Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 6/28
Fort Lewis offers Basha defensive end Brody Jones
UPDATED: 6/28/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.
All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).
Fort Lewis College extended an offer to Basha's Brody Jones on Tuesday. Jones released the news of his first offer on his Twitter account after communication with Fort Lewis defensive line coach Sebastian DeMartini. The 6-2, 235-pound defensive end had 82 tackles and four sacks as the Bears claimed their first state championship by winning the Open Division. Basha will begin the 2023 season ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps. Jones carries a 4.0 GPA. Fort Lewis will begin its campaign with road games in Missouri (@ William Jewell College) and right here in Arizona (@ Arizona Christian). The ACU game will be in Glendale on Sept. 9. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and will be looking to end a 28-game losing streak dating back to October of 2019. The Skyhawks were 0-10 last year.
Arizona College Prep played its first season at the 4A level in 2022 and the Knights won five games and made the playoffs. Returning at defensive end is the 4A Desert Sky Region Defensive Player of the Year in Cayden Gibson, who received an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead on Wednesday. The 6-2, 210-pound defensive end had 75 tackles and 18.5 sacks for ACP last season. Like his sack total, the grades are at the high end of the scale. Gibson has a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA (4.6 weighted). Minnesota State-Moorhead will play 10 of its 11 games this season against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) competition. The Dragons haven't played a non-conference game since 2011. An opening came about as Upper Iowa has left for the Great Lakes Conference. MSUM will host McEndree (Ill.) on Sept. 16. The season will kick off two weeks prior on Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Wayne State (Neb.). The Dragons ended a 4-7 season in 2022 with a 10-7 loss to Wayne State.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest
Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico
Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Western New Mexico
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Macalester
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines
Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State
Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State
Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Freddie Budwine - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Claremont McKenna
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State
JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin
Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown
Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Western New Mexico
Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines
James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis
Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico
Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona
Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho
Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian
Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm
Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings
Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis
Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Fort Lewis
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grinnell
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown
Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State
Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State
Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis
Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Puget Sound
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico
Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg
TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian
Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia
Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Illinois State, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah
McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian
Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Jamestown
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson
Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU (preferred walk-on), Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA
Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico
Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian
Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa
Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Furman, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian
Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico
Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona
Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian
Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico
Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Chaparral defensive end Shank commits to Colorado State
UPDATED: 6/28/23
Before heading out of the country on a vacation to Jamaica, Keegan Shank took care of his college commitment. The school he chose on Tuesday had everything he wanted from choice of major to academics to the staff and the community.
Shank, a senior 6-4, 255-pound edge rusher at Chaparral, will go to Colorado State University.
"The school was amazing," Shank said in a text message. "I want to major in Exercise Science and they had that as a class. Also, Colorado State is well known for producing high academics and I want that to be a priority just as much as football is."
Shank chose CSU over offers from six other schools including three from the Mountain West - Air Force, Nevada, and Utah State. Last season, he had 35 tackles (15 resulted in a loss) along with four sacks for the Firebirds.
Shank appreciated the dedication the staff shows in making sure players receive all the educational assistance they need to succeed. Shank succeeds in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA.
The school is located in Fort Collins, about an hour north of Denver. It's a place Shank might want to stay in even after his college years.
"The community around CSU is great and they have tons of support from the local area," Shank said. "Fort Collins is a beautiful area as well. I really feel like I can grow as a person in this community."
Canvas Stadium (capacity 36,500) on the Colorado State campus will be the site of the Rams' opener on Sept. 2 against Washington State. CSU has already sold more than 26,000 tickets for the early evening game, which will be shown on CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. The school will also be holding a Kickoff Tailgate Contest for its fans. Colorado State (3-9 last season) will play its first Mountain West Conference game on Oct. 7 at Utah State.
Following a visit last week to the Logan campus, Casteel offensive tackle Camden Jury has committed to the Utah State Aggies.
The 6-7, 315-pound lineman was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection last season. His blocking helped a balanced Colts offense to score 51 touchdowns last season during a 9-4 year.
"I felt it was the right fit for me," Jury said in a text message after visiting with USU head coach Blake Anderson and offensive line coach Cooper Bassett. "They are a family there and the players and coaches I met made me feel a part of that. Coach Bassett believes in me and is committed to helping me grow as a player. I feel, under the direction of this coaching staff, I will not just grow as a player, but as a person too."
Utah State was the first Division I school to offer Jury, doing so back in May during spring ball and showcase season.
One of Utah State's current offensive linemen, Cole Motes was named to Phil Steele's Third Team All-Preseason Mountain West Conference. Motes is a junior who played his high school ball at Thatcher. The Aggies open their season on Sept. 2 at Iowa. FS1 will have the game in the early window at 9 a.m. USU finished 6-7 last year and played in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas.
The nation's top long snapper for this class, according to Kohl's Professional Camps - Alan Soukup - has committed to Indiana. In the charting portion of the Underclassman Challenge Camp, Soukup had an average snap time of 0.66 seconds.
In addition to football, Soukup plays basketball at Pinnacle. On the football field, he also played a little tight end and caught a pair of two-point conversions.
It was a busy month of June camp season for Soukup. In addition to winning the camp snapping competition at Indiana, he competed at Wisconsin, Arizona, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Oklahoma. He received a full athletic scholarship (rare for a long snapper) from Indiana last week.
The Big Ten will take on a new configuration in 2024 with the addition of USC and UCLA. The future opponents were recently released and the Hoosiers will host UCLA in '24 and play at USC in '25. As for this upcoming season, the season begins on Sept. 2 with a nationally-televised home game on CBS against Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. The Hoosiers finished 4-8 last year.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS
Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro
IDAHO VANDALS
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
INDIANA HOOSIERS
Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle
IOWA HAWKEYES
Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain
UNLV REBELS
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial