This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Kaden Anderson tacked on another offer from Hawaii on Friday. The 6-4, 225-pound tight end at Chandler was named by the coaches in the 6A Premier Region to the First Team as the Offensive Utility/ Flex Player. Anderson caught 32 passes for 321 yards last season for the Wolves and had six touchdowns. He carries a 3.97 GPA and visited Boise State earlier this month. Hawaii is Anderson's fourth offer from the Mountain West Conference. Hawaii will face three Power 5 opponents this season with games against Vanderbilt, Stanford, and Oregon. The Rainbow Warriors will host Air Force on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. UH went 3-10 last season.

Air Force finished last season on a five-game winning streak, including a victory in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Falcons averaged 327 rushing yards per game and looked towards Arizona as they offered Ryan Wolfer , Keegan Shank , and Navi Bruzon this week. Wolfer is a 6-5, 240-pound offensive tackle at Liberty. The Lions will begin Spring Football on May 1 and take part in a showcase event at Saguaro on Thursday, May 18. The quarterback at Liberty is Bruzon and this is the first offer for the 5-11, 190-pound signal caller. Last season, he was the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year after passing for 3,041 yards with 33 touchdowns and leading LHS to an 11-1 season. Shank is a 6-4, 250-pound defensive end at Chaparral. He had 35 tackles and four sacks last season for the Firebirds. Shank visited Colorado State earlier this year. Air Force will play five games at home in Colorado Springs this year and one at Empower Field in Denver (against Army). The Falcons open at home on Sept. 2 against Robert Morris (Pa.).

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 340 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 4/15/23

Saturday was a good day for Arizona State. The team honored its past with the annual Pat's Run recognizing former player and Army veteran Pat Tillman. The present was on display with the Spring Game led by Kenny Dillingham and his new coaching staff. There was also a peek at the future as an hour before the spring game started, Desert Mountain athlete Dylan Tapley announced his commitment to the Sun Devils.

The 6-4, 205-pound wide receiver and safety had offers from nine schools, including three from the Pac-12 (ASU, Arizona, and Oregon). Tapley is the first in-state commitment (and third overall).

"The relationship I have with the coaching staff is really good," Tapley said in a text message. "It just feels comfortable staying home. The opportunities on and off the field for me are something that definitely made me feel this was the right choice."

Tapley said the team is letting him choose which side of the ball to play on. Right now, he doesn't have a preference, but just wants to be able to get on where he is needed.

Right now, that's both offense and defense at Desert Mountain. Last year, he caught 57 passes for 1,141 yards and 17 touchdowns. In the secondary, Tapley had 43 tackles and intercepted eight passes. For his career, he has 16 varsity interceptions. The all-time 5A record is 25, held by Rudy Quihuis from Pueblo in 1966-67.

In the spring game in Tempe that consisted of seven-minute quarters, the Maroon Team with quarterbacks Trenton Bourguet (Marana alum), Ben Meredith, and Jacob Conover (Chandler alum) defeated the Gold Team 23-15. Next up for the coaching staff is evaluating the newly-opened portal and then hitting the road for recruiting during the spring evaluation period. Arizona State will open its season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Southern Utah. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 in 2022.





Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. became the first signal caller from the state to commit when he pledged to the University of Mississippi in December. He is 5-11, 160 pounds, and a dual-threat that can beat you with his arm (2,339 yards and 23 TD passes last season) or his legs (764 rush yards & 5 TDs). Williams Jr. led the Bears to their first state championship and it was the big one - the Open Division. He was the starter for BHS since Game 1 of his freshman year and his record is 28-5. Among the schools he chose Ole Miss over were Oregon, TCU, UCLA, and Utah. The Rebels finished Week 1 of spring practice on Saturday morning. That will wrap up on Saturday, April 15 with the annual Grove Bowl, an intrasquad scrimmage. Ole Miss made a bowl game for the third straight year in 2022 (Texas Bowl) and went 8-5 with a 4-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

ALA-Gilbert North receiver Brandon Phelps will head south as he became the first commit for Arizona's 2024 recruiting class. The 6-3, 190-pound pass catcher made his announcement to play for the Wildcats last December. Phelps set a new state record with 28 touchdown catches as the Eagles went 12-2 and won the 4A Conference championship. He led the team with 97 catches for 1,710 yards. Phelps has played on varsity all three years at ALAGN and has 3,302 career yards and 44 touchdowns. Arizona had its fifth day of spring camp on Thursday. The Wildcats will hold their Red and Blue Spring Football game Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. It will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Arizona improved by four games last season to finish at 5-7, including its first Territorial Cup with over Arizona State since 2016.

Following a weekend visit in January, Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to Oregon. The 6-3, 215-pound edge rusher at Yuma Catholic had a breakthrough season on a Shamrock team that most people associate with offense. Jones recorded 17 sacks and 22 TFL among his 96 tackles. A one-time Washington commit, he selected the Ducks over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, and Utah. Jones was the first defensive player to commit to Oregon for this class. Oregon has had two practices so far this spring and is in the midst of a two-week break for winter quarter final exams and spring break. Practice will resume after the spring quarter begins. The team's Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 29 and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at 1 p.m. Oregon was 10-3 last season and won the Holiday Bowl in dramatic fashion over North Carolina, 28-27. The Ducks took their first, and only, lead with 19 seconds remaining.

Aundre Gibson made it known earlier this month that he will be going to Kansas. The 5-11, 180-pound cornerback plays for Desert Edge and had just visited the campus in Lawrence the week prior. Gibson picked the Jayhawks over eight other Power Five offers. In addition to being a lockdown corner, he is a feared kick returner who averaged 36 yards on kickoffs and 21.7 on punts. Gibson is on the track team and part of a 4x100 squad that recently posted a time of 42.7 seconds with four football players. Kansas is getting set to begin its 134th season of football. The Jayhawks will kick it off on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Missouri State. Before that, the team will have its annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 7. Last season, KU improved from 2-10 to a 6-7 season and berth in the Liberty Bowl. Kansas battled hard, but lost to Arkansas in an epic triple-overtime game, 55-53.

The most recent commitment just happened on Saturday as Jeremiah Newcombe pledged to Oklahoma. The 5-11, 175-pound cornerback, who also plays receiver, from Casteel is the Sooners' first commit for the '24 class. He took an unofficial visit to Norman earlier this week. Newcombe selected OU over more than 20 offers, including BYU, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. Last season, he had 62 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Oklahoma is recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. Newcombe was also a part of the Colts' offense, which finished the regular season at 7-3 and were the top seed in the 6A playoffs. He caught 35 passes for 516 yards and scored five touchdowns. Oklahoma will hold its Spring Game on April 22. Part of the festivities include the unveiling of a statue of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (who will be on hand). The Sooners finished 6-7 last season and played in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

