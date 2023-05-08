Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/8
Fresno State offers Chandler cornerback Sammie Hunter
UPDATED: 5/8/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Horizon punter and kicker Kanyon Floyd received his fourth offer on Sunday from Arizona State. He was selected to the First Team All-5A Conference last season at punter. The offer from the Sun Devils is a full-scholarship, which isn't common for punters and kickers. Last season, Floyd had 17 touchbacks and scored 52 points for the Huskies (five field goals), while missing just four kicks. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 50.2 yards per punt and put 14 inside the 20-yard line. Floyd is an honors student and carries a stellar 4.72 GPA. Arizona State will play eight home games in 2023 led by its new energetic head coach, Kenny Dillingham, and his staff. The last time the Sun Devils had this many games in Tempe was 2013. It begins on Aug. 31 when ASU hosts Southern Utah on a Thursday night. The opener will serve as the school's Faculty/Staff Appreciation game. Arizona State finished 3-9 in 2022.
Earning a new offer on Monday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Fresno State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Fresno State had its quarterback, Jake Haener, taken in last month's NFL Draft. Haener was selected by the Saints in the fourth round. Last season, FSU claimed the Mountain West Conference championship and capped off the season with a win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to begin a season at 1-4 and then finish with 10 wins. The bowl victory gives Fresno State a nine-game win streak entering the '23 season.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, Weber State
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon State
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Idaho State, Washington State
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Navy
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Montana Tech, Puget Sound
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Fresno State
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Army, Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV, Utah State
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, UTEP
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Colorado State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Waynesburg
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Northern Arizona
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Yale
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State
Desert Mountain quarterback Brady McDonough commits to Navy
UPDATED: 5/2/23
A couple weeks ago, Brady McDonough went on an East Coast college tour, checking out Army in West Point, Lafayette (Pa.), and the Naval Academy in Annapolis. On Saturday, it was Navy beating out rival Army as the Desert Mountain quarterback announced his commitment to the Midshipmen.
The 6-1, 200-pound signal caller shared snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns. McDonough can take off and run as well, as he rushed for 710 yards and five TDs (7.8 yards/carry).
He received his offer from Navy in March. McDonough carries a 3.8 GPA and is on track to graduate DMHS in December.
"It's really a special place and truly felt like home," McDonough said in a text message. "I want to play high-level football in college, but also want a great education that sets me up for life after football. Navy gives me the opportunity to do both! I'm so happy with my decision. It's an opportunity that most people don't get and I'm going to make the most of it."
Last season, Desert Mountain finished 10-3 and returned to the 5A semifinals. The Wolves begin Spring Ball practices on Monday and will be one of the teams participating at a Showcase event at Saguaro on Thursday, May 18.
McDonough has family history with the Naval Academy as his grandfather and two great uncles have all served.
Navy is a member of the American Athletic Conference, which will have 14 teams in the league this year. The Mids will start off a week before most of the country with a game in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame on Aug. 26. The traditional military rival games will be played on Oct. 21 at home against Air Force and on Dec. 9 against Army in Foxborough, Mass. Navy went 4-8 last year.
A look at the roster for Notre Dame for this season shows an Arizona HS alum on offense (lineman Tosh Baker from Pinnacle) and on the Fighting Irish defense (cornerback Benjamin Morrison from Brophy). On Monday, another player from the state made his commitment to the Golden Dome as Kennedy Urlacher announced that's where he'll be going to college.
Urlacher, a 6-foot, 190-pound safety at Chandler, selected Notre Dame out of a final top 6 that included TCU, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Kansas State, and Illinois. He committed on the first day of Spring Practice for the Wolves as he heads into his senior campaign.
He was part of a Chandler defense that allowed just 12.9 points per game during a 9-3 season and trip to the Open semifinals. Urlacher had 34 tackles and returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown.
Urlacher becomes the 13th known commitment to Notre Dame, and the first safety. He is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. Kennedy received his offer from the Irish in January and visited South Bend a couple weeks ago.
Notre Dame had two players go among the first 40 selections in last week's NFL Draft. Tight end Michael Mayer was selected early in the second round by Las Vegas and defensive end Isaiah Foskey went a few picks later to New Orleans. The Fighting Irish finished 9-4 last season and won the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville over South Carolina.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope