Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/23

Photo Courtesy of Kaden Anderson
Photo Courtesy of Kaden Anderson
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Aggies offer Chandler tight end Anderson

UPDATED: 5/23/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Desert Vista wide receiver Roan Martinez hauled in his first Division I offer on Tuesday when he got one from North Dakota. This is the second offer for the 6-2, 185-pound athlete. He led the Thunder in receiving with 37 catches for 761 yards and 10 TDs. Martinez ran track this spring and helped the team to a runner-up finish at the Open State meet. He scored points in the 200 (2nd place - 21.39), 4 x 100 relay (3rd place - 41.22), and 4 x 400 relay (4th place - 3:18:51). North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert has elevated offensive coordinator Danny Freund to associate head coach. Freund has been with the school for 12 years. Last season, the Fighting Hawks' offense ranked No. 11 nationally as they completed 67 percent of their passes. UND went 7-5 and made the FCS Playoffs. North Dakota will open the season at home in their indoor arena, the Alerus Center, on Sept. 2 against Drake.

New Mexico State came to the state looking for tight ends and offered a pair from the Chandler District. Javery Mayberry and Kaden Anderson received them from the Aggies. Mayberry is a 6-5, 230-pounder at Basha. He transferred to BHS from Eastmark before his junior season. After sitting the first part of the year, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns. Last month, he went to Junior Day at Oregon State. Anderson is 6-3, 220 pounds, and plays at Chandler. He had 32 receptions for 321 yards and scored six touchdowns. Anderson has a 3.97 GPA and holds offers from seven of the eight Ivy League schools. New Mexico State, previously an Independent, is joining Conference USA for the upcoming season. Other new members are Jacksonville State, Liberty, and Sam Houston. Those four will join Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and Western Kentucky. The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 26 at home in Las Cruces against Massachusetts. NMSU went 7-6 last season and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Basha TE Javery Mayberry
Basha TE Javery Mayberry

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Jamestown

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, North Dakota

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Jamestown, Puget Sound

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington State

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Jamestown

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Grinnell, Hastings, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Idaho

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Lake Forest

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Jamestown

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State

Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, California, Colorado State, Oregon State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Ottawa

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Lake Forest

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Cade Price - Basha (OT): Lewis & Clark

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): New Mexico State, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Puget Sound

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Jamestown

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Lake Forest

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor - Chandler (FS): Jamestown

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Ottawa

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Minot State, Montana State-Northern

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

New Desert Edge RB Markhi McKinnon commits to Idaho

UPDATED: 5/22/23

Arizona State heads into the 2023 season with graduate transfer (and Gilbert HS alum) Josh Carlson as the team's No. 1 punter on the depth chart. One of the guys in the mix to replace him in 2024 could be a local product as well.

Horizon punter Kanyon Floyd announced his commitment to ASU on Sunday via social media.

He received a full-scholarship offer from the Sun Devils two weeks ago.

Kohl's Kicking ranks Floyd as the top punter in Arizona for the '24 class and No. 9 nationally. Their coaches say he has excellent leg speed and has consistency as a punter.

The local ties to the new coaching staff played a big role in Floyd opting to play his college ball close to home.

"Charlie Ragle, the special teams coordinator, is passionate and believes in me and helping me develop to the best of my potential," Floyd said in a text message. "I like that my family and friends can come watch me play. I have the opportunity to work hard and earn a starting spot as a freshman, which is not very common for a punter at a Power Five level. Also, my kicking coach, Steve Rausch, is local, which means I can still work with him as I am able."

According to MaxPreps, Floyd averaged 50.2 yards per punt last season and placed 14 of his 43 kicks inside the 20. He was also the Huskies' placekicker and converted five field goals last season. Floyd said he is being recruited as a punter and holder for field goals.

Arizona State will have eight home games on the schedule this year. The slate begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Tempe against Southern Utah. In conference play, USC, Oregon, and Arizona are among the schools that will visit Sun Devil Stadium. ASU finished 3-9 last season.


The recruitment of Markhi McKinnon didn't begin in January when the Goldwater running back transferred to Desert Edge.

Idaho running backs coach Thomas Ford saw what the 6-foot, 210-pound back did in his two years as a starter for the Bulldogs. During that time, McKinnon scored 31 rushing touchdowns and led the entire 5A Conference as a junior with 1,874 yards in 10 games.

Idaho was the first school to offer McKinnon, doing so in February. Ford also barraged him with post cards in March and persuaded him to come up to Moscow for a visit the first week of May. On Monday, McKinnon announced his verbal commitment to the Vandals.

"The connection Coach Ford and I have (was the key)," McKinnon said in a text message. "He was on me really heavy when I was at Goldwater. I love the way he coaches."

Because of the transfer, McKinnon will have to sit the first five games of his senior year, but will be eligible when the Scorpions are playing their 5A Desert West Region opponents and for what many expect to be a postseason run in either the 5A bracket or the Open Division.

Last season, BJ Media named McKinnon as its Running Back of the Year. Carrying the ball in a Wing-T offense, he averaged 8.7 yards per attempt. He selected UI over offers from Air Force, Montana, Northern Arizona, and UNLV.

Idaho enjoyed the contributions of a Desert Edge alum last season as Roshaun Johnson rushed for 414 yards and scored 13 touchdowns during his senior year. The Vandals went 7-4 during the regular season and made the FCS Playoffs. Idaho begins 2023 with a three-game road trip starting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas) and continuing the next two weeks to Nevada and Cal. The Vandals' home opener won't be until Sept. 23 when they begin Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State.

Horizon K/P Kanyon Floyd
Horizon K/P Kanyon Floyd

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

