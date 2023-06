UPDATED: 6/9/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 1st marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time, it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 25.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Western New Mexico held a couple of camps in the Valley this week. A total of 14 players announced offers on Friday. They were Dax Monestime (Boulder Creek defensive tackle), Cameron Cooper (Chandler linebacker), Christian Compian (Chandler safety), Marek Wojno (Horizon offensive tackle), Jack Germaine (Mesa Mountain View quarterback), Kambrel Walker (Corona del Sol safety), Nate Escandon (Chandler linebacker), Noah McElveen (Chandler defensive end), Prince Roberson (Cesar Chavez wide receiver), Jaxon Bailey (Eastmark wide receiver), Seth Barron (Red Mountain defensive end), Jeremiah Young (Chandler defensive end), Carter Pruitt (Arcadia safety), and DeMarcus Sanchez (Desert Ridge wide receiver). Billy Hickman was elevated to the head coaching position at Western New Mexico in February. He was previously the offensive coordinator and lineman coach for the Mustangs. WNMU finished 6-5 last season and plays in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). The Mustangs open at home in Silver City against Sul Ross State (Texas) on Sept. 2.

Catalina Foothills running back Samuel Delgado now has a Division II offer. It came from Saint Anselm College on Friday. Delgado is 5-8, 185 pounds, and was the 4A Gila Region Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 1,149 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the Falcons. Last week, Delgado competed in football camps at both the University of Arizona and Arizona State. He also showed out at the Lake Forest Mega Camp in Ahwatukee last month. Saint Anselm, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, started last season at 4-0. The Hawks ended up at 6-4. Saint Anselm plays in the Northeast-10 Conference (Div. II) and will begin the 2023 campaign on the road at Millersville (Pa.) on Thursday night, Aug. 31.



Hamilton's offensive line has gained some preseason recognition during spring ball as many were impressed with the size and talent of the Huskies up front. One of their players, Carson Keim, received an offer from Concordia College in Minnesota on Friday. Keim is a 6-2, 275-pound offensive guard. He visited Northern Arizona back in April. Arizona was represented by a Concordia player in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) postseason award list as Thatcher alum Collin Thompson made the All-Conference team on the defensive line. Thompson had 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks for a Cobbers team that finished second in the MIAC in sacks and led in rushing defense. Concordia, which finished 5-5 last season, begins this season on Sept. 2 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.