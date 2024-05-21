UPDATED: 5/20/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 420 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Game times listed are in Arizona time.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 25). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools scheduled spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Earning new offers on Sunday and Monday was Jackson Murray. The Horizon defensive tackle secured them from Army and South Dakota State. Murray, who is 6-1 and 265 pounds, had 44 tackles for the Huskies last season. He has a busy summer planned and intends to compete in seven camps, including San Diego State, Montana, and Idaho. This spring, Murray was busy with track & field. He threw the shot put and placed fourth in the Paradise Valley District championship meet. Army's ticket allotment for the annual Army-Navy Game has already sold out. This year's contest will take place on Dec. 14 on the Washington Commanders' home field in Landover, Md. The Black Knights took last year's game in a defensive battle, 17-11 in Foxboro to finish 6-6. South Dakota State had a pair of players drafted by the NFL last month. Mason McCormick went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round and Isaiah Davis was taken a round later by the New York Jets. It's the second time in three years that multiple Jackrabbits were selected. SDSU ran the table last year going 15-0 to claim its second straight FCS title. The Jackrabbits will enter this year on a 29-game winning streak.



One of Murray's teammates also claimed an FCS offer on Monday as Jax Markovich received one from Eastern Washington. Markovich, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end, caught 16 passes for 151 yards for Horizon with a pair of touchdowns last year. He is heading into his third year on varsity for the Huskies. Markovich has now accumulated 11 Division I offers. He is a multi-sport athlete (basketball) and carries a 4.10 GPA. Eastern Washington played its Spring Game last month with the defense defeating the offense in a modified scoring system game. Making one of the pics for the Eagle D was Chandler alum Kentrell Williams Jr. EWU finished 4-7 last season and plays in the Big Sky Conference.



Here's the rest of the offers from Sunday and Monday:



Sunnyslope defensive end Isaiah Ward received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Verrado running back Jack Isidore received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Centennial offensive guard Camren Durfee received offers from Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Lake Forest.

Perry offensive tackle Jax Waddell received offers from Rocky Mountain and Hastings.

Marana offensive tackle Tyler Evans received his first offers from Crown (Minn.) and Lake Forest.

Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Crown.

Queen Creek offensive tackle Ryan Pienta received his first offer from Crown.

Liberty offensive guard JR Hecklinski received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Brophy tight end Nassim Isaac received his first offer from Livingstone (N. Car.).

O'Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Hastings.

ALA-Queen Creek offensive guard Riggs Anderson received offers from Rocky Mountain and Lake Forest.

Thunderbird quarterback Andrew Cohill received his first offer from Crown.

Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen received his first offers from Lewis & Clark (Ore.) and Lake Forest.

Desert Ridge safety Jackson Brown received offers from Rocky Mountain and Hastings.

Catalina Foothills cornerback Casch Cornell received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Perry safety Jayden Kimling received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Desert Edge offensive guard Antonio Gutierrez received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Camden LaMar Brown received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Queen Creek wide receiver Quintin Miles received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

McClintock wide receiver Kemon Jackson received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Verrado safety Caden Gingg received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kaden Bergman received an offer from Lake Forest.

Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Casa Grande offensive guard Lelend Cevedia received an offer from Montana Tech.

Hamilton wide receiver Jacob DeBoy received his first offer from Lake Forest.

ALA-Queen Creek wide receiver Kingston McCabe received an offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle Bryce Hevesy received an offer from Southern Utah.

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Cavan Pine received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Valley Vista wide receiver Jeramicheal Hernandez received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Chandler center Isaiah Garcia received an offer from Crown.

Hamilton offensive guard Liam Mistlebauer received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Perry offensive tackle Josh Brossman received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Pinnacle linebacker Owen Pimbert received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley received his first offer from Lake Forest.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.