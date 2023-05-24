UPDATED: 5/23/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Desert Vista wide receiver Roan Martinez hauled in his first Division I offer on Tuesday when he got one from North Dakota. This is the second offer for the 6-2, 185-pound athlete. He led the Thunder in receiving with 37 catches for 761 yards and 10 TDs. Martinez ran track this spring and helped the team to a runner-up finish at the Open State meet. He scored points in the 200 (2nd place - 21.39), 4 x 100 relay (3rd place - 41.22), and 4 x 400 relay (4th place - 3:18:51). North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert has elevated offensive coordinator Danny Freund to associate head coach. Freund has been with the school for 12 years. Last season, the Fighting Hawks' offense ranked No. 11 nationally as they completed 67 percent of their passes. UND went 7-5 and made the FCS Playoffs. North Dakota will open the season at home in their indoor arena, the Alerus Center, on Sept. 2 against Drake.

New Mexico State came to the state looking for tight ends and offered a pair from the Chandler District. Javery Mayberry and Kaden Anderson received them from the Aggies. Mayberry is a 6-5, 230-pounder at Basha. He transferred to BHS from Eastmark before his junior season. After sitting the first part of the year, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns. Last month, he went to Junior Day at Oregon State. Anderson is 6-3, 220 pounds, and plays at Chandler. He had 32 receptions for 321 yards and scored six touchdowns. Anderson has a 3.97 GPA and holds offers from seven of the eight Ivy League schools. New Mexico State, previously an Independent, is joining Conference USA for the upcoming season. Other new members are Jacksonville State, Liberty, and Sam Houston. Those four will join Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and Western Kentucky. The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 26 at home in Las Cruces against Massachusetts. NMSU went 7-6 last season and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.