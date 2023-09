UPDATED: 9/20/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

In his third year on varsity, Corona del Sol quarterback Connor Ackerley is putting up some big yardage numbers. The 6-1, 175-pound signal caller received his first offer from Western New Mexico last Thursday. Ackerley has thrown for 1,166 yards (291.5 per game) and is completing 67 percent of his passes. For his varsity career, he has 35 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. This week, the Aztecs have a Tempe District battle at Marcos de Niza on Friday. Western New Mexico began Lone Star Conference (Div. II) play last Saturday with a 30-9 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Mustangs are led by Queen Creek alum Devin Larsen, who attempted 51 passes and completed 27 of them for 333 yards. WNMU (1-2) will hit the road this week to San Angelo, Texas to face #22 Angelo State (1-2).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (9/14):

Horizon offensive guard Dylan NolanCook received an offer from Lincoln Univ. (Mo.).

Hamilton running back Avery Knight received an offer from Mount Union (Ohio).

O'Connor offensive tackle TJ Millsap received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Millennium center Trey Schoaf received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

O'Connor defensive tackle Trace Teague received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Buena safety Adrian Bonilla received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Liberty linebacker Zane Tallman received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry quarterback Daniel Rustin received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Hamilton offensive guard Diego Hurtado received his first offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Arizona College Prep cornerback Jared Chumley received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Boulder Creek offensive tackle Maddox Snyder received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

ALA-West Foothills quarterback Caden Callister received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.