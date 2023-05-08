UPDATED: 5/8/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.



Horizon punter and kicker Kanyon Floyd received his fourth offer on Sunday from Arizona State. He was selected to the First Team All-5A Conference last season at punter. The offer from the Sun Devils is a full-scholarship, which isn't common for punters and kickers. Last season, Floyd had 17 touchbacks and scored 52 points for the Huskies (five field goals), while missing just four kicks. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 50.2 yards per punt and put 14 inside the 20-yard line. Floyd is an honors student and carries a stellar 4.72 GPA. Arizona State will play eight home games in 2023 led by its new energetic head coach, Kenny Dillingham, and his staff. The last time the Sun Devils had this many games in Tempe was 2013. It begins on Aug. 31 when ASU hosts Southern Utah on a Thursday night. The opener will serve as the school's Faculty/Staff Appreciation game. Arizona State finished 3-9 in 2022.



Earning a new offer on Monday was Sammie Hunter. The Chandler cornerback secured it from Fresno State. Hunter, who is 5-10 and 175 pounds, had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Last month, he visited Corvallis for Junior Day at Oregon State. This spring, Hunter was busy on the track. He ran a 10.74 in the 100 at the Seton Catholic Last Chance and also won the long jump in the Chandler City meet. His PR in that event is 22' 9" at the Chandler Rotary. Fresno State had its quarterback, Jake Haener, taken in last month's NFL Draft. Haener was selected by the Saints in the fourth round. Last season, FSU claimed the Mountain West Conference championship and capped off the season with a win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to begin a season at 1-4 and then finish with 10 wins. The bowl victory gives Fresno State a nine-game win streak entering the '23 season.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.