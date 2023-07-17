Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 7/17
Ripon offers Higley linebacker Pitts
UPDATED: 7/17/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
June 26th marked the beginning of a Dead Period. During this time, it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts on or off of college campuses. There is also a break from official and unofficial visits, which are not allowed. This period will last through July 24.
All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).
Ripon College in Wisconsin extended an offer to Higley's Jacob Pitts last Sunday. Pitts released the news on his Twitter account after communication Ripon defensive coordinator Mike Hepp. It's the first offer for the 5-10, 200-pound linebacker. Pitts led the Knights in tackles last season with 118 during their 5A Conference championship season. Pitts was a Second Team All-5A San Tan Region selection and can squat 405 pounds. Ripon finished in a three-way tie for first in the Midwest Conference (Div. III) last year with a 9-1 record. The Red Hawks begin this season with a non-conference game at St. Norbert (Wisc.) on Sept. 2.
Monday brought the first offer for Salpointe linebacker Orlando Gonzalez. The 6-2, 225-pound player collected it from New Mexico Highlands. Gonzalez led the Lancers during a breakout season with 97 tackles last season and had 2.5 sacks. He was recognized as a Second Team selection for the 6A East Valley Region. In a 6A quarterfinal game last season against Highland, Salpointe gave the Hawks all it could handle in a 14-10 loss. In that contest, Gonzalez had eight tackles, a sack, intercepted a pass, and forced a fumble. New Mexico Highlands head coach Ron Hudson has some new assistant coaches as he enters his second year at the helm. Among the new staff is Garrett Myers, who is the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He comes to the Cowboys from Northern Illinois, where he coached OL the past three seasons. NMHU plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and went 3-7 last year. The Cowboys open on Thursday night, Aug. 31 at Eastern New Mexico in a non-conference game.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest
Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico
Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Fort Lewis
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Macalester
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Emilio Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines
Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest
Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Hastings
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State
Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Simpson
Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): Claremont McKenna
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings
JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Grinnell, Oberlin
Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown
Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa
LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Layton Firestone - Hamilton (OT): Central Michigan, Drake
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): Brown
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, South Dakota School of Mines
James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis
Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): Drake, Western New Mexico
Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands
Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Puget Sound
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Northern Arizona
Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Northern Arizona, San Diego
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Fort Lewis, Idaho
Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian
Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Saint Anselm
Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit
Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State
Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Jamestown
Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings
Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis
Demetris Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Fort Lewis
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Army, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, Beloit
James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State, Southern Utah
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Grinnell
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown
Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State
Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State
Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson
Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis
Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Puget Sound
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, GEORGIA TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings, Western New Mexico
Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown, Rocky Mountain
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg
TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian
Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, North Dakota
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia
Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Western New Mexico
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Southern Utah
McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit
Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Western New Mexico
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico
Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Lewis & Clark
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Bowling Green, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Carthage, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): Arizona Christian
Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit
DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis
Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Beloit, Jamestown, Ripon
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson
Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU (preferred walk-on), Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain
Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit
Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): INDIANA
Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, Southern Utah
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Fort Lewis
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Rocky Mountain
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico
Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Drake, Ottawa
Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico
Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Ace Weissenberger - Empire (CB): Saint Anselm
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit
James Weston - Millennium (K): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian
Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Western New Mexico
Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Weber State
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona
Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian
Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Western New Mexico
Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Canyon View wide receiver Varvel commits to Furman
UPDATED: 7/15/23
Furman University, coming off a 10-win season and a trip to the FCS Playoffs, reached its recruiting branch out to Arizona and got a commitment from Santino Varvel last weekend.
Varvel, 6-3 and 180 pounds, was a Second Team All-5A Conference wide receiver and also took state in the 300-meter hurdles in his junior year. He decided on his new home between eight finalists and the Paladins won out.
"There is nothing else like Furman and Greenville, South Carolina," Varvel said in a text message. "As soon as I got to see the campus and the city, I knew it was special. While I was on my visit, I got to meet the other players who were already committed, and the coaching staff. Furman has a long history of a winning tradition and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Varvel led Canyon View in receiving with 42 catches for 767 yards and nine touchdowns. This will be his fourth varsity season for the Jaguars. He was showcased on Arizona Varsity during the track season earlier this spring.
