UPDATED: 6/3/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Horizon offensive tackle Carter Lavrusky picked up a pair of offers on Saturday. The 6-6, 270-pound lineman got them from Arizona State and San Diego State. Lavrusky helped provide blocking for a balanced Huskies' offense that averaged 28 points per game and advanced to the 5A quarterfinals. He now has seven Division I offers and has lined up his first official visit later this month to Kansas. FS1 will be the home for two of the first three Arizona State football games. The Sun Devils will host Oklahoma State (Sept. 9) and Fresno State (Sept. 16) on the network with both games set for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs. Those follow the opener on Aug. 31 against Southern Utah (7 p.m. Pac-12 Network). Arizona State, which plays eight home games this season, finished 3-9 last year. FS1 will also be the place to find San Diego State's first game on Aug. 26 when the Aztecs host Ohio at 4 p.m. SDSU went 7-6 last season, extending its streak to 13 consecutive years without a losing record. The Aztecs play in the Mountain West Conference.



It was a busy Saturday for one of Saguaro's offensive players. Offensive tackle Amare Taase collected offers from New Mexico State and Hawaii. The 6-4, 315-pounder also attended the University of Redlands summer camp on Saturday. Later this month, he will be in Tucson for the University of Arizona's camp and in Flagstaff for the mega camp at Northern Arizona. Last season, Taase was named to the First Team All-6A Northeast Region and Second Team All-6A Conference. New Mexico State is preparing for its first season in Conference USA. The Aggies will kick off their season at home in Las Cruces on Aug. 26 against Massachusetts. ESPN will have the game at 4 p.m. and it will mark the first time since 2007 that the network's flagship station has shown a game at NMSU. The Aggies went 7-6 last year and won the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit against Bowling Green. August 26 will also be the opening game for Hawaii, which plays on the road in Nashville against Vanderbilt. The SEC Network will have that one at 4:30 p.m. The Rainbow Warriors are members of the Mountain West Conference and will host San Diego State on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.



Basha offensive lineman Cade Price received an offer from Montana State-Northern on Saturday. He is a 5-11, 245-pound offensive lineman at Basha. Price made eight starts at guard and four at tackle as the Bears went 12-1 and captured their first state championship last season by winning the prestigious Open Division. He wasn't only healthy on the field, his grades are as well as he boasts a 4.1 GPA. Putting in the hard work and pushing himself is creating opportunities as this is his third college offer. Montana State-Northern will open at home in Havre with a pair of non-conference games against Mayville State (N. Dak.) on Aug. 26 and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Sept. 2. The Lights will then have a traveling scrimmage on Sept. 9 in Washington against Pacific Northwest Christian College before heading to Arizona Christian the following week. The scrimmage will give MSUN a chance to establish improvement as the Lights were winless last season and have lost 13 consecutive games.



San Jose State has been on the come up of late. The Spartans have two winning seasons in a three-year span for the first time in 30 years. SJSU played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last year and finished 7-5. On Saturday, the Spartans extended an offer to Centennial cornerback Kenny Worthy III. The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back had 29 tackles for the Coyotes last season and intercepted six passes. Worthy ran track last spring and helped the CeHS 4x100 relay team to a first-place finish in the Peoria District Championships with a time of 42.38. The entire nation will get a look at San Jose State with a rare Sunday game on Sept. 3 on CBS. The Spartans will host Oregon State and it will mark their first regular-season appearance on CBS since 1982.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.