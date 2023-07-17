News More News
ago football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 7/17

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Ripon offers Higley linebacker Pitts

UPDATED: 7/17/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Ripon College in Wisconsin extended an offer to Higley's Jacob Pitts last Sunday. Pitts released the news on his Twitter account after communication Ripon defensive coordinator Mike Hepp. It's the first offer for the 5-10, 200-pound linebacker. Pitts led the Knights in tackles last season with 118 during their 5A Conference championship season. Pitts was a Second Team All-5A San Tan Region selection and can squat 405 pounds. Ripon finished in a three-way tie for first in the Midwest Conference (Div. III) last year with a 9-1 record. The Red Hawks begin this season with a non-conference game at St. Norbert (Wisc.) on Sept. 2.

Monday brought the first offer for Salpointe linebacker Orlando Gonzalez. The 6-2, 225-pound player collected it from New Mexico Highlands. Gonzalez led the Lancers during a breakout season with 97 tackles last season and had 2.5 sacks. He was recognized as a Second Team selection for the 6A East Valley Region. In a 6A quarterfinal game last season against Highland, Salpointe gave the Hawks all it could handle in a 14-10 loss. In that contest, Gonzalez had eight tackles, a sack, intercepted a pass, and forced a fumble. New Mexico Highlands head coach Ron Hudson has some new assistant coaches as he enters his second year at the helm. Among the new staff is Garrett Myers, who is the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He comes to the Cowboys from Northern Illinois, where he coached OL the past three seasons. NMHU plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and went 3-7 last year. The Cowboys open on Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Eastern New Mexico in a non-conference game.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Macalester

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Emilio Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines

Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest

Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Hastings

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson

Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Claremont McKenna

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings

JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa

LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): Brown

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico

Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands

Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona

Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm

Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit

Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State

Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Jamestown

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis

Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Army, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit

James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Grinnell

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown

Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State

Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State

Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Puget Sound

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico

Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown, Rocky Mountain

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian

Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia

Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico

Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Lewis & Clark

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Carthage, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis

Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Lake Forest

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU (preferred walk-on), Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain

Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit

Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA

Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Rocky Mountain

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico

Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa

Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico

Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit

James Weston - Millennium (K): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico

Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Photo Courtesy of Santino Varvel
Photo Courtesy of Santino Varvel

Canyon View wide receiver Varvel commits to Furman

UPDATED: 7/15/23

Furman University, coming off a 10-win season and a trip to the FCS Playoffs, reached its recruiting branch out to Arizona and got a commitment from Santino Varvel last weekend.

Varvel, 6-3 and 180 pounds, was a Second Team All-5A Conference wide receiver and also took state in the 300-meter hurdles in his junior year. He decided on his new home between eight finalists and the Paladins won out.

"There is nothing else like Furman and Greenville, South Carolina," Varvel said in a text message. "As soon as I got to see the campus and the city, I knew it was special. While I was on my visit, I got to meet the other players who were already committed, and the coaching staff. Furman has a long history of a winning tradition and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Varvel led Canyon View in receiving with 42 catches for 767 yards and nine touchdowns. This will be his fourth varsity season for the Jaguars. He was showcased on Arizona Varsity during the track season earlier this spring.

Furman reached the second round of the playoffs last year. The Paladins return 18 starters from a team that went 10-3. In Athlon Sports' preseason poll, it has Furman ranked No. 6. Furman plays in the Southern Conference, but will step away from that in Week 2 for a night game at South Carolina on Sept. 9.


It was at a camp in Normal, Illinois that Beckham Pellant received an offer from Illinois State last month. Last weekend, the Hamilton quarterback committed to the Redbirds.

The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller took over as the starter midway through the regular season, and threw for 1,533 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions for the Huskies. Pellant rushed for 366 yards and scored five TDs. Hamilton went 5-2 in the seven games he played as the starter. In the Open Division playoffs, Pellant threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Saguaro.

"I easily connected with Coach (offensive coordinator Tony) Petersen and (Head) Coach (Brock) Spack," Pellant said in a text message. "The facilities, campus, and culture are all great as well, so it was a great fit for me."

He is a National Honor Society member and carries a 4.31 GPA. Pellant also punts for the Huskies and was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region in that discipline.

Illinois State will play six home games this year, starting with the opener on Sept. 2 against Dayton. The Redbirds play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) and finished 6-5 in 2022.


Miles Lockhart finished his junior year with an Open Division state title. Before his senior season begins at Basha, he has locked down his college preference. The cornerback announced his commitment to Ohio State.

The 5-10, 185-pound lock-down corner was offered just over a year ago after a camp trip and said OSU was his top school all along the recruiting trail. Lockhart took an official visit to Columbus last month.

Rivals ranks Lockhart as a four-star recruit. His official visit in June was the third trip he made to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have 18 commitments thus far and 15 of them are rated with at least four stars. Expect OSU to have another top-five class when all is said and done.

Lockhart will be a four-year varsity starter for the Bears. In his three seasons, he has 169 tackles and seven interceptions.

Ohio State will be adding a defensive back to the school's Hall of Fame this fall with the induction of Malcolm Jenkins. He won the Thorpe Award in 2008 for OSU and went on to have a 13-year NFL career. The Buckeyes open 2023 with a home game on Sept. 2 against Indiana. CBS will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m.


Keeping it in the Big Ten, Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine selected Illinois over finalists Miami, Oregon, and Utah.

The 6-foot, 175-pound back had a big junior season for the Wolves with 1,347 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns (22 total). Valentine went over 100 yards in seven of his 10 games.

Valentine received his offer from the Illini in May following a showcase event during spring ball. He went on official visits in June to both Utah and Illinois. He continued to work on his speed during the track season and clocked a 10.80 in the 100 meters at the Westwood Hohokam Invite in April.

This year's home schedule for Illinois includes visits from Penn State and Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini will start at home in Champaign against Toledo on Sept. 2. The Big Ten Network will have the game at 4:30 p.m. Illinois finished 8-5 last season and played in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa. UI misses Ohio State in this year's Big Ten schedule.


The Arizona Wildcats hauled in one of their biggest recruits in recent history by keeping Elijah Rushing in Tucson. The 6-5, 240-pound Salpointe defensive end committed to UA.

Rushing is rated as a four-star and is the No. 1 prospect in Arizona by Rivals. He took official visits to UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee since Memorial Day.

A starter for the Lancers the past two years, Rushing has 19 varsity sacks (11.5 last season). Last year, he had 73 tackles and forced four fumbles.

Arizona improved four games from one win in 2021 to a 5-7 record last season. The Wildcats will host six games in Tucson this year, including Pac-12 foes UCLA, Washington, Oregon State, and Utah. The season begins on Sept. 2 with a visit from Northern Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have the telecast at 7 p.m.

Hamilton QB Beckham Pellant
Hamilton QB Beckham Pellant
Basha CB Miles Lockhart
Basha CB Miles Lockhart
Chandler RB Ca'lil Valentine
Chandler RB Ca'lil Valentine
Salpointe DE Elijah Rushing
Salpointe DE Elijah Rushing

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral

FURMAN PALADINS

Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton

INDIANA HOOSIERS

Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle

IOWA HAWKEYES

Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Joseph Clark IV (LB) - Saguaro
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain

UNLV REBELS

Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro

UTAH UTES

Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial

YALE BULLDOGS

Billy Eastep (CB) - Brophy

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}