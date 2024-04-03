UPDATED: 4/2/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

Red Mountain has a few juniors with offers and one of them is Bode Wagner. The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver collected his second offer from a service academy as Army offered him on Tuesday. Wagner led the Mountain Lions in all three receiving categories as he finished with 51 catches for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's been running track this spring and posted a PR of 10.91 in the 100 meters last weekend at the Becky Matthews Invitational. Army will no longer be an independent in football. The Black Knights will be football-only members of the American Athletic Conference this year. Army's debut in the league will come in Week 2 on Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, the Black Knights begin at home in West Point on Friday, Aug. 30 against Lehigh (Pa.). Army concluded last season at 6-6 following a 17-11 victory over rival Navy.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.