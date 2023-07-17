This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Monday brought the first offer for Salpointe linebacker Orlando Gonzalez . The 6-2, 225-pound player collected it from New Mexico Highlands. Gonzalez led the Lancers during a breakout season with 97 tackles last season and had 2.5 sacks. He was recognized as a Second Team selection for the 6A East Valley Region. In a 6A quarterfinal game last season against Highland, Salpointe gave the Hawks all it could handle in a 14-10 loss. In that contest, Gonzalez had eight tackles, a sack, intercepted a pass, and forced a fumble. New Mexico Highlands head coach Ron Hudson has some new assistant coaches as he enters his second year at the helm. Among the new staff is Garrett Myers, who is the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He comes to the Cowboys from Northern Illinois, where he coached OL the past three seasons. NMHU plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and went 3-7 last year. The Cowboys open on Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Eastern New Mexico in a non-conference game.

Ripon College in Wisconsin extended an offer to Higley's Jacob Pitts last Sunday. Pitts released the news on his Twitter account after communication Ripon defensive coordinator Mike Hepp. It's the first offer for the 5-10, 200-pound linebacker. Pitts led the Knights in tackles last season with 118 during their 5A Conference championship season. Pitts was a Second Team All-5A San Tan Region selection and can squat 405 pounds. Ripon finished in a three-way tie for first in the Midwest Conference (Div. III) last year with a 9-1 record. The Red Hawks begin this season with a non-conference game at St. Norbert (Wisc.) on Sept. 2.

June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/15/23

Furman University, coming off a 10-win season and a trip to the FCS Playoffs, reached its recruiting branch out to Arizona and got a commitment from Santino Varvel last weekend.



Varvel, 6-3 and 180 pounds, was a Second Team All-5A Conference wide receiver and also took state in the 300-meter hurdles in his junior year. He decided on his new home between eight finalists and the Paladins won out.



"There is nothing else like Furman and Greenville, South Carolina," Varvel said in a text message. "As soon as I got to see the campus and the city, I knew it was special. While I was on my visit, I got to meet the other players who were already committed, and the coaching staff. Furman has a long history of a winning tradition and I'm excited to be a part of it."



Varvel led Canyon View in receiving with 42 catches for 767 yards and nine touchdowns. This will be his fourth varsity season for the Jaguars. He was showcased on Arizona Varsity during the track season earlier this spring.



Furman reached the second round of the playoffs last year. The Paladins return 18 starters from a team that went 10-3. In Athlon Sports' preseason poll, it has Furman ranked No. 6. Furman plays in the Southern Conference, but will step away from that in Week 2 for a night game at South Carolina on Sept. 9.





It was at a camp in Normal, Illinois that Beckham Pellant received an offer from Illinois State last month. Last weekend, the Hamilton quarterback committed to the Redbirds.



The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller took over as the starter midway through the regular season, and threw for 1,533 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions for the Huskies. Pellant rushed for 366 yards and scored five TDs. Hamilton went 5-2 in the seven games he played as the starter. In the Open Division playoffs, Pellant threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Saguaro.



"I easily connected with Coach (offensive coordinator Tony) Petersen and (Head) Coach (Brock) Spack," Pellant said in a text message. "The facilities, campus, and culture are all great as well, so it was a great fit for me."



He is a National Honor Society member and carries a 4.31 GPA. Pellant also punts for the Huskies and was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region in that discipline.



Illinois State will play six home games this year, starting with the opener on Sept. 2 against Dayton. The Redbirds play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) and finished 6-5 in 2022.





Miles Lockhart finished his junior year with an Open Division state title. Before his senior season begins at Basha, he has locked down his college preference. The cornerback announced his commitment to Ohio State.



The 5-10, 185-pound lock-down corner was offered just over a year ago after a camp trip and said OSU was his top school all along the recruiting trail. Lockhart took an official visit to Columbus last month.



Rivals ranks Lockhart as a four-star recruit. His official visit in June was the third trip he made to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have 18 commitments thus far and 15 of them are rated with at least four stars. Expect OSU to have another top-five class when all is said and done.



Lockhart will be a four-year varsity starter for the Bears. In his three seasons, he has 169 tackles and seven interceptions.



Ohio State will be adding a defensive back to the school's Hall of Fame this fall with the induction of Malcolm Jenkins. He won the Thorpe Award in 2008 for OSU and went on to have a 13-year NFL career. The Buckeyes open 2023 with a home game on Sept. 2 against Indiana. CBS will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m.



Keeping it in the Big Ten, Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine selected Illinois over finalists Miami, Oregon, and Utah.



The 6-foot, 175-pound back had a big junior season for the Wolves with 1,347 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns (22 total). Valentine went over 100 yards in seven of his 10 games.

Valentine received his offer from the Illini in May following a showcase event during spring ball. He went on official visits in June to both Utah and Illinois. He continued to work on his speed during the track season and clocked a 10.80 in the 100 meters at the Westwood Hohokam Invite in April.

This year's home schedule for Illinois includes visits from Penn State and Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini will start at home in Champaign against Toledo on Sept. 2. The Big Ten Network will have the game at 4:30 p.m. Illinois finished 8-5 last season and played in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa. UI misses Ohio State in this year's Big Ten schedule.



The Arizona Wildcats hauled in one of their biggest recruits in recent history by keeping Elijah Rushing in Tucson. The 6-5, 240-pound Salpointe defensive end committed to UA.

Rushing is rated as a four-star and is the No. 1 prospect in Arizona by Rivals. He took official visits to UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee since Memorial Day.

A starter for the Lancers the past two years, Rushing has 19 varsity sacks (11.5 last season). Last year, he had 73 tackles and forced four fumbles.

Arizona improved four games from one win in 2021 to a 5-7 record last season. The Wildcats will host six games in Tucson this year, including Pac-12 foes UCLA, Washington, Oregon State, and Utah. The season begins on Sept. 2 with a visit from Northern Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have the telecast at 7 p.m.

