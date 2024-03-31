UPDATED: 3/31/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Today we launch the 2025 Recruiting Page! So far, 70 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2024 football season.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

He may play at a 2A school, but Uriah Neloms is racking up the Division I offers. The 6-3, 185-pound receiver at San Tan Charter has offers from San Diego State, Northern Arizona, Dartmouth, and all three service academies (Army, Navy, and Air Force). Neloms finished his junior year with 53 catches for 1,118 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, all of which were team highs for the Roadrunners. After playing his freshman year at Casteel, Neloms is going into his third season on the STCHS varsity. His season-high was 268 yards on 10 catches and four touchdowns in a thrilling, 48-47 win over San Tan Foothills. Neloms has also played varsity baseball and basketball for the Roadrunners. He was a First Team All-2A Conference selection last season, has been laser-timed at 4.68 in the 40, and ranked No. 2 on the team with a deadlift of 475 pounds. San Tan Charter (10-3 last season) will open the 2024 season with the first game for any team in the state on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Scottsdale Christian (12-2 in 2023 and 2A state champions).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.