STAT BLOG: 11/15/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Gunner Fagrell (Higley)



The Knights finished the regular season averaging just over 40 points per game and carried an 8-2 record into the 5A playoffs as the top seed. Higley took it to another level with a 72-3 opening round win over Ironwood Ridge. Leading the way was sophomore quarterback Gunner Fagrell (6-1, 160), who posted his second-highest passing total of the year with 381 yards to go with five touchdown passes. Fagrell threw a pair of TDs each to JD Decausmaker and Jaden Taylor, plus one to Taveon Sueing. Decausmaker (111 yards) and Taylor (145) both had productive nights. The victory was the fifth consecutive for the Knights, the defending 5A champions.

Next Up: Higley (9-2) will host Millennium (7-4) in a 5A quarterfinal in Gilbert this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Adam Mohammed (Apollo)

The Hawks won a playoff game for the first time since 2012 and the 6-foot, 185-pound senior was a big reason why. In a home game against Casa Grande, Mohammed had 17 carries for 192 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-21 victory. Already with three straight seasons over 1,300 yards, he is now at 1,861 for the season leaving him 139 yards from 2,000. The win was the ninth straight for Apollo, its longest streak since 1998. Mohammed, an Ed Doherty Award finalist, will get another home game as Campo Verde surprised Cactus on the other side of the bracket.

Next Up: Apollo (10-1) will host Campo Verde (6-5) in a 5A quarterfinal in Glendale this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Brandon Phelps (ALA-Gilbert North)

The Eagles won the 4A Conference title in 2022 behind their passing offense. This year, there's a new conference, and a new quarterback, but Phelps is still part of the crew hauling in those passes. Conner White connected with Phelps for first-quarter scores of 73 and 26 yards in a 48-25 win over Marana. Phelps (6-3, 190) finished with 215 yards in his eight receptions. That performance raised his season total to 1,443 yards. He is the all-time Arizona leader in career receptions (271), receiving yards (4,745) and receiving touchdowns (60). ALA-Gilbert North lost just one region game this season. The Eagles will get another shot at the team that dealt that to them.

Next Up: ALA-Gilbert North (7-4) will travel to Horizon (9-2) for a 5A quarterfinal in Scottsdale this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Mardale Rowe (Brophy)

Rowe (6-2, 235) plays on the Broncos' line as an edge rusher. The senior had 11 tackles and a pair of sacks in Brophy's 35-7 victory over Mesa. It was the fifth straight win for the Broncos. Rowe was named to the First Team All-6A Central Region. He shows explosion off the line along with passion and a dawg attitude to make plays. Arizona, Kansas, and Oregon are among his 17 college offers. Brophy, the top seed, has guaranteed itself at least one more home game. This week, the Broncos' opponent will come from the Chandler School District.

Next Up: Brophy (9-2) will play Casteel (6-5) on its home field at Central HS in Phoenix in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Champ Gennicks (Red Mountain)

The Mountain Lions had a battle with their Brown Road rivals for a second straight week. This time, with the stakes a little higher, Red Mountain pulled it out. Gennicks, a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker, had a seven-tackle night along with a sack and a fumble recovery in a hard-fought 20-14 win. This week, he earned his first college offer (from Western New Mexico). Gennicks has gotten stronger as the season goes on. He has 35 tackles in the Lions' last three games.

Next Up: Red Mountain (5-6) is on the road at Pinnacle (7-4) in North Phoenix in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Presley Jones (Horizon)

Jones, a 6-3, 150-pound junior cornerback, made a big play in the second quarter during the Huskies' turnaround. He moved up about five yards letting the receiver go behind him (safety was on the coverage). The pass was going towards the slot on a curl route and it came right to Jones. He took it back 80 yards, untouched, to give Horizon a 28-14 lead. The Huskies trailed Canyon View 14-0 early and that defensive score was part of an onslaught that gave HHS a 57-21 lead at the half (43 points in the quarter). It was one of two interceptions in the game for Jones, who also had three tackles. Horizon defeated Canyon View (77-21) for the second time this year and will try to do the same thing again this week in another rematch.

Next Up: Horizon (9-2) will host ALA-Gilbert North (7-4) in Scottsdale for a 5A quarterfinal this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jaci Dickerson (Saguaro)

After dropping two in a row late in the season, Saguaro has flipped the switch in time for playoff football. The Sabercats closed the regular season with a win over Pinnacle and followed that up with a resounding 59-13 victory over Queen Creek. Dickerson, a senior receiver, piled up 220 yards on just three kickoff returns. He brought two of them back for touchdowns. When he wasn't returning kicks, Dickerson caught four passes for 141 yards and scored a TD.



Next Up: Saguaro (6-5) will host Perry (8-3) in Scottsdale for a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

TEAM - Campo Verde

For a while, it didn't look like the Coyotes would stretch their streak of playoff appearances to seven. Campo Verde sat at 2-5 as it entered its bye week after losing a lead in the fourth quarter against Sunnyslope. The "playoffs" started in Game 8 for the Coyotes. And they're still going. After finishing the regular season on a three-game win streak, CVHS traveled to Cactus, a finalist in 2022, as the No. 13 seed. The Coyotes gained the lead in the second quarter and never gave it back. Campo used a goal-line stand to stuff the Cobras at the 1-yard line to close out a 28-21 upset win. Junior quarterback Treyson Shahan had a pair of touchdown passes (one each to Carter Haygood and Gavin Silene). Haygood had a team-high 112 yards receiving. Running backs Athan Ferber and Bobby Blackburn accounted for the other two scores on the ground. Defensively, Silene (a linebacker), intercepted a pass as did sophomore Wyatt Rauch. Senior linebacker Jackson Stubblefield had a team-high nine tackles for the Coyotes. The 2019 Campo Verde Coyotes pulled off a couple surprises while making a run to the 5A title game. This year's team has the chance to make its own magic.

Next Up: Campo Verde (6-5) is on the road in Glendale against Apollo (10-1) in a 5A quarterfinal this Friday.