UPDATED: 5/20/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Earning a new offer on Saturday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from San Diego State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. The defense for San Diego State stood out in the school's spring game back in March. In a 19-0 contest, defensive players totaled five interceptions, six sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. The Aztecs went 7-6 last season and extended their streak to 13 consecutive years without a losing season (fifth-longest active streak in the nation). SDSU begins its 2023 campaign on Aug. 26 at home against Ohio.



Minot State pulled a couple recruits out of Arizona in this past class. On Saturday, the Beavers looked again to our state and offered Eli Kerby and Roan Martinez. Kerby is a 6-foot, 210-pound running back at Highland. He rushed for 574 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Hawks. His biggest output of the season came in the 6A championship game when Kerby carried the ball 10 times and racked up 144 yards and scored a touchdown. This is also the first offer for Martinez, a 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver at Desert Vista. He led the Thunder in receiving with 37 catches for 761 yards and 10 TDs. Martinez ran track this spring and helped the team to a runner-up finish at the Open State meet. He scored points in the 200 (2nd place - 21.39), 4 x 100 relay (3rd place - 41.22), and 4 x 400 relay (4th place - 3:18:51). The two new Minot State players from the Class of '23 with Arizona ties are linebacker Connor Raetzman (Salpointe) and center Jaron Winters (ALA-West Foothills). The school, located in North Dakota, plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). The Beavers finished 1-10 last season.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.