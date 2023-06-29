This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Arizona College Prep played its first season at the 4A level in 2022 and the Knights won five games and made the playoffs. Returning at defensive end is the 4A Desert Sky Region Defensive Player of the Year in Cayden Gibson , who received an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead on Wednesday. The 6-2, 210-pound defensive end had 75 tackles and 18.5 sacks for ACP last season. Like his sack total, the grades are at the high end of the scale. Gibson has a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA (4.6 weighted). Minnesota State-Moorhead will play 10 of its 11 games this season against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) competition. The Dragons haven't played a non-conference game since 2011. An opening came about as Upper Iowa has left for the Great Lakes Conference. MSUM will host McEndree (Ill.) on Sept. 16. The season will kick off two weeks prior on Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Wayne State (Neb.). The Dragons ended a 4-7 season in 2022 with a 10-7 loss to Wayne State.

Fort Lewis College extended an offer to Basha's Brody Jones on Tuesday. Jones released the news of his first offer on his Twitter account after communication with Fort Lewis defensive line coach Sebastian DeMartini. The 6-2, 235-pound defensive end had 82 tackles and four sacks as the Bears claimed their first state championship by winning the Open Division. Basha will begin the 2023 season ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps. Jones carries a 4.0 GPA. Fort Lewis will begin its campaign with road games in Missouri (@ William Jewell College) and right here in Arizona (@ Arizona Christian). The ACU game will be in Glendale on Sept. 9. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and will be looking to end a 28-game losing streak dating back to October of 2019. The Skyhawks were 0-10 last year.

June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/28/23

Before heading out of the country on a vacation to Jamaica, Keegan Shank took care of his college commitment. The school he chose on Tuesday had everything he wanted from choice of major to academics to the staff and the community.

Shank, a senior 6-4, 255-pound edge rusher at Chaparral, will go to Colorado State University.

"The school was amazing," Shank said in a text message. "I want to major in Exercise Science and they had that as a class. Also, Colorado State is well known for producing high academics and I want that to be a priority just as much as football is."

Shank chose CSU over offers from six other schools including three from the Mountain West - Air Force, Nevada, and Utah State. Last season, he had 35 tackles (15 resulted in a loss) along with four sacks for the Firebirds.



Shank appreciated the dedication the staff shows in making sure players receive all the educational assistance they need to succeed. Shank succeeds in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA.

The school is located in Fort Collins, about an hour north of Denver. It's a place Shank might want to stay in even after his college years.

"The community around CSU is great and they have tons of support from the local area," Shank said. "Fort Collins is a beautiful area as well. I really feel like I can grow as a person in this community."

Canvas Stadium (capacity 36,500) on the Colorado State campus will be the site of the Rams' opener on Sept. 2 against Washington State. CSU has already sold more than 26,000 tickets for the early evening game, which will be shown on CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. The school will also be holding a Kickoff Tailgate Contest for its fans. Colorado State (3-9 last season) will play its first Mountain West Conference game on Oct. 7 at Utah State.





Following a visit last week to the Logan campus, Casteel offensive tackle Camden Jury has committed to the Utah State Aggies.



The 6-7, 315-pound lineman was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection last season. His blocking helped a balanced Colts offense to score 51 touchdowns last season during a 9-4 year.

"I felt it was the right fit for me," Jury said in a text message after visiting with USU head coach Blake Anderson and offensive line coach Cooper Bassett. "They are a family there and the players and coaches I met made me feel a part of that. Coach Bassett believes in me and is committed to helping me grow as a player. I feel, under the direction of this coaching staff, I will not just grow as a player, but as a person too."

Utah State was the first Division I school to offer Jury, doing so back in May during spring ball and showcase season.

One of Utah State's current offensive linemen, Cole Motes was named to Phil Steele's Third Team All-Preseason Mountain West Conference. Motes is a junior who played his high school ball at Thatcher. The Aggies open their season on Sept. 2 at Iowa. FS1 will have the game in the early window at 9 a.m. USU finished 6-7 last year and played in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas.



The nation's top long snapper for this class, according to Kohl's Professional Camps - Alan Soukup - has committed to Indiana. In the charting portion of the Underclassman Challenge Camp, Soukup had an average snap time of 0.66 seconds.

In addition to football, Soukup plays basketball at Pinnacle. On the football field, he also played a little tight end and caught a pair of two-point conversions.

It was a busy month of June camp season for Soukup. In addition to winning the camp snapping competition at Indiana, he competed at Wisconsin, Arizona, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Oklahoma. He received a full athletic scholarship (rare for a long snapper) from Indiana last week.

The Big Ten will take on a new configuration in 2024 with the addition of USC and UCLA. The future opponents were recently released and the Hoosiers will host UCLA in '24 and play at USC in '25. As for this upcoming season, the season begins on Sept. 2 with a nationally-televised home game on CBS against Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. The Hoosiers finished 4-8 last year.

