signees that most recently made their choices.



Chandler offensive tackle Mateo Rodriguez announced his commitment to New Mexico State on Dec. 16. The 6-5, 285-pound lineman was an All-6A Conference First Team selection. The Wolves began the year going 6-0 and made the Open Division playoffs for the fifth time in as many years as the format has been around. Rodriguez selected NMSU over D-I offers from Army and Bowling Green. Chandler had a balanced offense which averaged 197 yards rushing per game and 187 through the air.



New Mexico State (10-5) played on the first day of the college bowl season in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque (a loss to Fresno State). It was the second straight successful season for the Aggies and head coach Jerry Kill, who announced last week that he was resigning. He was replaced by NMSU alum and current receivers coach Tony Sanchez. The Crimson and White played in a conference championship game (Conference USA) for the first time in school history.





Another Arizona offensive tackle headed for the Land of Enchantment is Sa'Kylee Woodard. The Canyon del Oro lineman committed and signed on Dec. 20 with New Mexico. Woodard finished off his high school career as a 4A state champion. The guys up front at CDO were known as the "Trench Mob" and they paved the way for the Dorado backs to rush for 381 yards in the title game against Yuma Catholic in a 35-27 victory to cap a 14-0 year.

"In my opinion, Albuquerque is like a bigger Tucson, so I think I will feel right at home," Woodard said in a text message. "More importantly, I feel like it was the coaching staff that did it for me. My position coach, Famika Anae, left his prior school he was recruiting me at (Campbell) and called me as soon as he got to New Mexico and told me he saw the potential and wanted me to play for him. I think that alone, and the relationship we had before, really pulled it all together for me."



New Mexico (4-8 in 2023) plays in the Mountain West Conference. The Lobos signed just two players in the December signing period, but plan to have its roster set in July when fall camp begins. UNM will likely be busy with the transfer portal in adding players. Like NMSU, New Mexico will have a new head coach in 2024. Bronco Mendenhall was named to the position earlier this month. He has 17-years of head coaching experience and turned around programs at BYU and Virginia.





On Signing Day, Canyon View cornerback Elijah Gutierrez announced his commitment to Drake University. The Bulldogs were the first Division I school to offer the 6-1, 160-pound secondary player back in September. Gutierrez visited the school in Des Moines in early December.



"What made me want to be a Bulldog was the way they treated my parents and me like family while we were on our visit," Gutierrez said in a text message. "And, it's a school that is willing to give me a shot at playing right away."



Gutierrez had 54 tackles this season for the Jaguars along with two interceptions. In his three years on varsity, he picked off six passes. He was a First Team All-Region selection in each of the past two years.



Drake (8-4) won the Pioneer Football League (FCS) championship this year with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. The Bulldogs also made the playoffs for the first time in school history. The win total was Drake's highest since 2012.





Mardale Rowe finished his senior season at Brophy College Prep as the school's all-time leader in sacks. He will be suiting up next at Fordham University in the Bronx. The 6-1, 225-pound defensive end made his college decision on Signing Day.



In three seasons as a starter for the Broncos, Rowe made 161 tackles with 52.5 of them for a loss. He finished his HS career with 18 sacks (6.5 this season) and forced five fumbles. Rowe's play on defense was a big factor in Brophy's turnaround from 3-8 in 2022 to 10-3, a region title, and a spot in the 6A semifinals.



Fordham (6-5 in 2023) has 10 signees in its early draft class. That includes a second player from Arizona in WR Jack Freeburg from Desert Mountain. The Rams play in the Patriot League (FCS), but will be stepping up a level to open the 2024 season. Fordham will be on the road in Ohio at Bowling Green on Thursday, Aug. 29.