This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Beloit College was busy this week distributing offers to college prospects in the Valley. Receiving offers from the Buccaneers were: wide receiver Jake Busot (Arizona College Prep), offensive tackle Maddox Snyder (Boulder Creek), defensive end Tyriq Heyward (Mesa), safety Mason Kintner (Arizona College Prep), cornerback Jared Chumley (Arizona College Prep), offensive tackle Karambir Singh (Arizona College Prep), offensive guard Conner Secor (Horizon), wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez (Brophy), safety TJ Pennington (Basha), and wide receiver Colin Wesloski (Casteel). Beloit, located in southern Wisconsin, plays in the Midwest Conference. The Buccaneers finished just 1-9 last season.

June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/1/23

Northern Arizona got its second in-state commit for this cycle on Friday as Saguaro athlete Joseph Clark IV announced his pledge on social media.

Clark, 6-foot and 185 pounds, has been a two-way starter for the Sabercats the past two seasons. He received his offer from the Lumberjacks in the summer of 2022 and was up in Flagstaff a couple weeks ago for a 7-on-7 tournament and camp.



"They treat their players with respect," Clark said in a text message. "It is just a family up there. At the bigger schools, you won't get that true love like you will here at NAU. It was the culture that got me, the coaching staff, and just leaving behind a legacy."



The versatile Clark played running back as a sophomore (6 rushing TDs and 5 receiving TDs) and receiver as a junior (5 receiving TDs). He was named to the First Team All-6A Northeast Valley Region team as the Offensive/Utility Flex Player. On defense last year, he had 42 tackles and intercepted two passes. NAU is recruiting Clark as a nickleback and strong safety.



Northern Arizona will play five home games in the Skydome this season starting on Sept. 16 against Utah Tech. Prior to that, the Lumberjacks have road tilts at Arizona and North Dakota. The Arizona game will be on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. from Tucson and be televised by the Pac-12 Network. NAU finished 3-8 last season.





It was in Rock Hill, South Carolina that Chandler cornerback Sammie Hunter made his college decision between finalists Utah and Iowa State. Hunter selected the Utes and will make his home in the Pac-12 Conference.



The 5-11, 175-pound secondary player had 21 tackles for the Wolves last season. Hunter's recruiting really took off during spring ball and he held offers from 13 Division I schools. He took official vists to both of his final two schools over the past two weekends, finishing up in Salt Lake City last Saturday.



"Really, the coaching staff and their defensive scheme," Hunter said in a text message of what led him to choose the Utes. "Coach (Sharrieff) Shah, the corners coach, really likes me a lot and lets me know that often."



Hunter competed in Utah's camp earlier in the month of June. It was there that he both received his offer from the Utes, and was clocked at 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.



Utah will honor its 2008 Sugar Bowl team on the 15-year anniversary of their New Year's Day accomplishment. That team will be part of the annual Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and will be recognized at the team's home game against UCLA on Sept. 23. That group finished undefeated and defeated Alabama, 31-17. Last year's team repeated as Pac-12 champions and played in the Rose Bowl. Utah finished with its seventh 10-win season under head coach Kyle Whittingham (10-4) and had its ninth straight winning season.





Family, teammates, friends, and local media gathered at the Goodyear Community Center on Saturday afternoon as four hats were placed side by side on a table. Those hats bearing the school logos for Kansas, Texas, Washington, and Oregon State represented the top four choices for Desert Edge defensive end Deshawn Warner.

The 6-4, 225-pound edge rusher reached for the red Kansas Jayhawks cap, acted like he wasn't sure about it, and then played off the dupe putting it back on his head to cheers from the crowd.

Kansas has successfully recruited players from all three levels at Desert Edge's defense to join its program next year. The Jayhawks already had commitments from cornerback Aundre Gibson and lineback Jonathan Kamara. Warner and Gibson are cousins.



Warner had 53 tackles and nine sacks last season for the Scorpions, along with two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. Like the other DEHS recruits, KU was on him early, extending an offer in January. Warner took his official visit to Lawrence last weekend.

He is the 14th commitment for this class for the Jayhawks and sixth on defense. Warner is also the first defensive lineman to pledge to KU.

Kansas will start its season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Missouri State. The Jayhawks will be nationally televised for their next home game on Sept. 9 against Illinois (4:30 p.m. ESPN2). Last year, KU played in its first bowl game since 2008. The Jayhawks ended up 6-7 after its game in the Liberty Bowl (a 55-53 triple-overtime loss to Arkansas).