Furman reached the second round of the playoffs last year. The Paladins return 18 starters from a team that went 10-3. In Athlon Sports' preseason poll, it has Furman ranked No. 6. Furman plays in the Southern Conference, but will step away from that in Week 2 for a night game at South Carolina on Sept. 9.
It was at a camp in Normal, Illinois that Beckham Pellant received an offer from Illinois State last month. Last weekend, the Hamilton quarterback committed to the Redbirds.
The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller took over as the starter midway through the regular season, and threw for 1,533 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions for the Huskies. Pellant rushed for 366 yards and scored five TDs. Hamilton went 5-2 in the seven games he played as the starter. In the Open Division playoffs, Pellant threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Saguaro.
"I easily connected with Coach (offensive coordinator Tony) Petersen and (Head) Coach (Brock) Spack," Pellant said in a text message. "The facilities, campus, and culture are all great as well, so it was a great fit for me."
He is a National Honor Society member and carries a 4.31 GPA. Pellant also punts for the Huskies and was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region in that discipline.
Illinois State will play six home games this year, starting with the opener on Sept. 2 against Dayton. The Redbirds play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) and finished 6-5 in 2022.
Miles Lockhart finished his junior year with an Open Division state title. Before his senior season begins at Basha, he has locked down his college preference. The cornerback announced his commitment to Ohio State.
The 5-10, 185-pound lock-down corner was offered just over a year ago after a camp trip and said OSU was his top school all along the recruiting trail. Lockhart took an official visit to Columbus last month.
Rivals ranks Lockhart as a four-star recruit. His official visit in June was the third trip he made to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have 18 commitments thus far and 15 of them are rated with at least four stars. Expect OSU to have another top-five class when all is said and done.
Lockhart will be a four-year varsity starter for the Bears. In his three seasons, he has 169 tackles and seven interceptions.
Ohio State will be adding a defensive back to the school's Hall of Fame this fall with the induction of Malcolm Jenkins. He won the Thorpe Award in 2008 for OSU and went on to have a 13-year NFL career. The Buckeyes open 2023 with a home game on Sept. 2 against Indiana. CBS will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m.
Keeping it in the Big Ten, Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine selected Illinois over finalists Miami, Oregon, and Utah.
The 6-foot, 175-pound back had a big junior season for the Wolves with 1,347 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns (22 total). Valentine went over 100 yards in seven of his 10 games.
Valentine received his offer from the Illini in May following a showcase event during spring ball. He went on official visits in June to both Utah and Illinois. He continued to work on his speed during the track season and clocked a 10.80 in the 100 meters at the Westwood Hohokam Invite in April.
This year's home schedule for Illinois includes visits from Penn State and Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini will start at home in Champaign against Toledo on Sept. 2. The Big Ten Network will have the game at 4:30 p.m. Illinois finished 8-5 last season and played in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa. UI misses Ohio State in this year's Big Ten schedule.
The Arizona Wildcats hauled in one of their biggest recruits in recent history by keeping Elijah Rushing in Tucson. The 6-5, 240-pound Salpointe defensive end committed to UA.
Rushing is rated as a four-star and is the No. 1 prospect in Arizona by Rivals. He took official visits to UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee since Memorial Day.
A starter for the Lancers the past two years, Rushing has 19 varsity sacks (11.5 last season). Last year, he had 73 tackles and forced four fumbles.
Arizona improved four games from one win in 2021 to a 5-7 record last season. The Wildcats will host six games in Tucson this year, including Pac-12 foes UCLA, Washington, Oregon State, and Utah. The season begins on Sept. 2 with a visit from Northern Arizona. The Pac-12 Network will have the telecast at 7 p.m.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral
FURMAN PALADINS
Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS
Jaedon Matthews (RB) - Saguaro
IDAHO VANDALS
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton
INDIANA HOOSIERS
Alan Soukup (LS) - Pinnacle
IOWA HAWKEYES
Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Joseph Clark IV (LB) - Saguaro
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain
UNLV REBELS
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
UTAH UTES
Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial
YALE BULLDOGS
Billy Eastep (CB) - Brophy