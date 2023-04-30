News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 4/30

Photo Courtesy of Devan Kennedy
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Brophy defensive end Devan Kennedy earns a Bowling Green offer

UPDATED: 4/28/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite received his fifth Pac-12 offer last Friday from UCLA. He is a 6-5, 240-pound lineman that recorded 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks in five games after having to sit the first half of the season (transfer from Cienega). Wilhite carries a 3.6 GPA at SCHS. A few weeks ago, he came up to Tempe and visited Arizona State. Wilhite brings speed and power coming off the edge and takes advantage of his long 80.5-inch wingspan. Former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo has joined the UCLA staff as an advisor to staff and student-athletes. He won 109 games in 15 seasons at the Naval Academy. UCLA went 9-4 last year and played in the Sun Bowl. The Bruins open at home in the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina. UCLA faces the Arizona schools in consecutive weeks on Nov. 4 (at Arizona) and Nov. 11 (vs. Arizona State). This will be the Bruins' last season in the Pac-12 Conference before joining the Big Ten in 2024.

Hamilton's leading returning running back is Brelylon Blount, who got an offer from Arizona Christian last Friday. The 5-6, 160-pound back had 341 yards for the Huskies in just 43 carries (7.9 yards/attempt) and scored three touchdowns last season. Blount was recognized with a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection. He is currently running track and clocked an 11.09 at the Devon Allen Invitational hosted by Brophy. Blount also played 7-on-7 ball last winter with True Buzz West Coast. Arizona Christian has moved from the Sooner Athletic Conference to the Frontier Conference (NAIA) this upcoming season. The 10th season of ACU football will begin on Aug. 26 with a short road trip to Surprise to take on Ottawa University. New conference opponents will include Montana State-Northern, College of Idaho, and Eastern Oregon. The Firestorm finished 8-3 last year and made the playoffs.

Earning a pair of offers this week was Santana Wilson. The Desert Mountain cornerback secured them from Tennessee and Washington State. Wilson, who is 6-1 and 180 pounds, is ranked in the top 60 nationally by Rivals. He had 49 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Wolves last season. One of those picks went back the other way for six in a 34-29 victory over Mountain View. Of his 18 total offers, six are from the Pac-12 and two are from SEC schools. Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright became the 47th Volunteer in school history to be drafted in the first round when the Chicago Bears selected him with the 10th pick. UT went 11-2 last season and defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Washington State played its annual Crimson and Gray Game last weekend. QB Cameron Ward had a pair of touchdown passes as the Crimson team topped the Gray 42-14. The Cougars went 7-6 last season and played in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Jaedon Matthews is a 5-10, 170-pound running back at Saguaro. A 3-star pick for the Class of '24, he is now up to 16 offers as Kansas State extended an offer on Wednesday. The offer from the Wildcats is his second from the Big 12. Matthews will be a three-year starter for the Sabercats and has rushed for almost 1,700 yards over the past two seasons. It will be a new offense for Saguaro with new head coach Zak Hill, but it will definitely be an up-tempo one. Kansas State finished 10-4 last season, won the Big 12 Championship, and played in the Sugar Bowl. Along the way, the Wildcats defeated three top-10 opponents: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

Two Desert Edge players - one returning and one new - each collected offers from Texas on Thursday, the first day of Spring Practice for the Scorpions. Deshawn Warner is a 6-4, 225-pound edge rusher. He had 53 tackles, nine sacks, and made First Team All-5A Desert West Region last season on the defensive line. This is Warner's 16th Division I offer. Jonathan Kamara comes to DEHS from Timber Creek HS in Orlando, where he had 40 tackles. The 6-4, 210-pound athlete can play linebacker, safety, or cornerback. Warner and Kamara will be practicing with their Desert Edge teammates at Saguaro's Showcase event in Scottsdale on Thursday, May 18. Texas and Tucson celebrated one of their own on Thursday night as Salpointe alum Bijan Robinson was selected eighth in the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson was the first UT running back to go in the first round since Cedric Benson was taken by the Bears in 2005. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award last season and started 28 games in his three seasons in Austin. The Longhorns finished 8-5 in 2022 and played in the Alamo Bowl.

