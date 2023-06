UPDATED: 6/19/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Red Mountain long snapper Cannon Skidmore received another offer on Monday. This one came from San Diego State. He is nationally ranked by Kohl's Professional Camps at No. 9 for the Class of '24. Skidmore attended the Western Showcase camp put on by Kohl's and had 10 consecutive snaps with an average time of 0.66 seconds. Earlier this month, he competed in the Northern Arizona Specialist Camp and finished in first place in the long snapping division. All 12 of San Diego State's games will be nationally televised this season starting with the opener at home on Aug. 26 against Ohio. FS1 will have the broadcast at 4 p.m. The Aztecs finished 7-6 last season which extended their streak to 13 straight years without a losing year.



Here's the rest of the offers from Monday:

Mesquite quarterback Phillip Jones received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).

Paradise Honors wide receiver Garrison Ast received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez received an offer from Grinnell (Iowa).

Cactus quarterback Braiden Lagafuaina received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.