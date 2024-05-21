Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 5/20
Eastern Washington offers Horizon TE Jax Markovich
UPDATED: 5/20/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools scheduled spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Earning new offers on Sunday and Monday was Jackson Murray. The Horizon defensive tackle secured them from Army and South Dakota State. Murray, who is 6-1 and 265 pounds, had 44 tackles for the Huskies last season. He has a busy summer planned and intends to compete in seven camps, including San Diego State, Montana, and Idaho. This spring, Murray was busy with track & field. He threw the shot put and placed fourth in the Paradise Valley District championship meet. Army's ticket allotment for the annual Army-Navy Game has already sold out. This year's contest will take place on Dec. 14 on the Washington Commanders' home field in Landover, Md. The Black Knights took last year's game in a defensive battle, 17-11 in Foxboro to finish 6-6. South Dakota State had a pair of players drafted by the NFL last month. Mason McCormick went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round and Isaiah Davis was taken a round later by the New York Jets. It's the second time in three years that multiple Jackrabbits were selected. SDSU ran the table last year going 15-0 to claim its second straight FCS title. The Jackrabbits will enter this year on a 29-game winning streak.
One of Murray's teammates also claimed an FCS offer on Monday as Jax Markovich received one from Eastern Washington. Markovich, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end, caught 16 passes for 151 yards for Horizon with a pair of touchdowns last year. He is heading into his third year on varsity for the Huskies. Markovich has now accumulated 11 Division I offers. He is a multi-sport athlete (basketball) and carries a 4.10 GPA. Eastern Washington played its Spring Game last month with the defense defeating the offense in a modified scoring system game. Making one of the pics for the Eagle D was Chandler alum Kentrell Williams Jr. EWU finished 4-7 last season and plays in the Big Sky Conference.
Here's the rest of the offers from Sunday and Monday:
Sunnyslope defensive end Isaiah Ward received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Verrado running back Jack Isidore received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Centennial offensive guard Camren Durfee received offers from Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Lake Forest.
Perry offensive tackle Jax Waddell received offers from Rocky Mountain and Hastings.
Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received his first offers from Crown (Minn.) and Lake Forest.
Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Crown.
Queen Creek offensive tackle Ryan Pienta received his first offer from Crown.
Liberty offensive guard JR Hecklinski received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Brophy tight end Nassim Isaac received his first offer from Livingstone (N. Car.).
O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Hastings.
ALA-Queen Creek offensive guard Riggs Anderson received offers from Rocky Mountain and Lake Forest.
Thunderbird quarterback Andrew Cohill received his first offer from Crown.
Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen received his first offers from Lewis & Clark (Ore.) and Lake Forest.
Desert Ridge safety Jackson Brown received offers from Rocky Mountain and Hastings.
Catalina Foothills cornerback Casch Cornell received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry safety Jayden Kimling received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Desert Edge offensive guard Antonio Gutierrez received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Camden LaMar Brown received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Queen Creek wide receiver Quintin Miles received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
McClintock wide receiver Kemon Jackson received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Verrado safety Caden Gingg received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kaden Bergman received an offer from Lake Forest.
Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Casa Grande offensive guard Lelend Cevedia received an offer from Montana Tech.
Hamilton wide receiver Jacob DeBoy received his first offer from Lake Forest.
ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Kingston McCabe received an offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain offensive tackle Bryce Hevesy received an offer from Southern Utah.
Cactus Shadows offensive guard Cavan Pine received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Valley Vista wide receiver Jeramicheal Hernandez received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Chandler center Isaiah Garcia received an offer from Crown.
Hamilton offensive guard Liam Mistlebauer received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Perry offensive tackle Josh Brossman received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Pinnacle linebacker Owen Pimbert received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley received his first offer from Lake Forest.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Rocky Mountain
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Hastings, San Diego
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Minot State
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Lake Forest
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Montana State-Northern
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Cornell, Southern Utah
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings
Dajon Hinton - Saguaro (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State, Yale
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, South Dakota State
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Lake Forest
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Lake Forest
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, San Diego State
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Minot State
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Desert Edge CB Jamar Beal-Goines commits to Texas A&M Aggies
UPDATED: 4/30/24
Texas A&M is closing in on the national Top 10 when it comes to recruiting rankings and on Sunday, the Aggies added a corner from Arizona.
Three-star Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines announced his commitment to the Aggies as the school's 10th known commitment for the '25 class.
The 6-foot, 175-pound secondary player and speedster holds 18 offers with Texas A&M coming in relatively later in the process. Beal-Goines received his offer from the Aggies last January. He went on an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago and his talks with the coaching staff helped solidify his decision.
"My relationship with (defensive backs) Coach (Jordan) Peterson is what started it," Beal-Goines said in a text message. "When I visited and met with (Head) Coach (Mike) Elko, it sealed the deal."
A track athlete, Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. He ranks in the top five in Arizona for both the 100-meters (10.43) and 200-meters (21.41). Beal-Goines has been laser-timed at 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. On the football field, he had 24 tackles last season and has intercepted three passes in his two-year varsity career with the Scorpions.
Texas A&M had four players drafted by NFL teams last weekend. That list includes linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round. Elko just completed his first season of spring practices with the Aggies. He was hired in November after leading Duke the past two seasons. Texas A&M opens its schedule on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field in College Station against Notre Dame.
For the second week in a row, Arizona State has added an in-state commitment. Saguaro athlete Dajon Hinton announced his intentions to play for his hometown school.
The 5-11, 175-pounder plays both cornerback and receiver for the Sabercats. He is eager to get back on the field this fall because he missed his entire junior season due to an ACL tear. The last time he played in a game for Saguaro, Jason Mohns was his head coach. Mohns is now the tight ends coach at Arizona State.
In his sophomore year in 2022, Hinton caught 25 passes for 457 yards and scored five touchdowns (one on a kick return). Defensively, he made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass. It was just a few weeks after playing in the Open Division championship game that he received his offer from the Sun Devils.
Hinton has a multi-sport background (basketball and track) and carries a 3.83 GPA. He selected ASU over 16 other offers.
A couple weeks ago, Arizona State named a new receivers coach in Hines Ward. He played 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl MVP in the team's win over Seattle. Ward started his coaching career with the Steelers before moving on to the Jets and Florida Atlantic. ASU (3-9 last season) opens on Aug. 31 in Tempe against Wyoming.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Saguaro
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central