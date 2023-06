UPDATED: 6/23/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Summertime brings 7-on-7 competitions and big man challenges. It was in the latter that Sa'Kylee Woodard has excelled this month. Woodard, a 6-4, 285-pound lineman at Canyon del Oro, was named MVP of Big Man events at Arizona (on the D-Line) and at Northern Arizona (on the O-Line). In between there, Woodard and the rest of his Dorado teammates, known as the Trench Mob, brought home the Big Man Belt in the Victory Fundraising event in Tucson at the Kino Sports Complex. On Friday, Woodard received his fourth offer from Campbell University. Campbell, located in North Carolina, kicks off this season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 against William & Mary (Va.). The Fighting Camels set a school passing record last year with 2,915 yards. It's a new conference for Campbell (5-6 last season) this year as the university has left the Big South Conference for the Colonial Athletic Association (FCS). The Camels will play eight conference games and have a road game in the middle at North Carolina on Nov. 4.



Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday through Friday:

Pinnacle long snapper Alan Soukup received his first offer from Indiana.

Notre Dame quarterback Noah Trigueros received an offer from Princeton (N.J.).

Canyon View wide receiver Santino Varvel received an offer from UC Davis.

Desert Vista cornerback Mekhi Toms received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Hamilton wide receiver Dylan Lord received an offer from Drake.

Horizon offensive guard Dylan NolanCook received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

ALA-West Foothills wide receiver Jack Hayward received an offer from Sioux Falls.

Hamilton running back Breylon Blount received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Duncan Igbokwe received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and Arizona Christian.

Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis received an offer from Lake Forest.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Devin Hayward received offers from Oberlin (Ohio) and Lake Forest.

Boulder Creek tight end Peyton Buschlen received an offer from Lake Forest.

Chandler safety JoJo Taylor reeived an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Mesquite linebacker JD Cea received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

O'Connor offensive tackle TJ Millsap received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Arizona College Prep cornerback Jared Chumley received offers from Oberline and Benedictine College (Kans.).

Desert Ridge linebacker Logan Rogers received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

O'Connor defensive tackle Trace Teague received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Edge defensive end Dylan Ambrosio received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Scottsdale Christian wide receiver Andrew Trapp received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Macalester (Minn.).

Sahuaro defensive end Kingston Grigsby received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Chandler Prep cornerback Creon Fulgham received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.