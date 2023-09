UPDATED: 9/6/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Canyon View made a change at quarterback for its second game and Justin Clark got his first varsity start. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was ready when his name was called and delivered with 342 yards and five touchdown passes in a 42-0 win at Agua Fria last Friday. On Tuesday, Clark received his first offer from Concordia University in Wisconsin. Aside from throwing passes, he is also talented in punting (Second Team All-Region last season), on the track (finished fourth in state in javelin), and in the classroom (4.30 weighted GPA). Concordia Wisconsin began its season last Saturday with a roasting of Martin Luther (Minn.), 55-14. Horizon alum Roman Funk got into the game for the Falcons in the fourth quarter and threw two touchdown passes. CUW looks for another win this Saturday at Northwestern (Minn.). Concordia plays in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III).



Four West Valley players collected offers from Arizona Christian this week. Getting offers from the Firestorm were Jordan Davis, Christian Hunter, Dylan Escalante, and WestLee McLeod. Davis is a 5-10, 170-pound safety and slot receiver at Cactus. He caught a pair of touchdowns in the Cobras' 20-17 win over Snowflake and also had seven tackles. Hunter, Escalante, and McLeod all play on the offensive line at Shadow Ridge. Hunter (6-4, 275) is a tackle. Escalante (6-6, 280) lines up on the other side at tackle. McLeod (6-foot, 295) is in between at guard and center. That group will have a tall task this Friday lining up against Arizona commits Elijah Rushing and Keona Wilhite, who are the defensive ends at Salpointe. Arizona Christian (0-1) is returning from its bye week and will host its home opener in Glendale against Fort Lewis (Colo.) this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (8/31):

Millennium center Trey Schoaf received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Arizona College Prep defensive end Cayden Gibson received an offer from Simpson.

Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Alex Ryan received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Cesar Chavez running back Thomon Milligan received his first offer from Dakota Wesleyan (S. Dak.).

Deer Valley linebacker Jacob Kreuziger received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.