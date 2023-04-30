UPDATED: 4/28/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.



Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite received his fifth Pac-12 offer last Friday from UCLA. He is a 6-5, 240-pound lineman that recorded 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks in five games after having to sit the first half of the season (transfer from Cienega). Wilhite carries a 3.6 GPA at SCHS. A few weeks ago, he came up to Tempe and visited Arizona State. Wilhite brings speed and power coming off the edge and takes advantage of his long 80.5-inch wingspan. Former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo has joined the UCLA staff as an advisor to staff and student-athletes. He won 109 games in 15 seasons at the Naval Academy. UCLA went 9-4 last year and played in the Sun Bowl. The Bruins open at home in the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina. UCLA faces the Arizona schools in consecutive weeks on Nov. 4 (at Arizona) and Nov. 11 (vs. Arizona State). This will be the Bruins' last season in the Pac-12 Conference before joining the Big Ten in 2024.



Hamilton's leading returning running back is Brelylon Blount, who got an offer from Arizona Christian last Friday. The 5-6, 160-pound back had 341 yards for the Huskies in just 43 carries (7.9 yards/attempt) and scored three touchdowns last season. Blount was recognized with a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection. He is currently running track and clocked an 11.09 at the Devon Allen Invitational hosted by Brophy. Blount also played 7-on-7 ball last winter with True Buzz West Coast. Arizona Christian has moved from the Sooner Athletic Conference to the Frontier Conference (NAIA) this upcoming season. The 10th season of ACU football will begin on Aug. 26 with a short road trip to Surprise to take on Ottawa University. New conference opponents will include Montana State-Northern, College of Idaho, and Eastern Oregon. The Firestorm finished 8-3 last year and made the playoffs.

Earning a pair of offers this week was Santana Wilson. The Desert Mountain cornerback secured them from Tennessee and Washington State. Wilson, who is 6-1 and 180 pounds, is ranked in the top 60 nationally by Rivals. He had 49 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Wolves last season. One of those picks went back the other way for six in a 34-29 victory over Mountain View. Of his 18 total offers, six are from the Pac-12 and two are from SEC schools. Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright became the 47th Volunteer in school history to be drafted in the first round when the Chicago Bears selected him with the 10th pick. UT went 11-2 last season and defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Washington State played its annual Crimson and Gray Game last weekend. QB Cameron Ward had a pair of touchdown passes as the Crimson team topped the Gray 42-14. The Cougars went 7-6 last season and played in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Jaedon Matthews is a 5-10, 170-pound running back at Saguaro. A 3-star pick for the Class of '24, he is now up to 16 offers as Kansas State extended an offer on Wednesday. The offer from the Wildcats is his second from the Big 12. Matthews will be a three-year starter for the Sabercats and has rushed for almost 1,700 yards over the past two seasons. It will be a new offense for Saguaro with new head coach Zak Hill, but it will definitely be an up-tempo one. Kansas State finished 10-4 last season, won the Big 12 Championship, and played in the Sugar Bowl. Along the way, the Wildcats defeated three top-10 opponents: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

Two Desert Edge players - one returning and one new - each collected offers from Texas on Thursday, the first day of Spring Practice for the Scorpions. Deshawn Warner is a 6-4, 225-pound edge rusher. He had 53 tackles, nine sacks, and made First Team All-5A Desert West Region last season on the defensive line. This is Warner's 16th Division I offer. Jonathan Kamara comes to DEHS from Timber Creek HS in Orlando, where he had 40 tackles. The 6-4, 210-pound athlete can play linebacker, safety, or cornerback. Warner and Kamara will be practicing with their Desert Edge teammates at Saguaro's Showcase event in Scottsdale on Thursday, May 18. Texas and Tucson celebrated one of their own on Thursday night as Salpointe alum Bijan Robinson was selected eighth in the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson was the first UT running back to go in the first round since Cedric Benson was taken by the Bears in 2005. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award last season and started 28 games in his three seasons in Austin. The Longhorns finished 8-5 in 2022 and played in the Alamo Bowl.

Chandler safety Kennedy Urlacher already holds 15 Power Five offers. On Wednesday, he gained his second Ivy League offer, which came from Dartmouth. Urlacher, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, had 34 tackles for the Wolves last season. In the past month, he has visited Miami (Fla.), Kansas State, Kansas, Notre Dame, and TCU. Urlacher is reportedly considering to make a commitment next month. Dartmouth, located in New Hampshire, will play five home games in 2023. Four will come against conference opponents and the other one will be against Lehigh in the first game between the two in 24 years. The Big Green went 3-7 last season, and 2-5 in Ivy League play.

Bowling Green State University in Ohio extended offers to three players on Friday. Obtaining them from the Falcons were Devan Kennedy, Jaylen Dawson, and Sammie Hunter. Kennedy is a 6-3, 245-pound edge rusher at Brophy. He had 1.5 sacks and a an interception return for a TD last season. Kennedy is visiting Oregon State this weekend. Dawson is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker at Desert Edge. He led the Scorpions with 100 tackles last season and had a pair of sacks along with two interceptions. Last month, Dawson visited UNLV. This is the first offer for Hunter, a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback at Chandler. He had 21 tackles for the Wolves last year. He is running track, and on Friday, scored a first place at the Last Chance Invitational with a time of 10.74 in the 100. Bowling Green is making improvements to Doyt L. Perry Stadium for this fall. The south end of the stadium will feature End Zone Box Suites. Family packs will return and are affordable at $180 for a family of four to get season tickets and parking. The Falcons went 6-7 in 2022 and played in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The home slate gets started on Sept. 9 against Eastern Illinois. BGSU plays in the Mid-American Conference and will finish the season with two Wednesday games and two Tuesday games as it takes advantage of the MAC-tion mid-week television schedule.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (4/21):

Apollo running back Adam Mohammed received an offer from California.

Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine received an offer from California.

Hamilton safety Jaylen Jones received an offer from Portland State.

Glendale cornerback Greg Miller received his first offer from Waynesburg (Pa.).

Hamilton running back Avery Knight received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Prince Roberson received an offer from Montana Tech.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.