Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marks the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.



Desert Edge defensive end Deshawn Warner hauled in his 18th Division I offer last Friday when he got one from California. The 6-4, 225-pounder had 53 tackles and nine sacks for the Scorpions last season. He also intercepted two passes and scored two defensive touchdowns (one fumble return and one pick-six). Warner is going on the first of three planned official visits this weekend to Oregon State. Also on the itinerary for June are officials at Washington and Kansas. After opening the season on Sept. 2 at North Texas (1 p.m. on ESPNU), Cal will begin its home slate under the lights in Berkeley against Auburn. ESPN will have Auburn's first visit to Cal in its late window at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The Golden Bears finished 4-8 last season and will host Arizona State on Sept. 30. Cal misses Arizona in 2023.



It was a busy Wednesday for one of Brophy's defensive players. Defensive end Mardale Rowe collected Big Sky offers from Idaho, Montana, and Northern Arizona. The 6-3, 235-pounder will be a three-year starter for the Broncos. Rowe had 46 tackles last season and has totaled 11.5 varsity sacks over the past two years. On Tuesday night, he helped the Brophy linemen win the Arizona Christian Big Man Challenge for the second straight year. Idaho went 7-4 during the regular season and made the FCS Playoffs. The Vandals begin 2023 with a three-game road trip starting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas) and continuing the next two weeks to Nevada and Cal. The Vandals' home opener won't be until Sept. 23, when they begin Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State. Montana finished 8-5 last season and also made the playoffs. The Grizzlies will get a national stage on Oct. 14 when ESPN2 will be at its game in Idaho as UM and the Vandals battle for the Little Brown Stein. That one will kick off at 7:30 p.m. It will mark the third straight year that Montana makes an appearance on the network. Northern Arizona will begin its Big Sky slate on Sept. 23 when Montana visits the Skydome. The game will mark Hispanic Heritage Day. The Lumberjacks, who went 3-8 last season, do not play Idaho this year.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

