This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Cactus Shadows long snapper Sam Wolfenden received his first offer on Thursday and he seems to have the right name to get it from the Wolf Pack of Nevada. He is nationally ranked by Kohl's Professional Camps at No. 22 for the Class of '24. Wolfenden attended the Western Showcase camp put on by Kohl's and put eight of his 10 through the target with an average time of 0.7 seconds. He works with Coach Ben Bernard, who has helped many Arizona HS snappers reach college throughout the years. Nevada opens its 2023 campaign in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 2 against USC. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 3:30 p.m. Nevada, located in Reno, is a member of the Mountain West Conference and finished 2-10 overall last year.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/14/23

American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek quarterback Enoch Watson will join his brother, Pierson, at BYU following his senior year of high school and a church mission.



The younger Watson received an offer from the Cougars last month and chose to accept it last Sunday.



"Overall, the energy and the atmosphere," Watson cited as reasons he will be attending BYU in a text message. "It's somewhere you get better every day. Most of all, the staff with (Head) Coach (Sitake) and (Quarterbacks) Coach (Aaron) Roderick is who I want to be coached by! They're positive and want you to be great!"



Watson transferred to ALAQC last spring from Coconino HS. In an offense that ran the ball 80 percent of the time, he threw for 641 yards and had six touchdown passes. Watson also ran for 322 yards and scored eight TDs (7.2 yards per carry).



He is BYU's first quarterback commit for the '24 class. Watson's new head coach with the Patriots is former Cougar Ty Detmer, who won the Heisman trophy at BYU. The offensive coordinator is Max Hall, who is still the winningest quarterback in Brigham Young's history.

Pierson Watson signed with BYU last December as part of the Class of '23. He will join the Cougars after his current church mission in Argentina.



BYU is officially a member of the Big 12 Conference this season. The Cougars open at home in Provo against Sam Houston on Sept. 2. FS1 will have the broadcast of the game at 7:15 p.m. The first conference game in the Cougars' new league will be on Sept. 23 at Kansas.



BYU made it two commits within the week as Basha safety Tommy Prassas announced his intentions to play for the Cougars on Wednesday.

The 6-2, 195-pound safety for the Bears selected BYU over six other Division I schools. BYU was the first Power Five offer for Prassas and that offer came a week ago.

"Coach Jay Hill, the defensive coordinator, really sealed the deal for me," Prassas said in a text message. "He is highly talked about by everyone I talk to. He sends guys to the league and that's my goal! I also really like the family aspect they have at BYU and how close everyone is. They are also in the Big 12 now, and that's bigtime football."

Prassas will be a three-year starter for the defending-Open champion Bears. Last season, he had 103 tackles. In his two years on varsity, Prassas has intercepted five passes.

Heading into the 2023 season, Micah Harper, a Basha alum, is No. 1 on the Cougars' depth chart at strong safety. Prassas is the sixth known commitment to BYU for the '24 class, and second defensive back.



Arizona State has landed an in-state commitment from last season's 4A Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year. James Giggey, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker/defensive end, earned his first Division I scholarship last week after his Bradshaw Mountain team played in a 7-on-7 tournament on the ASU campus. On Monday night, Giggey decided to commit to the Sun Devils.

Giggey led BMHS with 133 tackles last season, according to MaxPreps. He also had three sacks and two interceptions. At the next level, he could be moved inside as a defensive tackle.

He is the ninth commitment for ASU for this class and the third from within the state. Giggey is an excellent student with a 4.1 GPA. Away from football, he has also played on the Bears' varsity basketball team the past two seasons.

Arizona State will induct its annual Hall of Fame class this October 6. Among the new members will be Shadow Mountain alum Shaun McDonald. McDonald had seven 150-yard receiving games for the Devils. After ASU, he went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Lions. McDonald and the class will be honored during the Oct. 7 game against Colorado. ASU starts its season with four straight home games beginning on Aug. 31 against Southern Utah. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast of that one at 7 p.m. Arizona State, which finished 3-9 last season, has a new head coach in Kenny Dillingham.