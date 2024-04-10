UPDATED: 4/9/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

Penn ended last season at 6-4 overall, including Ivy League wins over Columbia, Yale, and Cornell. The Quakers averaged 286 passing yards per game and looked towards that phase of the game as they offered Casteel wide receiver Elijah Beamon on Tuesday. The 6-1, 180-pound player led the Colts in receiving yards (535 yards) and scored seven total touchdowns, despite playing in just six games due to a hip injury. Beamon is an excellent route runner, has great hands, and is elusive after the catch. He's also a scholar-baller that carries a 4.0 GPA. The offer from Penn is his fourth overall and first from the prestigious Ivy League. The Quakers are currently in their third week of spring practices. Penn is going three days a week leading up to its Spring Game on April 20.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.