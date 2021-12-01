Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Quarterfinal Round

STAT BLOG: 12/1/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a standout performer in the Open, 6A, or 5A playoffs for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". We hit on eight teams still alive in their quest for a Gold Ball.

QUARTERBACK - CJ Tiller (Williams Field)



The Black Hawks were in a 7-3 game against Mountain Ridge after a quarter. And then Tiller lowered the boom. In the second quarter alone, he threw five touchdown passes. Aziya Jamison caught two of them (one that went for 70 yards), Lasjawn Hunter caught two of them (one that went for 46 yards), and Joshua Dye caught one right before the half as Williams Field took a 42-10 lead into the locker room. The Black Hawks went on to win 52-17 and Tiller, a 6-3, 200-pound junior, now has 25 TD passes this season. He was 18-of-21, so he had more TD passes (5) than incomplete passes (3), and threw for a career-high 324 yards.

Next Up: Williams Field (10-2) will travel to Scottsdale to face Chaparral (8-4) this Friday in a 6A semifinal.

RUNNING BACK - Wesley Lambert (Horizon)

The Huskies are in the semifinals for the first time since 2001 and the 5-8, 165-pound junior is a big reason why. In a home game against Cienega, Lambert had 21 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those came in the first half, where Horizon staked itself out to a 38-14 en route to a 45-21 win. The longest of those was a 37-yard run. It's the second straight playoff game that Lambert has posted three TDs. For the season, he has scored 18 times.

Next Up: Horizon (10-2) is at home against Desert Mountain (11-1) this Friday in a 5A semifinal.

WIDE RECEIVER - Grady Hickey (Chaparral)

The Firebirds found themselves in a shootout with Pinnacle, leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter. Hickey, who already had a pair of receiving touchdowns, had a surprise carry in the backfield. It was his first in two months, and it went 36 yards for a touchdown to put the game away. Earlier this season, Hickey had an 89-yard touchdown against Saguaro. The 5-10, 175-pound senior caught eight passes for 133 yards in the game and has 85 catches for 1,195 yards on the year. Chaparral, which won the game 41-36, is averaging 41 points per game during its four-game win streak.

Next Up: Chaparral (8-4) will host Williams Field (10-2) in Scottsdale this Friday in a 6A semifinal.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Tautua Pauga (Highland)

The Hawks have allowed just one touchdown in two playoff games. Highland's defense has been up to the task. Pauga, a 6-3, 210-pound senior defensive end, had 10 tackles with five of those resulting in a loss during the Hawks' 24-7 win over Casteel. In addition to his two sacks, Pauga forced a fumble. Outside of football, Pauga carries a 3.6 GPA and also plays rugby. The Samoan was named a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection on the D-Line.

Next Up: Highland (9-3) will host Red Mountain (11-2) in Gilbert this Friday in a 6A semifinal.

LINEBACKER - Champ Gennicks (Red Mountain)

Gennicks, a 6-1, 180-pound sophomore, has been a standout for a Red Mountain defense that makes the stops down the stretch when it needs one. Against Brophy, he had a season-high 12 tackles and helped hold the Broncos to just 24 yards rushing (on 22 carries). Last spring, Gennicks competed on the track team in the 100 and long jump. The Lions' victory (14-13) was the fifth time - all since October 15 - they won a game by six or fewer points.

Next Up: Red Mountain (11-2) will go to Highland (9-3) in a 6A semifinal this Friday in Gilbert.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Nate Manzanarez (Desert Edge)

Manzanarez, a 5-11, 180-pound junior helped stake the Scorpions out to a first-quarter lead. He backpedaled while two Desert View receivers ran a cross pattern. With the quarterback trying to hit the player crossing to the inside, Manzanarez leaped and grabbed the ball at the DVHS 30-yard line. He then cut to the right sideline and followed his blockers for a touchdown to increase the Desert Edge lead to 13-0. The Scorpions went on to win 31-13. Later in the game, Manzanarez intercepted another pass giving him four for the season.

Next Up: Desert Edge (10-2) will travel down to Tucson to face Salpointe (10-2) in a 5A semifinal.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Santana Wilson (Desert Mountain)

Desert Mountain found itself in a tight defensive battle, leading Sunrise Mountain 10-8 with just over three minutes remaining. The Mustangs were attempting a field goal to give them the lead. But Wilson, a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore defensive back, rushed in, scooped the ball up before the kicker could boot it (a high snap didn't help) and took it back 69 yards for the final points in a 17-8 victory. The Wolves are in the semis for the first time since 2009.

Next Up: Desert Mountain (11-1) will stay in Scottsdale, and travel to Horizon (10-2) this Friday in a 5A semifinal.

TEAM - Liberty

In last year's Open Division playoffs against Chandler, Liberty showed everyone that you can never count the Lions out. Basha saw that in this year's quarterfinals. Trailing 17-7 late in the second quarter, Liberty outscored the previously-undefeated Bears 24-0 in the second half for a 38-20 victory. Navi Bruzon went most of the way at quarterback and the sophomore completed 12 of his 13 passes and ran for 157 yards on 17 carries. He also accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing). Zach Wallace kept the ground attack churning with 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On defense, junior My'Keil Gardner was a beast with 4.5 sacks. As a team, LHS had 10 sacks and forced two turnovers. What's next for the last remaining Northwest Valley team in the playoffs? A rematch against Chandler, which will be the fourth meeting between the teams in two seasons.

Next Up: Liberty (10-2) will travel to Chandler (11-1) this Saturday in an Open Division semifinal.

