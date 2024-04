This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Earning his first offer on Thursday was Gunnar Barth . The Casa Grande offensive guard secured it from Grinnell. Barth, who is 6-3, and 280 pounds, can play guard, tackle, or center. Last season, he played in 10 of the Cougars' 11 games and helped CGUHS average 205 passing yards and 34 points per game. Barth has stellar grades with a 4.0 unweighted GPA and 4.60 weighted. Grinnell, located in Iowa, finished 2-8 last season. The Pioneers play in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 400 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 4/11/24

It doesn't matter whether Oregon plays in the Pac-12 Conference (which the Ducks joined in 1915) or in the revamped Big Ten Conference (which they will be playing in for the first time this fall), the program has a knack for snagging Arizona's top athletes. The Ducks did so once again as Notre Dame Prep wide receiver Cooper Perry, a four-star national recruit, announced on Wednesday that he plans to commit to Oregon.

Perry has played 31 varsity games over the past three years for the Saints and has scored 40 receiving touchdowns (43 overall). The 6-2, 190-pound pass catcher is regarded as one of the top Arizona prospects for the '25 class. Perry has back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons.

Perry has been selected to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl in San Antonio. A multi-sport athlete, he is also an All-American performer on the lacrosse field. Following the All-American Bowl, Perry plans to early enroll at UO.



He selected the Ducks over 29 other offers including finalists Arizona State and Oklahoma. Oregon has had Perry as a target for a long time. The Ducks offered him back in October of his sophomore year.

For the 2024 class, three players from Arizona signed with the Ducks, including Salpointe defensive end Elijah Rushing, another top prospect nationally. The run could continue as 2026 defensive tackle Tony Cumberland from Desert Mountain has already committed to Oregon as well.

Oregon is midway through its spring practices as the Ducks went through their seventh workout on Thursday. A scrimmage is coming this Saturday and then the annual Spring Game will be at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on April 27. The Ducks are coming off a dominating performance in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day with a 45-6 victory over Liberty. It was the second bowl win for head coach Dan Lanning, who is 22-5 running the show over his first two seasons.