UPDATED: 6/26/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

The month of June brought a lot of competition at college camps. It was one of those that Beckham Pellant participated in last weekend. Pellant, a 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback at Hamilton had a great camp at Illinois State. Following conversation with the head coach, he received his first Division I offer from the Redbirds on Monday. Last season, an injury to the starter forced Pellant in during a late-September game. He not only kept the ship afloat, he got the Huskies back into the Open Division playoffs. Pellant threw for 1,533 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 366 yards and five TDs. Illinois State will play six home games this year starting on Sept. 2 with a day game against Dayton. The Redbirds play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) and finished 6-5 last season.



Here's the rest of the offers from Saturday through Monday:

Millennium offensive tackle Mikale Perry received his first offer from Southern Utah.

Pinnacle center Krush Sowers received an offer from Southern Utah.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle James Cobb received an offer from Southern Utah.

Boulder Creek defensive tackle Dax Monestime received an offer from Minot State (N. Dak.).

Chandler cornerback Niko Clark received an offer from Linfield (Ore.).

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Karambir Singh received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson received an offer from Lewis & Clark.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.