Chandler safety Kennedy Urlacher already holds 15 Power Five offers. On Wednesday, he gained his second Ivy League offer, which came from Dartmouth. Urlacher, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, had 34 tackles for the Wolves last season. In the past month, he has visited Miami (Fla.), Kansas State, Kansas, Notre Dame, and TCU. Urlacher is reportedly considering to make a commitment next month. Dartmouth, located in New Hampshire, will play five home games in 2023. Four will come against conference opponents and the other one will be against Lehigh in the first game between the two in 24 years. The Big Green went 3-7 last season, and 2-5 in Ivy League play.

Bowling Green State University in Ohio extended offers to three players on Friday. Obtaining them from the Falcons were Devan Kennedy, Jaylen Dawson, and Sammie Hunter. Kennedy is a 6-3, 245-pound edge rusher at Brophy. He had 1.5 sacks and a an interception return for a TD last season. Kennedy is visiting Oregon State this weekend. Dawson is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker at Desert Edge. He led the Scorpions with 100 tackles last season and had a pair of sacks along with two interceptions. Last month, Dawson visited UNLV. This is the first offer for Hunter, a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback at Chandler. He had 21 tackles for the Wolves last year. He is running track, and on Friday, scored a first place at the Last Chance Invitational with a time of 10.74 in the 100. Bowling Green is making improvements to Doyt L. Perry Stadium for this fall. The south end of the stadium will feature End Zone Box Suites. Family packs will return and are affordable at $180 for a family of four to get season tickets and parking. The Falcons went 6-7 in 2022 and played in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The home slate gets started on Sept. 9 against Eastern Illinois. BGSU plays in the Mid-American Conference and will finish the season with two Wednesday games and two Tuesday games as it takes advantage of the MAC-tion mid-week television schedule.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (4/21):

Apollo running back Adam Mohammed received an offer from California.
Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine received an offer from California.
Hamilton safety Jaylen Jones received an offer from Portland State.
Glendale cornerback Greg Miller received his first offer from Waynesburg (Pa.).
Hamilton running back Avery Knight received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Prince Roberson received an offer from Montana Tech.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Hamilton RB Breylon Blount (Photo Courtesy of Breylon Blount)
Desert Mountain CB Santana Wilson (Photo Courtesy of Santana Wilson)
Saguaro RB Jaedon Matthews

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, Weber State

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon State

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Idaho State, Washington State

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Army, Navy

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Montana Tech, Puget Sound

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Morgan State

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Portland State

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Army, Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV, Utah State

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, UTEP

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Colorado State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Waynesburg

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Northern Arizona

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State

Kendre Pride - Carl Hayden (RB): Morgan State

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Yale

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Utah State

Photo Courtesy of Brady McDonough

Desert Mountain quarterback Brady McDonough commits to Navy

UPDATED: 4/30/23

A couple weeks ago, Brady McDonough went on an East Coast college tour, checking out Army in West Point, Lafayette (Pa.), and the Naval Academy in Annapolis. On Saturday, it was Navy beating out rival Army as the Desert Mountain quarterback announced his commitment to the Midshipmen.

The 6-1, 200-pound signal caller shared snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns. McDonough can take off and run as well, as he rushed for 710 yards and five TDs (7.8 yards/carry).

He received his offer from Navy in March. McDonough carries a 3.8 GPA and is on track to graduate DMHS in December.

"It's really a special place and truly felt like home," McDonough said in a text message. "I want to play high-level football in college, but also want a great education that sets me up for life after football. Navy gives me the opportunity to do both! I'm so happy with my decision. It's an opportunity that most people don't get and I'm going to make the most of it."

Last season, Desert Mountain finished 10-3 and returned to the 5A semifinals. The Wolves begin Spring Ball practices on Monday and will be one of the teams participating at a Showcase event at Saguaro on Thursday, May 18.

McDonough has family history with the Naval Academy as his grandfather and two great uncles have all served.

Navy is a member of the American Athletic Conference, which will have 14 teams in the league this year. The Mids will start off a week before most of the country with a game in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame on Aug. 26. The traditional military rival games will be played on Oct. 21 at home against Air Force and on Dec. 9 against Army in Foxborough, Mass. Navy went 4-8 last year.

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

