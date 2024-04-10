Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 4/9

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Penn extends offer to Casteel wide receiver Elijah Beamon

UPDATED: 4/9/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

Penn ended last season at 6-4 overall, including Ivy League wins over Columbia, Yale, and Cornell. The Quakers averaged 286 passing yards per game and looked towards that phase of the game as they offered Casteel wide receiver Elijah Beamon on Tuesday. The 6-1, 180-pound player led the Colts in receiving yards (535 yards) and scored seven total touchdowns, despite playing in just six games due to a hip injury. Beamon is an excellent route runner, has great hands, and is elusive after the catch. He's also a scholar-baller that carries a 4.0 GPA. The offer from Penn is his fourth overall and first from the prestigious Ivy League. The Quakers are currently in their third week of spring practices. Penn is going three days a week leading up to its Spring Game on April 20.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Advertisement

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Grinnell

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Northern Arizona

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): California, Columbia

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Penn

Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Washington State

Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Western New Mexico

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Central Michigan, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Northern Arizona

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Montana State-Northern

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Northern Arizona, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Montana State-Northern

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State

Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, San Diego State

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Army

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Ithaca, Long Island

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Fordham

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Navy, Princeton

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Brown, Western Michigan

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, Washington State

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Grinnell

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Central receiver Miles commits to UNLV

UPDATED: 3/26/24

We already have two juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. Both are to Division I schools with one on offense and one on defense.

Central receiver Cassidee Miles will head northwest as he became the fifth known commitment UNLV's recruiting class. The 6-5, 185-pound pass catcher made his announcement to play for the Rebels in early February. He had 354 receiving yards in eight games for a Bobcats' team that finished with an 8-2 record. He committed to UNLV after visiting the campus in Las Vegas during its Junior Day weekend. Miles was also offered by Oregon, Kansas State and Arizona, and most recently, picked up one from Iowa State on Sunday. He has a 6-9 wingspan and is the son of Willie Miles, who played for the University of Tennessee before making the Indianapolis Colts' roster. UNLV fans will get their first look at the Rebels this Saturday at the Spring Showcase. The free event will take place at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a controlled scrimmage. UNLV is coming off a 14-game season (for the first time) that ended with an appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. It was the first bowl game for the Rebels (9-5) in a decade. The win total was the most for the school since 1984.


Cree Thomas made it known back in November that he will be going to Notre Dame. The 6-1, 175-pound cornerback plays for Brophy Prep. Just a month before committing, Thomas enjoyed a game day visit in South Bend for the Fighting Irish's game against longtime-rival, USC. Thomas picked Notre Dame over seven other Power Five offers. In addition to being a lockdown corner, he is a kick returner averaging 22.8 yards per runback last season. Thomas is on the track team competing in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump. He cleared six feet in the latter earlier this month at the Aztec Invitational. Notre Dame started its six-week spring practice period on March 7 inside the Irish Athletic Center. That will lead up to the annual Blue-Gold Game taking place on April 20 in Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish went 10-3 last year, capping it off with a dominating 40-8 victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. The defense had four sacks and limited OSU to just two yards rushing in the game. Brophy alum Benjamin Morrison finished his sophomore year with a bowl game interception for the second straight season. He has nine picks in his two years with the Irish.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement