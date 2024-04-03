Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 4/2
Army offers Red Mountain WR Bode Wagner
UPDATED: 4/2/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).
Red Mountain has a few juniors with offers and one of them is Bode Wagner. The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver collected his second offer from a service academy as Army offered him on Tuesday. Wagner led the Mountain Lions in all three receiving categories as he finished with 51 catches for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's been running track this spring and posted a PR of 10.91 in the 100 meters last weekend at the Becky Matthews Invitational. Army will no longer be an independent in football. The Black Knights will be football-only members of the American Athletic Conference this year. Army's debut in the league will come in Week 2 on Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, the Black Knights begin at home in West Point on Friday, Aug. 30 against Lehigh (Pa.). Army concluded last season at 6-6 following a 17-11 victory over rival Navy.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Grinnell
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Northern Arizona
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): California, Columbia
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Washington State
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Western New Mexico
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Central Michigan, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Northern Arizona
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Montana State-Northern
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Montana State-Northern
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State
Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, San Diego State
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Army
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Ithaca, Long Island
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Fordham
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Navy
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, Washington State
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Grinnell
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Central receiver Miles commits to UNLV
UPDATED: 3/26/24
We already have two juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. Both are to Division I schools with one on offense and one on defense.
Central receiver Cassidee Miles will head northwest as he became the fifth known commitment UNLV's recruiting class. The 6-5, 185-pound pass catcher made his announcement to play for the Rebels in early February. He had 354 receiving yards in eight games for a Bobcats' team that finished with an 8-2 record. He committed to UNLV after visiting the campus in Las Vegas during its Junior Day weekend. Miles was also offered by Oregon, Kansas State and Arizona, and most recently, picked up one from Iowa State on Sunday. He has a 6-9 wingspan and is the son of Willie Miles, who played for the University of Tennessee before making the Indianapolis Colts' roster. UNLV fans will get their first look at the Rebels this Saturday at the Spring Showcase. The free event will take place at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a controlled scrimmage. UNLV is coming off a 14-game season (for the first time) that ended with an appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. It was the first bowl game for the Rebels (9-5) in a decade. The win total was the most for the school since 1984.
Cree Thomas made it known back in November that he will be going to Notre Dame. The 6-1, 175-pound cornerback plays for Brophy Prep. Just a month before committing, Thomas enjoyed a game day visit in South Bend for the Fighting Irish's game against longtime-rival, USC. Thomas picked Notre Dame over seven other Power Five offers. In addition to being a lockdown corner, he is a kick returner averaging 22.8 yards per runback last season. Thomas is on the track team competing in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump. He cleared six feet in the latter earlier this month at the Aztec Invitational. Notre Dame started its six-week spring practice period on March 7 inside the Irish Athletic Center. That will lead up to the annual Blue-Gold Game taking place on April 20 in Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish went 10-3 last year, capping it off with a dominating 40-8 victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. The defense had four sacks and limited OSU to just two yards rushing in the game. Brophy alum Benjamin Morrison finished his sophomore year with a bowl game interception for the second straight season. He has nine picks in his two years with the Irish.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central