UPDATED: 5/16/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Earning a new offer on Tuesday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Northern Arizona. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Alonzo (LJ) Davis, a defensive back for Northern Arizona last season, has signed with the Tennessee Titans following a rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Lumberjacks will open the '23 season in Tucson at Arizona on Sept. 2. NAU, which plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), finished 3-8 in 2022.



Montana State pulled a defensive recruit out of Arizona in this past class with Cactus' Dom Solano. On Tuesday, the Bobcats looked to the state and offered Jackson Barton. Barton is a 6-1, 180-pound cornerback at O'Connor. He had 34 tackles for the Eagles last season. Barton visited Nevada last week. Montana State had a pair of defensive backs from last year's team sign free agent contracts with the Seattle Seahawks. Safety Ty Okada and cornerback James Campbell are taking the first steps towards their NFL dreams. Last year, MSU made it all the way to the FCS semifinals for the third straight season. The Bobcats wrapped up the campaign at 12-2. This year, Montana State hosts Northern Arizona in Bozeman on Nov. 4.



Air Force is another school that has traditionally recruited Arizona well (four signees in last year's class). A couple players gained offers from the Falcons on Tuesday. They were Donovan Aidoo and Kenny Worthy III. Aidoo is a 6-1, 190-pound safety at Higley. He had 99 tackles and four interceptions for the 5A Conference-champion Knights last season along with a sack and a forced fumble. He has six interceptions in his varsity career. Worthy is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback at Centennial. He also played some receiver and caught 7 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown. On defense, Worthy had 29 tackles and intercepted six passes. In April, he visited Boston College. Last season, Air Force defeated both Navy and Army to claim the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Last month, the team visited the White House to receive it from President Joe Biden. The Falcons were 10-3 overall and defeated Baylor to win the Armed Forces Bowl. AFA led the nation in total defense allowing just 254 yards per game. Aidoo, who carries a 4.3 GPA, also received an offer from Harvard.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.