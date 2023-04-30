Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 4/30
Brophy defensive end Devan Kennedy earns a Bowling Green offer
UPDATED: 4/28/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite received his fifth Pac-12 offer last Friday from UCLA. He is a 6-5, 240-pound lineman that recorded 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks in five games after having to sit the first half of the season (transfer from Cienega). Wilhite carries a 3.6 GPA at SCHS. A few weeks ago, he came up to Tempe and visited Arizona State. Wilhite brings speed and power coming off the edge and takes advantage of his long 80.5-inch wingspan. Former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo has joined the UCLA staff as an advisor to staff and student-athletes. He won 109 games in 15 seasons at the Naval Academy. UCLA went 9-4 last year and played in the Sun Bowl. The Bruins open at home in the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina. UCLA faces the Arizona schools in consecutive weeks on Nov. 4 (at Arizona) and Nov. 11 (vs. Arizona State). This will be the Bruins' last season in the Pac-12 Conference before joining the Big Ten in 2024.
Hamilton's leading returning running back is Brelylon Blount, who got an offer from Arizona Christian last Friday. The 5-6, 160-pound back had 341 yards for the Huskies in just 43 carries (7.9 yards/attempt) and scored three touchdowns last season. Blount was recognized with a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection. He is currently running track and clocked an 11.09 at the Devon Allen Invitational hosted by Brophy. Blount also played 7-on-7 ball last winter with True Buzz West Coast. Arizona Christian has moved from the Sooner Athletic Conference to the Frontier Conference (NAIA) this upcoming season. The 10th season of ACU football will begin on Aug. 26 with a short road trip to Surprise to take on Ottawa University. New conference opponents will include Montana State-Northern, College of Idaho, and Eastern Oregon. The Firestorm finished 8-3 last year and made the playoffs.
Earning a pair of offers this week was Santana Wilson. The Desert Mountain cornerback secured them from Tennessee and Washington State. Wilson, who is 6-1 and 180 pounds, is ranked in the top 60 nationally by Rivals. He had 49 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Wolves last season. One of those picks went back the other way for six in a 34-29 victory over Mountain View. Of his 18 total offers, six are from the Pac-12 and two are from SEC schools. Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright became the 47th Volunteer in school history to be drafted in the first round when the Chicago Bears selected him with the 10th pick. UT went 11-2 last season and defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Washington State played its annual Crimson and Gray Game last weekend. QB Cameron Ward had a pair of touchdown passes as the Crimson team topped the Gray 42-14. The Cougars went 7-6 last season and played in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Jaedon Matthews is a 5-10, 170-pound running back at Saguaro. A 3-star pick for the Class of '24, he is now up to 16 offers as Kansas State extended an offer on Wednesday. The offer from the Wildcats is his second from the Big 12. Matthews will be a three-year starter for the Sabercats and has rushed for almost 1,700 yards over the past two seasons. It will be a new offense for Saguaro with new head coach Zak Hill, but it will definitely be an up-tempo one. Kansas State finished 10-4 last season, won the Big 12 Championship, and played in the Sugar Bowl. Along the way, the Wildcats defeated three top-10 opponents: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and TCU.
Two Desert Edge players - one returning and one new - each collected offers from Texas on Thursday, the first day of Spring Practice for the Scorpions. Deshawn Warner is a 6-4, 225-pound edge rusher. He had 53 tackles, nine sacks, and made First Team All-5A Desert West Region last season on the defensive line. This is Warner's 16th Division I offer. Jonathan Kamara comes to DEHS from Timber Creek HS in Orlando, where he had 40 tackles. The 6-4, 210-pound athlete can play linebacker, safety, or cornerback. Warner and Kamara will be practicing with their Desert Edge teammates at Saguaro's Showcase event in Scottsdale on Thursday, May 18. Texas and Tucson celebrated one of their own on Thursday night as Salpointe alum Bijan Robinson was selected eighth in the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson was the first UT running back to go in the first round since Cedric Benson was taken by the Bears in 2005. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award last season and started 28 games in his three seasons in Austin. The Longhorns finished 8-5 in 2022 and played in the Alamo Bowl.
