News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-08 22:05:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/8

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Fresno State offers Chandler cornerback Sammie Hunter

UPDATED: 5/8/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Horizon punter and kicker Kanyon Floyd received his fourth offer on Sunday from Arizona State. He was selected to the First Team All-5A Conference last season at punter. The offer from the Sun Devils is a full-scholarship, which isn't common for punters and kickers. Last season, Floyd had 17 touchbacks and scored 52 points for the Huskies (five field goals), while missing just four kicks. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 50.2 yards per punt and put 14 inside the 20-yard line. Floyd is an honors student and carries a stellar 4.72 GPA. Arizona State will play eight home games in 2023 led by its new energetic head coach, Kenny Dillingham, and his staff. The last time the Sun Devils had this many games in Tempe was 2013. It begins on Aug. 31 when ASU hosts Southern Utah on a Thursday night. The opener will serve as the school's Faculty/Staff Appreciation game. Arizona State finished 3-9 in 2022.

Earning a new offer on Monday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Fresno State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Fresno State had its quarterback, Jake Haener, taken in last month's NFL Draft. Haener was selected by the Saints in the fourth round. Last season, FSU claimed the Mountain West Conference championship and capped off the season with a win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to begin a season at 1-4 and then finish with 10 wins. The bowl victory gives Fresno State a nine-game win streak entering the '23 season.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, Weber State

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon State

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Puget Sound

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Idaho State, Washington State

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P/K): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Navy

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Montana Tech, Puget Sound

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Fresno State

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Army, Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV, Utah State

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, UTEP

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Colorado State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Marshall, Northern Arizona

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, Idaho, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Waynesburg

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Northern Arizona

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Yale

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Montana State, Utah State, Weber State

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State

Photo Courtesy of Brady McDonough
Photo Courtesy of Brady McDonough

Desert Mountain quarterback Brady McDonough commits to Navy

UPDATED: 5/2/23

A couple weeks ago, Brady McDonough went on an East Coast college tour, checking out Army in West Point, Lafayette (Pa.), and the Naval Academy in Annapolis. On Saturday, it was Navy beating out rival Army as the Desert Mountain quarterback announced his commitment to the Midshipmen.

The 6-1, 200-pound signal caller shared snaps behind center last season and threw for 1,535 yards and 17 touchdowns. McDonough can take off and run as well, as he rushed for 710 yards and five TDs (7.8 yards/carry).

He received his offer from Navy in March. McDonough carries a 3.8 GPA and is on track to graduate DMHS in December.

"It's really a special place and truly felt like home," McDonough said in a text message. "I want to play high-level football in college, but also want a great education that sets me up for life after football. Navy gives me the opportunity to do both! I'm so happy with my decision. It's an opportunity that most people don't get and I'm going to make the most of it."

Last season, Desert Mountain finished 10-3 and returned to the 5A semifinals. The Wolves begin Spring Ball practices on Monday and will be one of the teams participating at a Showcase event at Saguaro on Thursday, May 18.

McDonough has family history with the Naval Academy as his grandfather and two great uncles have all served.

Navy is a member of the American Athletic Conference, which will have 14 teams in the league this year. The Mids will start off a week before most of the country with a game in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame on Aug. 26. The traditional military rival games will be played on Oct. 21 at home against Air Force and on Dec. 9 against Army in Foxborough, Mass. Navy went 4-8 last year.


A look at the roster for Notre Dame for this season shows an Arizona HS alum on offense (lineman Tosh Baker from Pinnacle) and on the Fighting Irish defense (cornerback Benjamin Morrison from Brophy). On Monday, another player from the state made his commitment to the Golden Dome as Kennedy Urlacher announced that's where he'll be going to college.

Urlacher, a 6-foot, 190-pound safety at Chandler, selected Notre Dame out of a final top 6 that included TCU, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Kansas State, and Illinois. He committed on the first day of Spring Practice for the Wolves as he heads into his senior campaign.

He was part of a Chandler defense that allowed just 12.9 points per game during a 9-3 season and trip to the Open semifinals. Urlacher had 34 tackles and returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown.

Urlacher becomes the 13th known commitment to Notre Dame, and the first safety. He is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. Kennedy received his offer from the Irish in January and visited South Bend a couple weeks ago.

Notre Dame had two players go among the first 40 selections in last week's NFL Draft. Tight end Michael Mayer was selected early in the second round by Las Vegas and defensive end Isaiah Foskey went a few picks later to New Orleans. The Fighting Irish finished 9-4 last season and won the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville over South Carolina.

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}