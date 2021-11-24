Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: First Round

STAT BLOG: 11/24/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Zach Wren (Pinnacle)



The Pioneers finished the regular season with a four-game losing streak and a 3-7 record. But Pinnacle faced nine playoff teams during the regular season and bounced back with a 32-29 victory at O'Connor to show it belonged in the postseason bracket. Leading the way was senior quarterback Zach Wren (6-1, 190), who posted his highest passing total with 332 yards to go with a pair of touchdown passes and an important 17-yard scramble that set up another score. Wren threw both TD passes to Myles Libman (126 yards) while Duce Robinson (87 yards) and Chris Cappellini (70) both had productive nights. The win was Pinnacle's first on the road in the playoffs in school history.

Next Up: Pinnacle (4-7) will travel to Scottsdale to take on Chaparral (7-4) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Serge Gboweiah (Desert View)

The Jaguars won a playoff game for the first time since 1987 and the 5-11, 180-pound senior was a big reason why. In a home game against Millennium, Gboweiah had 28 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-13 win. He went over the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his varsity career. The victory was the 10th for DVHS - a new school record. Gboweiah, an Ed Doherty Award finalist, will go on a road trip to the Valley with his team to try and extend the season.

Next Up: Desert View (10-1) will travel to Goodyear to take on Desert Edge (9-2) in a 5A quarterfinal this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Micah Johnson (Sunrise Mountain)

The Mustangs won the 5A Conference title in 2020 powered by a strong ground game that was so good, they threw just one pass in the championship. This year, Sunrise likes to take it through the air with QB Hunter Kronengold and Johnson. The two connected for long touchdown plays of 96 and 85 yards in the first quarter. Johnson had 175 of his eventual 210 receiving yards in the opening 12 minutes. That performance raised his season total to 959 yards putting him at the cusp of the 1,000-mark. Sunrise started 1-3 after four games after facing Horizon, Liberty, and Cactus in consecutive weeks. Playing those tough opponents helped the Mustangs in the long term.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (7-4) will travel to Desert Mountain (10-1) for a 5A quarterfinal in Scottsdale this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Quentin Bouise (Horizon)

Bouise (6-3, 220) plays on the Huskies' line at defensive end and offensive guard. The senior had three tackles and a pair of sacks in Horizon's 49-0 blanking of Cactus Shadows. It was the first shutout for HHS since 2019. During track season last spring, Bouise threw the javelin. With last Friday's win, Horizon, the top seed, has guaranteed itself at least one more home game. This week, the Huskies have the advantage of a long bus ride for their opponent from Southern Arizona.

Next Up: Horizon (9-2) will host Cienega (8-3) in a 5A quarterfinal in Scottsdale this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Parker McClure (Red Mountain)

The Mountain Lions had a battle with No. 13 Centennial (who we all know is better than that number). The 6-foot, 220-pound senior fills this space for a second straight week after a 14-tackle night where he both forced a fumble and recovered one in a narrow 20-19 win. Since last week, McClure was named to the First Team All-6A Fiesta Region at linebacker. In Friday's game, he made his presence known early with a big hit on a Coyote running back.

Next Up: Red Mountain (10-2) will host Brophy (7-4) in East Mesa for a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Camren Foster (Desert Edge)

Foster, a 6-1, 175-pound cornerback, made a big play early in the second half to help put the game away. With the slot receiver moving towards the sideline, Foster picked him up after a five-yard route, jumped up, and made the pick. He then spun and headed for the right sideline where he sped 30 yards untouched. The pick-six increased Desert Edge's lead to 27-7 and the Scorpions went on to win 43-7 for their fifth straight win. The celebration had Foster and his teammates doing a swimming motion with their arms. The Scorpions try to keep their 5A Conference title hopes afloat this week.

Next Up: Desert Edge (9-2) will host Desert View (10-1) in Goodyear for a 5A quarterfinal this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Marcus Lye (Brophy)

Brophy ended a two-game slide with a 22-9 win over Desert Ridge. Lye, the Broncos' senior kicker, scored the only points of the second half with a pair of field goals, giving him three on the night. In addition to that, he continually gave the Jaguars long fields as five of his six kickoffs went into the end zone. Lye also punted once and it was downed at the 2-yard line. Those little things can make a difference in what should be another close game this week.

Next Up: Brophy (7-4) is on the road at Red Mountain (10-2) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

TEAM - Mountain Ridge

The 5-1 start for the Mountain Lions was brought down a notch with region losses to Boulder Creek and O'Connor. Adding to the adversity was a 35-14 deficit in the second quarter at Mountain View. But, Mountain Ridge had been there before. Back in Week 3, the Lions came back from that same 35-14 score against Centennial. On Friday, MRHS rallied behind its passing game. Junior Brendan Anderson finished 31-of-47 for 416 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those five TDs went to Terrance Hall (who also had the game-winner on a run). Sophomore Ryland Sands had 10 receptions for 147 yards and a score. The defense kept coming up with stops in the second half. Mountain View got to the Ridge 26-yard line with less than three minutes to play. A sack by sophomore Race Roebuck put the Toros in fourth and long and they weren't able to convert. The win (40-35) was Mountain Ridge's first playoff win in 17 years.

Next Up: Mountain Ridge (8-3) is on the road in Gilbert against Williams Field (9-2) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

