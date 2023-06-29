News More News
ago football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 6/28

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Fort Lewis offers Basha defensive end Brody Jones

UPDATED: 6/28/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Fort Lewis College extended an offer to Basha's Brody Jones on Tuesday. Jones released the news of his first offer on his Twitter account after communication with Fort Lewis defensive line coach Sebastian DeMartini. The 6-2, 235-pound defensive end had 82 tackles and four sacks as the Bears claimed their first state championship by winning the Open Division. Basha will begin the 2023 season ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps. Jones carries a 4.0 GPA. Fort Lewis will begin its campaign with road games in Missouri (@ William Jewell College) and right here in Arizona (@ Arizona Christian). The ACU game will be in Glendale on Sept. 9. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and will be looking to end a 28-game losing streak dating back to October of 2019. The Skyhawks were 0-10 last year.

Arizona College Prep played its first season at the 4A level in 2022 and the Knights won five games and made the playoffs. Returning at defensive end is the 4A Desert Sky Region Defensive Player of the Year in Cayden Gibson, who received an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead on Wednesday. The 6-2, 210-pound defensive end had 75 tackles and 18.5 sacks for ACP last season. Like his sack total, the grades are at the high end of the scale. Gibson has a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA (4.6 weighted). Minnesota State-Moorhead will play 10 of its 11 games this season against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) competition. The Dragons haven't played a non-conference game since 2011. An opening came about as Upper Iowa has left for the Great Lakes Conference. MSUM will host McEndree (Ill.) on Sept. 16. The season will kick off two weeks prior on Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Wayne State (Neb.). The Dragons ended a 4-7 season in 2022 with a 10-7 loss to Wayne State.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Western New Mexico

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Macalester

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines

Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State

Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Freddie Budwine - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Claremont McKenna

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State

JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Western New Mexico

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico

Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona

Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm

Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis

Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Fort Lewis

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grinnell

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown

Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State

Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State

Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Puget Sound

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico

Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian

Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia

Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Illinois State, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Grinnell, Lake Forest

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Jamestown

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU (preferred walk-on), Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA

Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico

Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa

Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Furman, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico

Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Photo Courtesy of Keegan Shank
Photo Courtesy of Keegan Shank

Chaparral defensive end Shank commits to Colorado State

UPDATED: 6/28/23

Before heading out of the country on a vacation to Jamaica, Keegan Shank took care of his college commitment. The school he chose on Tuesday had everything he wanted from choice of major to academics to the staff and the community.

Shank, a senior 6-4, 255-pound edge rusher at Chaparral, will go to Colorado State University.

"The school was amazing," Shank said in a text message. "I want to major in Exercise Science and they had that as a class. Also, Colorado State is well known for producing high academics and I want that to be a priority just as much as football is."

Shank chose CSU over offers from six other schools including three from the Mountain West - Air Force, Nevada, and Utah State. Last season, he had 35 tackles (15 resulted in a loss) along with four sacks for the Firebirds.

Shank appreciated the dedication the staff shows in making sure players receive all the educational assistance they need to succeed. Shank succeeds in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA.

The school is located in Fort Collins, about an hour north of Denver. It's a place Shank might want to stay in even after his college years.

"The community around CSU is great and they have tons of support from the local area," Shank said. "Fort Collins is a beautiful area as well. I really feel like I can grow as a person in this community."

Canvas Stadium (capacity 36,500) on the Colorado State campus will be the site of the Rams' opener on Sept. 2 against Washington State. CSU has already sold more than 26,000 tickets for the early evening game, which will be shown on CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. The school will also be holding a Kickoff Tailgate Contest for its fans. Colorado State (3-9 last season) will play its first Mountain West Conference game on Oct. 7 at Utah State.


Following a visit last week to the Logan campus, Casteel offensive tackle Camden Jury has committed to the Utah State Aggies.

The 6-7, 315-pound lineman was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection last season. His blocking helped a balanced Colts offense to score 51 touchdowns last season during a 9-4 year.

"I felt it was the right fit for me," Jury said in a text message after visiting with USU head coach Blake Anderson and offensive line coach Cooper Bassett. "They are a family there and the players and coaches I met made me feel a part of that. Coach Bassett believes in me and is committed to helping me grow as a player. I feel, under the direction of this coaching staff, I will not just grow as a player, but as a person too."

Utah State was the first Division I school to offer Jury, doing so back in May during spring ball and showcase season.

One of Utah State's current offensive linemen, Cole Motes was named to Phil Steele's Third Team All-Preseason Mountain West Conference. Motes is a junior who played his high school ball at Thatcher. The Aggies open their season on Sept. 2 at Iowa. FS1 will have the game in the early window at 9 a.m. USU finished 6-7 last year and played in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas.


The nation's top long snapper for this class, according to Kohl's Professional Camps - Alan Soukup - has committed to Indiana. In the charting portion of the Underclassman Challenge Camp, Soukup had an average snap time of 0.66 seconds.

In addition to football, Soukup plays basketball at Pinnacle. On the football field, he also played a little tight end and caught a pair of two-point conversions.

It was a busy month of June camp season for Soukup. In addition to winning the camp snapping competition at Indiana, he competed at Wisconsin, Arizona, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Oklahoma. He received a full athletic scholarship (rare for a long snapper) from Indiana last week.

The Big Ten will take on a new configuration in 2024 with the addition of USC and UCLA. The future opponents were recently released and the Hoosiers will host UCLA in '24 and play at USC in '25. As for this upcoming season, the season begins on Sept. 2 with a nationally-televised home game on CBS against Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. The Hoosiers finished 4-8 last year.

Casteel OT Camden Jury (73)
Casteel OT Camden Jury (73)

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

INDIANA HOOSIERS

Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle

IOWA HAWKEYES

Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain

UNLV REBELS

Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}