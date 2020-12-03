ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Quarterfinal Round

STAT BLOG: 12/2/20

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a standout performer in the Open, 6A, or 5A playoffs for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". We hit on eight teams still alive in their quest for a Gold Ball.

QUARTERBACK - Gage Dayley (Highland)



The Hawks jumped out to the early lead and didn't let Casteel engineer another one of its patented comebacks to reach the semis for the fourth time in school history. Dayley, the 5-10, 150-pound signal caller, matched his career-high with four touchdown passes in a 30-20 victory over the Colts. He completed 16 of his 19 passes for 245 yards. Dayley spread the ball around to seven different receivers. Catching the TD passes were Ammon Allen, Joshua Schenks, Max Davis, and Jace Patton. Dayley has now equaled his total of touchdown passes from last year (13) in this, his junior season. He's now just one step away from taking Highland to a game it has never been in before.

Next Up: Highland (6-3) will travel to Anthem to face Boulder Creek (8-1) in a 6A semifinal this Friday.

RUNNING BACKS - Noah Schmidt/Rodney Clemente (Hamilton)

After watching this duo alternate sequences and plow the ball up and down the field all night, I couldn't separate them, so we'll honor both. Hamilton is back in the Open Division semis for a second straight year behind Schmidt and Clemente, who combined for 326 yards and seven touchdowns in the Huskies' 50-0 win over Corona del Sol. Schmidt, a 5-11, 200-pound senior, ran for 147 yards on 18 carries with four TDs. Clemente, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, rushed for 179 yards on 14 carries with three TDs. Both players are new to HHS with Schmidt coming in from Colorado and Clemente a transfer from Chandler. The pair has combined to score 25 of the Huskies' 43 touchdowns this season.

Next Up: Hamilton (7-1) will play at home in Chandler against Salpointe (7-0) in an Open Division semifinal this Saturday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Gavin Smith (Notre Dame)

The Saints led 14-0 at the half and then poured it on in the second half to pull a minor upset as the No. 7 seed at Sunnyslope. Smith, a 5-11, 180-pound junior, had eight catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. That TD came on an 82-yard pass play from Tyler Schweigert in which he outran the last line of defense, hauled it in over the shoulder and sprinted the last 45 yards to the end zone. Notre Dame is in the 5A semifinals for the fourth straight year after a 42-7 victory over the Vikings. The Saints have won three straight games and scored more than 30 in each one.

Next Up: Notre Dame (5-2) will travel to Glendale to face Ironwood (6-2) in a 5A semifinal this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - John Ferlmann (Boulder Creek)

The Jaguars kept rolling as they won their eighth straight and shut Shadow Ridge out in both the first and fourth quarters. In a 38-22 win, the 6-3, 225-pound defensive tackle had two sacks. Ferlmann is committed to Arizona State as a long snapper, but he isn't limited to the special teams. He has 43 tackles on the season. The Jaguars haven't lost since Week 1 (and that was by one point). One more victory will get Boulder Creek into its first championship game.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (8-1) will play at home in Anthem against Highland (6-3) in a 6A semifinal this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Gavin Dodge (Liberty)

In a rematch from a week before, Dodge posted a season-high in tackles. The 6-1, 220-pound junior had a dozen tackles, registered a sack, and forced a fumble in the Lions' thrilling 25-24 victory over Centennial. The Lions will get a second crack at the team they opened the season with.

Next Up: Liberty (6-3) will travel to Chandler (8-0) for an Open Division semifinal this Saturday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Rob Buturla (Campo Verde)

Buturla, a 5-10, 150-pound junior safety, had a sack and forced two fumbles in the Coyotes' 38-14 win at Cactus Shadows. Campo Verde, which made it to the 5A title game last season, is just one step away from returning.

Next Up: Campo Verde (5-2) will travel to Peoria to face Sunrise Mountain (7-2) in a 5A semifinal this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Kentrell Williams Jr. (Chandler)

The Wolves remained In the last perfect with a 52-0 victory over Desert Edge. In addition to his work on defense as a safety (three tackles and an interception), Williams (5-11, 180) brought a punt back 72 yards for a touchdown. The Eastern Washington commit has four interceptions this season and is one of many threats for Chandler to score anytime he touches the ball.

Next Up: Chandler (8-0) will play at home against Liberty (6-3) in an Open Division semifinal this Saturday.

TEAM - Ironwood

After having to miss its final regular season game due to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Eagles fell behind on the road at Desert Mountain, 27-7 late in the third quarter. But, back came Ironwood. With a 35-30 come-from-behind win, Ironwood earned its first playoff victory in 15 years. In the last 15 minutes of the game, quarterback Will Haskell ran for two touchdowns (giving him three for the game), caught a TD pass (from new Tolleson transfer James McElhenny) and threw the game-winning score to Elijah Sanders with less than a minute to go to complete the comeback. It wasn't until Thanksgiving morning that Ironwood was cleared to play and able to practice for the Friday night game in Scottsdale. IHS is in the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007 and when you win a game like it did last week, it makes everyone believe that anything is possible.

Next Up: Ironwood (6-2) will play at home in Glendale against Notre Dame (5-2) in a 5A semifinal this Friday.