Chandler safety Kennedy Urlacher already holds 15 Power Five offers. On Wednesday, he gained his second Ivy League offer, which came from Dartmouth. Urlacher, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, had 34 tackles for the Wolves last season. In the past month, he has visited Miami (Fla.), Kansas State, Kansas, Notre Dame, and TCU. Urlacher is reportedly considering to make a commitment next month. Dartmouth, located in New Hampshire, will play five home games in 2023. Four will come against conference opponents and the other one will be against Lehigh in the first game between the two in 24 years. The Big Green went 3-7 last season, and 2-5 in Ivy League play.
Bowling Green State University in Ohio extended offers to three players on Friday. Obtaining them from the Falcons were Devan Kennedy, Jaylen Dawson, and Sammie Hunter. Kennedy is a 6-3, 245-pound edge rusher at Brophy. He had 1.5 sacks and a an interception return for a TD last season. Kennedy is visiting Oregon State this weekend. Dawson is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker at Desert Edge. He led the Scorpions with 100 tackles last season and had a pair of sacks along with two interceptions. Last month, Dawson visited UNLV. This is the first offer for Hunter, a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback at Chandler. He had 21 tackles for the Wolves last year. He is running track, and on Friday, scored a first place at the Last Chance Invitational with a time of 10.74 in the 100. Bowling Green is making improvements to Doyt L. Perry Stadium for this fall. The south end of the stadium will feature End Zone Box Suites. Family packs will return and are affordable at $180 for a family of four to get season tickets and parking. The Falcons went 6-7 in 2022 and played in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The home slate gets started on Sept. 9 against Eastern Illinois. BGSU plays in the Mid-American Conference and will finish the season with two Wednesday games and two Tuesday games as it takes advantage of the MAC-tion mid-week television schedule.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (4/21):
Apollo running back Adam Mohammed received an offer from California.
Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine received an offer from California.
Hamilton safety Jaylen Jones received an offer from Portland State.
Glendale cornerback Greg Miller received his first offer from Waynesburg (Pa.).
Hamilton running back Avery Knight received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Prince Roberson received an offer from Montana Tech.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon State
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Idaho State, Washington State
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Army, Navy
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Montana Tech, Puget Sound
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Morgan State
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Portland State
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Army, Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV, Utah State
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, UTEP
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Colorado State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Waynesburg
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Northern Arizona
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State
Kendre Pride - Carl Hayden (RB): Morgan State
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Yale
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Utah State
Desert Mountain quarterback Brady McDonough commits to Navy
UPDATED: 4/30/23
A couple weeks ago, Brady McDonough went on an East Coast college tour, checking out Army in West Point, Lafayette (Pa.), and the Naval Academy in Annapolis. On Saturday, it was Navy beating out rival Army as the Desert Mountain quarterback announced his commitment to the Midshipmen.
The 6-1, 200-pound signal caller shared snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns. McDonough can take off and run as well, as he rushed for 710 yards and five TDs (7.8 yards/carry).
He received his offer from Navy in March. McDonough carries a 3.8 GPA and is on track to graduate DMHS in December.
"It's really a special place and truly felt like home," McDonough said in a text message. "I want to play high-level football in college, but also want a great education that sets me up for life after football. Navy gives me the opportunity to do both! I'm so happy with my decision. It's an opportunity that most people don't get and I'm going to make the most of it."
Last season, Desert Mountain finished 10-3 and returned to the 5A semifinals. The Wolves begin Spring Ball practices on Monday and will be one of the teams participating at a Showcase event at Saguaro on Thursday, May 18.
McDonough has family history with the Naval Academy as his grandfather and two great uncles have all served.
Navy is a member of the American Athletic Conference, which will have 14 teams in the league this year. The Mids will start off a week before most of the country with a game in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame on Aug. 26. The traditional military rival games will be played on Oct. 21 at home against Air Force and on Dec. 9 against Army in Foxborough, Mass. Navy went 4-8 last year.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope